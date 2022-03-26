Skip to main content
Pauly Acura

2699 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Pauly Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(102)
Recommend: Yes (24) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 MDX

by Renee Brown on 03/26/2022

Everyone was extremely knowledgeable and spent lots of time explaining all of the details of our new MDX. Additionally they made themselves available for follow up visits. I would highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
102 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

john

by Marcus Jaeger on 03/08/2022

I found John to be pleasant and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealership Experience

by Pedro O on 02/23/2022

This was the best dealership experiences I’ve ever had. My salesman John was great. He was honest and worked with me to get my MDX in the trim/color I wanted. My questions were answered and everything was transparent. Overall a very good car buying experience. Would highly recommend Pauly Acura and specifically John Pyune.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by John Tsingas on 10/14/2021

Very pleasant experience. I got a fair price and the paperwork was done quickly and efficiently. The sales person kept me informed though the process, got the car prepared on time and answered all my questions. I highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best service

by Top service on 09/21/2021

The best service that I always will recommend.That was my second purchase there and I received the same Professional service.Thank you so much

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

LOVE MY RDX

by DonnaM on 07/03/2021

I just purchased my first brand new RDX from Pauly Acura. Mike and Frank were very professional and straightforward with pricing and handling of my financing. John was exceptional at explaining all of the features on my new RDX. He was patient as I was trying to absorb his instruction on all the advanced technology on the RDX. He even gave me his cell number to text if I was having trouble remembering how to work the features. Love this dealership and I love my RDX!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

department manager

by Tom on 04/20/2021

My salesman (John) was great working with. He followed up after the sell to make sure that I was happy with the car purchase. I can say that I am happy with the Acura TLX and would recommend Pauly Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by zlongstreth on 03/26/2021

I drove 3 hours to make this deal and it was well worth it. Everyone that we dealt with was very friendly and helpful. John was exceptional!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Acura TLX

by Michael C on 03/02/2021

Sales Manager Hunt and Sales Associate were great! Great price!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience.

by Marlene on 01/30/2021

We went to McGrath first - where we were treated like second class citizens. So frustrated that we walked out and called Pauly. Completely different experience and we got the price we were looking for. Thanks so much for treating us like humans. I would recommend to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Exprerience as a Repeat Customer

by Tal on 01/19/2021

I came back to Pauly for a new lease on my MDX and the process could not have been easier. I really enjoy working with Hunt Hamill and his staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by MDX on 01/15/2021

I had an excellent experience, They gave me a fair no hassle price and provided excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

buying car at end of lease

by Herbert Siegal on 10/15/2020

Frank was super helpful, prepared and efficient. Thank you .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience at Pauly Acura

by Michael Holowaty on 10/01/2020

Tre made the buying process very smooth and quick. He was very helpful and patient in showing us the features on our new car. After visiting other dealerships, it was a pleasure to do business with Pauly Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Jeff Bronstein on 08/06/2020

Bob and Mike were just fantastic made it a very easy process hassle free .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Ana G on 07/31/2020

Great service and transparency in all charges and conditions. Very friendly team, patient, and willing to answer any question.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great purchase experience

by Tax Man on 07/21/2020

My wife wanted to "retire" her 2009 Honda Odyssey, as her automobile needs and usage have changed. She was very interested in the 2020 Acura RDX Advance. Our Sales Consultant, John Pyune, made sure that all of my wife's needs were met, and that she was thrilled with her choice. I highly recommend Pauly Acura if you value great service as part of your car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My New Car

by Lisa Fraulini on 07/08/2020

From the time I contacted them about purchasing a car they were very professional and helpful. When I went to Pauley Accura everything went very smooth. The sales people were very knowledgeable and a pleasure to deal with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Safe Experience

by Cindy on 06/30/2020

Everything was done safely and quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Acura ILX

by Madison Hartwig on 06/27/2020

This was my first time buying a car and Pauly Acura made it so incredibly easy. I had been to many car dealerships that I felt like played games but this was a completely different experience. Tre helped me find the perfect car within my budget and everyone there went above and beyond to not only make sure I got exactly what I was looking for but in a short amount of time! I would highly recommend Pauly Acura to anyone looking for a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Tony on 06/26/2020

A tremendous car buying experience. I would recommend Pauley Acura to my friends. Very professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
29 cars in stock
0 new23 used6 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

