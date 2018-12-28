5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had not even considered a Chevrolet when I was looking to buy a used car, but everyone I knew encouraged me to give Jennings a shot. After a few weeks of car hunting, I finally came to their dealership. I was greeted by Adel, who spent time listening to what I was looking for and he helped me find the best car for my needs. This dealership offered me roughly three times what my most optimistic projections were for my trade in. I'm usually pretty calm and collected in a sales situation, but I think the look of astonishment was apparent on my face when we worked out the numbers. Since it was a cash transaction, there were no financing numbers for them to mess with. Adel did not use high pressure sales tactics. The car is in excellent mechanical condition. It was thoroughly inspected and repaired by their service department (who were happy to provide the service history) before being put up for sale, and was backed by a 3 month 3,000 mile warranty (added at no extra charge, and this vehicle was listed AS IS) and included a free CARFAX report on the vehicle available for viewing online. Adel was able to assist me with everything, and I am completely satisfied with my sales experience. I would not hesitate to recommend Jennings to my friends and family. Read more