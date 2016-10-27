Napleton Lincoln in Glenview
Great Dealer to do business with
by 10/27/2016on
Napleton AutoGroups Lincoln dealership in Glenview was great to work with (1610 Waukegan Rd., Glenview 60026). I had interaction starting with Sean OKeefe, Internet Sales Specialist; then Peter Radlowski, Master Certified Sales Consultant; Nick Haag, General Manager and finally, Tim Bernard for Financing. Peter was my primary contact throughout the process and we couldnt have been treated better. Napleton Lincoln did not have the model MKX outfitted as we wanted so Peter searched the inventory of other dealers. Unfortunately the configuration didnt exist. Peter researched future orders and modified one exactly as we wanted. Again, Peter and Nick went above and beyond to accommodate our request and make sure we got it our way. Weve bought many vehicles in our lifetime but even my wife said this dealer is nice to work with, probably one of the best. If this Lincoln proves to be as dependable and reliable as hoped, then Napleton has a customer for life. Ask for Peter Radlowski!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Staff!
by 02/11/2016on
We purchased out 2016 Lincoln MKC from Peter who was a very knowledgeable and helpful salesman. The whole purchase experience at Napleton was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Taken For A Ride
by 07/06/2013on
I purchased a 1997 Cadillac DeVill in Oct of 2012. The salesman was in a big rush to get the car off the lot, so much so I joked him about it. Within 15 minutes the DIC (Drivers Information Center) went off like it was the 4th of July. I was very close to my mechanic so I pulled in and asked him to check coolant, since car was overheated and "Bad Compressor" light also went on. He checked coolant and it was like marmalade and brown. Not good. Well I let car cool and drove back to dealer. At first they said that nothing can be done since I bought as is. I kept on complaining they finally agreed to add coolant and recharge A/C. Net day I was stranded on Expressway and had towed to nearest mechanic who replaced oil, thermostat tried flushing coolant. Coolant was still gummy and car overheating. Had car towed to my mechanic closer to home who replaced radiator and water pump. Car ran Alright for 2 months and started overheating again. This time mechanic informed me he felt I have a blown head gasket. Moral of the story is DO NOT GO TO NAPELTON AUTO GROUP IN PARK RIDGE.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Friendly and listens to customer
by 08/08/2009on
My husband and I dropped in to begin our search for a new car. We were met at the door by Matt Hasselquist, a salesman who worked with us patiently for over an hour. He went over a myriad of new car and used car options, even though he knew we were just beginning our hunt for a car and would not be buying that day. We sat and drove a new Lincoln MZX, which was not on our radar when we first arrived, but is at the top of our list currently. Before we left, the dealer manager came over and introduced himself. Matt also took the time to tell us the benefits of working with his dealship. As a retired marketer, I left very impressed by the professionalism of this dealership and this particular salesman.