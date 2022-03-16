Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. The Audi Exchange

The Audi Exchange

Visit dealer’s website 
2490 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of The Audi Exchange

4.4
Overall Rating
4.44 out of 5 stars(155)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi Q8 purchase experience

by Jeanty on 03/16/2022

Overall experience was positive. But website financing numbers were based on MSRP, not actual dealership price. I find that somewhat misleading. Also the sales attempt of extended warranty was too hard.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
155 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi Q8 purchase experience

by Jeanty on 03/16/2022

Overall experience was positive. But website financing numbers were based on MSRP, not actual dealership price. I find that somewhat misleading. Also the sales attempt of extended warranty was too hard.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by Lil Bits on 03/04/2022

I purchased a Audi S5 last week from Audi exchange. The process started out via internet which led to the most awesome salesman, Manos, reaching out to me. He was truly the most sincere and honest person. He displayed so much care and professionalism that I was drawn to him as if I had known him forever! His knowledge and expertise is exceptional. He made the purchase of my almost new vehicle easy, hassle free, and fast! If anyone goes to Audi exchange in highland park, Il please seek Manos….You can thank me later!😊

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customer

by G on 02/20/2022

Very professional Made purchase painless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fun Time at the Audi Exchange

by Merle on 02/19/2022

Scott Okamura, Dan and Juan made our experience painless. We love our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold a car with no oil

by Clarence S on 01/06/2022

I purchased a used Volvo XC60 from Audi Exchange only to discover 11 days later that the car had no oil in it. The manager claimed that they either forgot to put oil in the car or that they skipped over checking the oil before selling it. I have contacted Audi Exchange to address the situation, but they have failed to do anything to rectify the situation. In fact, they are ignoring me. I feel incredibly taken advantage of by Audi Exchange. I highly suggest you do not purchase a vehicle from Audi Exchange.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good sales person, good dealer.

by In Iowa on 12/28/2021

Helpful, patient, knowledgeable. Willing to work with customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extremely Poor Customer Experience - Damaging Audi Brand!

by sp84 on 12/15/2021

Extremely Disappointing Experience! Reason for the stars instead of 0 is the Brand Specialist, Iryna, who was simply exceptional. She wasn’t pushy, patient, a great listener, and empathetic. She, the fact that we really liked the color of the car, and that we Were exhausted with the perfect car search were the only reasons why we ended up buying the etron. Background/ Context Right from the get go, the Dealer’s Sales Manager misrepresented information. I used TrueCar’s member benefits program from my company for both trade value and also the price of the car. The Sales manager at the dealer said the program quote “meant nothing” and came up with his own sale price and trade in value. That individual was condescending, boorish, and made it appear as he was doing us a favor. Furthermore he said the Audi Financial special interest offer on Audiusa.com would not apply to me which may be a viewed as violation of the FAIR Credit Act. I thus ended up paying cash for the car. All round he just provided a terrible customer experience. The delivery of the car was also rushed. There are scratches (albeit light) that were pointed out but brushed under the rugs. The MyAudi App doesn’t work.. it’s been 4 days. My e tron hasn’t been configured or personalized as a result of the tech issues. Overall, the car is great BUT this dealership is harming the Audi brand. I would avoid them. There are individuals at that dealership who give car dealerships / sales-personnel a bad rep! Like mentioned above I would’ve walked away and in hindsight I probably should’ve. People should look at other dealers in the area Or perhaps out of state Audi dealers. I recommend the etron to a friend and he just finalized a deal with a dealer in Texas. Even with shipping costs of $1500 it works out a better deal. Final tangential side note , our politicians in Illinois should improve supplementary sticker disclosure laws similar to those in California. We pay CA state taxes but get none of the consumer protections that our fellow citizens our west get, which is a shame!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying my lease out from dealer

by Mark on 10/26/2021

Did not explain properly ( until I brought it up) the additional charges of $800+ the dealer takes over the payoff amount. Handled very poorly and after I had put in writing the payoff amount. Unprofessional and typical used car salesman experience - I won’t recommend this dealer at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service from both sales and finance!!

by KJ on 09/25/2021

Very easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job

by Aaron on 09/20/2021

The Audi Exchange, and our sales person George, we’re great! They made the process easy and even brought the car to us for a test drive. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a car.

by KBK on 08/29/2021

Everyone I worked with was terrific and very professional. It was a quick and painless experience. I love my new (to me) car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase.

by Ronald Kelly on 08/22/2021

Everyone I worked with were very helpful and knowledgeable. Everything went smoothly. Enjoyed my car buying experience very much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying out my lease

by j William Gimbel on 07/22/2021

The process was was made easy and fairly simple. All done nicely. They were warm and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very easy transaction for leasing a new Etron.

by Eric Gould on 05/26/2021

Very easy transaction for leasing a new Etron. Johnny was a terrific help. One of the smoothest processes I’ve had in the car business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth process

by SJW on 05/24/2021

Kenny was easy to work with. Friendly, no pressure personality. Even though there is a general industry shortage of cars, I was able to still get a deal I was happy with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Mangan Jim on 05/14/2021

Jezel / Manos and staff were professional and courteous during the entire process... such a delight. I moved my business over from another dealer due to that dealer's less than desirable sales practices... so pleased with Audi Exchange. Great experience...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Professional

by Chip on 03/17/2021

Not your usual dealership experience. Very professional and efficient as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Team! Great Car buying Experience

by Tom on 03/11/2021

Great dealership to do business! Ask for Trent he is awesome. He made the car buying process go very smoothly! Happy with my purchase will highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by SC on 03/04/2021

Enjoyed the purchasing process at Audi exchange. Brian (sales rep) and the rest of staff were very helpful and accommodating! Would def consider come back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi Exchange

by Audi Exchange on 02/14/2021

Audi exchange is great place to buy your Audi. They have Amazing sales specialist. Our specialist Kris Anderson was exceptional. We are very satisfied with their service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sight unseen purchase of certified Audi Q3

by OOOO on 01/29/2021

I have purchased several certified Audis over the years, some sight unseen. In those case I must rely on the honesty of the dealership and individual salesperson. When my son began looking for a Q3 I suggested going through an Audi dealership and preferably a CPO. The first time we contacted the dealership about the vehicle Johnny provided us with all the information we requested. This personal attention was continued right up until the it was loaded on the transporter. Making a long distance purchase like this can be nerve wracking even for someone who’s done it multiple times before. Johnny’s professional attention to our needs made it a much easier process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
176 cars in stock
93 new46 used37 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes