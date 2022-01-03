Skip to main content
Glenview Luxury Imports

301 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Glenview Luxury Imports

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(19)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Don on 03/01/2022

Devin and Peter were very helpful and knowledgeable all of my questions. Very genuine and passionate about their works. Very professional , polite and helpful with the transaction in every step of the way. It was fast and pleasant experience. I didn’t expect to get all weather floor mat free of charge. Thank You!!! Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
19 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional Service

by Porsche911SC on 03/23/2022

Dropped vehicle off and provided courtesy ride home. Vehicle completed within time and cost quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by GB on 03/19/2022

Great Professional Service. We can always rely on the Glenview Luxury team both in service and sales. We love our Maserati!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Alfa owner

by Gneri on 01/28/2022

I received excellent service at Glenview Luxury Imports. They completed the work faster than I expected. My car was delivered fully washed and the staff members were extremely polite and helpful. I would definitely recommend them for sales and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Anna P on 09/07/2021

The oil change was done in the time frame promised. Car was washed and waxed. Great Service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Chris Mulvihill on 06/17/2021

John jumped right in and got my issue solved within 15 minutes. Outstanding

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

salesmen

by Peter and Jack on 06/06/2021

We went in to the dealership looking at one car and we left buying two. The process was simple and the staff was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Brad on 06/04/2021

Fast service, nice waiting room, well done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Consummate Professionals

by Chris Mac on 04/25/2021

The very best experience one can imagine. Our salesmen Peter and David and Nino in finance were a joy to work with. Zero pressure, negotiable, great sense of humor and caring about me as a first time buyer of a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks

by Sam on 04/14/2021

Thank you great work car drives amazing now!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Solid Service

by Rick on 03/17/2021

Jeremy is a very good service manager and was quite helpful to me in updating information regarding the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service After Sale

by Tenny Ahn on 03/09/2021

When you make a luxury vehicle purchase, it’s basically agreeing to a relationship with the service provider. Fortunately, the service department here is as top shelf as the vehicles sold. Thanks to Jonathan and his team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and great service

by Great service on 08/30/2020

Best service for luxury cars . It was fast , fair priced and my Maserati technician was as awesome as always :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Ray A Truelsen on 08/28/2020

The whole staff was a pleasure to work with and made car buying Great again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always happy to visit

by Always a pleasure on 08/09/2020

Going to Aston Martin of Glenview is always a fun and happy experience for me. The people that work there are wonderful and passionate about the products they work with🥰

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New Vantage AMR

by Jason on 01/11/2020

Very glad to have worked with Glenview Luxury Imports on an out-of-state purchase. Timely in their replies, and with informative updates. Thank you Glenview!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great People to Work With

by Great People to Work With on 11/15/2019

My wife and I had a really good experience working with Dimitri and Nino. They were really great people to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasantly Please DB11

by Zollie on 10/31/2019

Overall great experience. Everything promised was delivered. Dimitri worked overtime to get the deal done for us within our budget...HUGE!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lotus Evora Service

by John on 04/28/2019

Jon and Greg provide the best service experience I have had. It's a refreshing change from the common service experience to have a team that makes sure you are happy with the result, and goes far beyond the normal level of effort in their work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

