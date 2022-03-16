2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Extremely Disappointing Experience! Reason for the stars instead of 0 is the Brand Specialist, Iryna, who was simply exceptional. She wasn’t pushy, patient, a great listener, and empathetic. She, the fact that we really liked the color of the car, and that we Were exhausted with the perfect car search were the only reasons why we ended up buying the etron. Background/ Context Right from the get go, the Dealer’s Sales Manager misrepresented information. I used TrueCar’s member benefits program from my company for both trade value and also the price of the car. The Sales manager at the dealer said the program quote “meant nothing” and came up with his own sale price and trade in value. That individual was condescending, boorish, and made it appear as he was doing us a favor. Furthermore he said the Audi Financial special interest offer on Audiusa.com would not apply to me which may be a viewed as violation of the FAIR Credit Act. I thus ended up paying cash for the car. All round he just provided a terrible customer experience. The delivery of the car was also rushed. There are scratches (albeit light) that were pointed out but brushed under the rugs. The MyAudi App doesn’t work.. it’s been 4 days. My e tron hasn’t been configured or personalized as a result of the tech issues. Overall, the car is great BUT this dealership is harming the Audi brand. I would avoid them. There are individuals at that dealership who give car dealerships / sales-personnel a bad rep! Like mentioned above I would’ve walked away and in hindsight I probably should’ve. People should look at other dealers in the area Or perhaps out of state Audi dealers. I recommend the etron to a friend and he just finalized a deal with a dealer in Texas. Even with shipping costs of $1500 it works out a better deal. Final tangential side note , our politicians in Illinois should improve supplementary sticker disclosure laws similar to those in California. We pay CA state taxes but get none of the consumer protections that our fellow citizens our west get, which is a shame! Read more