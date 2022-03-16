The Audi Exchange
Audi Q8 purchase experience
by 03/16/2022on
Overall experience was positive. But website financing numbers were based on MSRP, not actual dealership price. I find that somewhat misleading. Also the sales attempt of extended warranty was too hard.
Amazing
by 03/04/2022on
I purchased a Audi S5 last week from Audi exchange. The process started out via internet which led to the most awesome salesman, Manos, reaching out to me. He was truly the most sincere and honest person. He displayed so much care and professionalism that I was drawn to him as if I had known him forever! His knowledge and expertise is exceptional. He made the purchase of my almost new vehicle easy, hassle free, and fast! If anyone goes to Audi exchange in highland park, Il please seek Manos….You can thank me later!😊
Happy customer
by 02/20/2022on
Very professional Made purchase painless
Fun Time at the Audi Exchange
by 02/19/2022on
Scott Okamura, Dan and Juan made our experience painless. We love our new car.
Sold a car with no oil
by 01/06/2022on
I purchased a used Volvo XC60 from Audi Exchange only to discover 11 days later that the car had no oil in it. The manager claimed that they either forgot to put oil in the car or that they skipped over checking the oil before selling it. I have contacted Audi Exchange to address the situation, but they have failed to do anything to rectify the situation. In fact, they are ignoring me. I feel incredibly taken advantage of by Audi Exchange. I highly suggest you do not purchase a vehicle from Audi Exchange.
Good sales person, good dealer.
by 12/28/2021on
Helpful, patient, knowledgeable. Willing to work with customer.
Extremely Poor Customer Experience - Damaging Audi Brand!
by 12/15/2021on
Extremely Disappointing Experience! Reason for the stars instead of 0 is the Brand Specialist, Iryna, who was simply exceptional. She wasn’t pushy, patient, a great listener, and empathetic. She, the fact that we really liked the color of the car, and that we Were exhausted with the perfect car search were the only reasons why we ended up buying the etron. Background/ Context Right from the get go, the Dealer’s Sales Manager misrepresented information. I used TrueCar’s member benefits program from my company for both trade value and also the price of the car. The Sales manager at the dealer said the program quote “meant nothing” and came up with his own sale price and trade in value. That individual was condescending, boorish, and made it appear as he was doing us a favor. Furthermore he said the Audi Financial special interest offer on Audiusa.com would not apply to me which may be a viewed as violation of the FAIR Credit Act. I thus ended up paying cash for the car. All round he just provided a terrible customer experience. The delivery of the car was also rushed. There are scratches (albeit light) that were pointed out but brushed under the rugs. The MyAudi App doesn’t work.. it’s been 4 days. My e tron hasn’t been configured or personalized as a result of the tech issues. Overall, the car is great BUT this dealership is harming the Audi brand. I would avoid them. There are individuals at that dealership who give car dealerships / sales-personnel a bad rep! Like mentioned above I would’ve walked away and in hindsight I probably should’ve. People should look at other dealers in the area Or perhaps out of state Audi dealers. I recommend the etron to a friend and he just finalized a deal with a dealer in Texas. Even with shipping costs of $1500 it works out a better deal. Final tangential side note , our politicians in Illinois should improve supplementary sticker disclosure laws similar to those in California. We pay CA state taxes but get none of the consumer protections that our fellow citizens our west get, which is a shame!
Buying my lease out from dealer
by 10/26/2021on
Did not explain properly ( until I brought it up) the additional charges of $800+ the dealer takes over the payoff amount. Handled very poorly and after I had put in writing the payoff amount. Unprofessional and typical used car salesman experience - I won’t recommend this dealer at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service from both sales and finance!!
by 09/25/2021on
Very easy to work with.
Great job
by 09/20/2021on
The Audi Exchange, and our sales person George, we’re great! They made the process easy and even brought the car to us for a test drive. Thank you!
Great place to buy a car.
by 08/29/2021on
Everyone I worked with was terrific and very professional. It was a quick and painless experience. I love my new (to me) car.
New car purchase.
by 08/22/2021on
Everyone I worked with were very helpful and knowledgeable. Everything went smoothly. Enjoyed my car buying experience very much.
Buying out my lease
by 07/22/2021on
The process was was made easy and fairly simple. All done nicely. They were warm and friendly.
Very easy transaction for leasing a new Etron.
by 05/26/2021on
Very easy transaction for leasing a new Etron. Johnny was a terrific help. One of the smoothest processes I’ve had in the car business.
Smooth process
by 05/24/2021on
Kenny was easy to work with. Friendly, no pressure personality. Even though there is a general industry shortage of cars, I was able to still get a deal I was happy with.
Great experience
by 05/14/2021on
Jezel / Manos and staff were professional and courteous during the entire process... such a delight. I moved my business over from another dealer due to that dealer's less than desirable sales practices... so pleased with Audi Exchange. Great experience...
Very Professional
by 03/17/2021on
Not your usual dealership experience. Very professional and efficient as well.
Awesome Team! Great Car buying Experience
by 03/11/2021on
Great dealership to do business! Ask for Trent he is awesome. He made the car buying process go very smoothly! Happy with my purchase will highly recommend!
Great experience!
by 03/04/2021on
Enjoyed the purchasing process at Audi exchange. Brian (sales rep) and the rest of staff were very helpful and accommodating! Would def consider come back in the future.
Audi Exchange
by 02/14/2021on
Audi exchange is great place to buy your Audi. They have Amazing sales specialist. Our specialist Kris Anderson was exceptional. We are very satisfied with their service.
Sight unseen purchase of certified Audi Q3
by 01/29/2021on
I have purchased several certified Audis over the years, some sight unseen. In those case I must rely on the honesty of the dealership and individual salesperson. When my son began looking for a Q3 I suggested going through an Audi dealership and preferably a CPO. The first time we contacted the dealership about the vehicle Johnny provided us with all the information we requested. This personal attention was continued right up until the it was loaded on the transporter. Making a long distance purchase like this can be nerve wracking even for someone who’s done it multiple times before. Johnny’s professional attention to our needs made it a much easier process.
