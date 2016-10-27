1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 1997 Cadillac DeVill in Oct of 2012. The salesman was in a big rush to get the car off the lot, so much so I joked him about it. Within 15 minutes the DIC (Drivers Information Center) went off like it was the 4th of July. I was very close to my mechanic so I pulled in and asked him to check coolant, since car was overheated and "Bad Compressor" light also went on. He checked coolant and it was like marmalade and brown. Not good. Well I let car cool and drove back to dealer. At first they said that nothing can be done since I bought as is. I kept on complaining they finally agreed to add coolant and recharge A/C. Net day I was stranded on Expressway and had towed to nearest mechanic who replaced oil, thermostat tried flushing coolant. Coolant was still gummy and car overheating. Had car towed to my mechanic closer to home who replaced radiator and water pump. Car ran Alright for 2 months and started overheating again. This time mechanic informed me he felt I have a blown head gasket. Moral of the story is DO NOT GO TO NAPELTON AUTO GROUP IN PARK RIDGE. Read more