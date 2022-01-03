Glenview Luxury Imports
Customer Reviews of Glenview Luxury Imports
Excellent service
by 03/01/2022on
Devin and Peter were very helpful and knowledgeable all of my questions. Very genuine and passionate about their works. Very professional , polite and helpful with the transaction in every step of the way. It was fast and pleasant experience. I didn’t expect to get all weather floor mat free of charge. Thank You!!! Highly recommended.
Exceptional Service
by 03/23/2022on
Dropped vehicle off and provided courtesy ride home. Vehicle completed within time and cost quoted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/19/2022on
Great Professional Service. We can always rely on the Glenview Luxury team both in service and sales. We love our Maserati!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 03/01/2022on
Devin and Peter were very helpful and knowledgeable all of my questions. Very genuine and passionate about their works. Very professional , polite and helpful with the transaction in every step of the way. It was fast and pleasant experience. I didn’t expect to get all weather floor mat free of charge. Thank You!!! Highly recommended.
Alfa owner
by 01/28/2022on
I received excellent service at Glenview Luxury Imports. They completed the work faster than I expected. My car was delivered fully washed and the staff members were extremely polite and helpful. I would definitely recommend them for sales and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 09/07/2021on
The oil change was done in the time frame promised. Car was washed and waxed. Great Service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 06/17/2021on
John jumped right in and got my issue solved within 15 minutes. Outstanding
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
salesmen
by 06/06/2021on
We went in to the dealership looking at one car and we left buying two. The process was simple and the staff was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/04/2021on
Fast service, nice waiting room, well done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consummate Professionals
by 04/25/2021on
The very best experience one can imagine. Our salesmen Peter and David and Nino in finance were a joy to work with. Zero pressure, negotiable, great sense of humor and caring about me as a first time buyer of a car.
Thanks
by 04/14/2021on
Thank you great work car drives amazing now!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Solid Service
by 03/17/2021on
Jeremy is a very good service manager and was quite helpful to me in updating information regarding the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service After Sale
by 03/09/2021on
When you make a luxury vehicle purchase, it’s basically agreeing to a relationship with the service provider. Fortunately, the service department here is as top shelf as the vehicles sold. Thanks to Jonathan and his team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and great service
by 08/30/2020on
Best service for luxury cars . It was fast , fair priced and my Maserati technician was as awesome as always :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/28/2020on
The whole staff was a pleasure to work with and made car buying Great again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always happy to visit
by 08/09/2020on
Going to Aston Martin of Glenview is always a fun and happy experience for me. The people that work there are wonderful and passionate about the products they work with🥰
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Vantage AMR
by 01/11/2020on
Very glad to have worked with Glenview Luxury Imports on an out-of-state purchase. Timely in their replies, and with informative updates. Thank you Glenview!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great People to Work With
by 11/15/2019on
My wife and I had a really good experience working with Dimitri and Nino. They were really great people to work with.
Pleasantly Please DB11
by 10/31/2019on
Overall great experience. Everything promised was delivered. Dimitri worked overtime to get the deal done for us within our budget...HUGE!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lotus Evora Service
by 04/28/2019on
Jon and Greg provide the best service experience I have had. It's a refreshing change from the common service experience to have a team that makes sure you are happy with the result, and goes far beyond the normal level of effort in their work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
0 certified pre-owned
1 Comments