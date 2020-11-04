Customer Reviews of Bredemann Ford in Glenview
Car purchase
by 04/11/2020on
Have bought from Bredemann Ford in Glenview twice and have had a wonderful experience both times. It has always been a smooth transaction
patient sales staff
by 11/18/2019on
I bought a new 2019 Ford Fusion. The sales staff was very patient, as the time from the date of first visit to closing the sale was three weeks. The sales staff did not push. During this time, all of my question were answered At the closing the sales staff was very patient and made sure that all of my questions were answered
Great dealership
by 06/06/2019on
Car buying can be a stressful experience. My salesman Rick Serrano could not have been better. Honest and fair is all you could ask for and I felt they delivered! I would recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought certified preowned
by 05/09/2018on
Had a great experience with this dealership. First time Ford owner and was impressed with the ease of the transaction
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Mustang GT
by 08/18/2017on
I would recommend anyone who is looking for great customer service and follow up to go to Bredemann Ford. I couldn't be happier with my salesman David Ipjian. He makes the purchasing process extremely comfortable. He is honest and works with you to find the right car at the right price. This is my third Ford purchase through Bredemann. Bredemann and David's great sales and service are the reason I keep coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Professional, Polite Sales Team
by 07/05/2017on
Went to other dealership and salesman that was helping me was also helping another customer at the same time. Went to Bredemann, Dan was very polite and helpful with are decision to purchase are vehicle that same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Go see Paul Ipjian
by 05/26/2017on
Paul is a true professional who is as trustworthy as he is knowledgeable. This dealership is simply the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome from start to finish!
by 09/02/2016on
Fred Dial was the most professional, caring and efficient sales person I have ever had the pleasure to work with. Fred did a lot more than just show vehicles. He is extremely knowledgeable about features, high/low points regarding various make and models. Fred always made himself available via phone and e-mails to answer any questions or concerns immediately. He truly listened to my wants and needs and made sure I didn't waste time looking at vehicles that was not right for me and within my budget. I felt very comfortable with Fred from the second we initially shook hands!! Fred dial is amazing, I was very fortunate to work with him!! Thank you Fred for helping me acquire the wonderful Ford Edge that I purchased. I am very grateful!!!!! I thoroughly recommend Bredemann Ford. The experience & knowledge of the staff at Bredemann Ford are unparalleled. On my first visit, I saw and test drove a couple of vehicles without any pressure from Bredemann. Coming from downtown Chicago, staff members kept that in mind by staying past closing time, etc. I am not tech savvy and was intimidated by all the bells and whistle features of the vehicle, but a patience young lady (Selma) gave me a crash course and took time to help me customized settings to my needs and habits. The financing department explained the process and contracts, coordinated documents and kept things running smoothly. In less than 2 days, I took possession of the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 03/28/2016on
My experience started via email with Selma and then I met with David to purchase a Ford Explorer Sport. It was a great experience from start to finish. Everyone was professional and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommended
by 02/22/2016on
Simple, smooth car buying experience. John and Ira were highly professional and kept the process pressure-free. None of the little games that an unfortunate number of other less reputable dealers engage in. Everything with John and Ira was upfront, transparent and aimed at looking after me, the customer. Very happy with the car and the interaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience at Bredemann
by 02/14/2016on
Our experience at Bredemann Ford in Glenview was an excellent one. Fred Dial, our sales rep was extremely helpful. He kept us informed throughout the process - from day one when we came to the dealership, throughout the time when our Explorer was being built and on the day when we came to pick it up. There were no surprises at any point and all of our phone and email questions were answered promptly and straightforwardly. We received a comprehensive overview of the Explorer - inside and out. During out test drive, Fred went over a large number of the car features including park assist, camera operations, lane-keeping assistance as well as all the other well-known mechanical/traditional features of the car. All the dealer-installed options were there when we came to pick the car up. The financing process was easy and to the point as well. We took advantage of the Fords rebate and with Bredemanns help still were able to get financing that was very close to that offered by Ford, essentially taking advantage of the factory rebate and low interest rate financing. Steve, whom we worked with, was also very helpful and straightforward with us. He gave us time to go over all the numbers on our own again before signing the docs. Selma Lasker, the Internet Specialist at Bredemann was also very helpful and always provided timely answers to our questions - clear differentiator when compared to other local dealerships. All around a very positive experience at Bredemann! We did not feel rushed; to the contrary everyone we spoke to made sure we were satisfied with the information provided. We would highly recommend working with Fred, Selma and their entire team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seriously great customer service!!!!
by 01/09/2016on
So I'll try to keep this short and sweet I went in to look at a car at Bredemann and met Fred who was super chill and helpful. I liked the car but thought if I shopped around I could get one for a better price. I went to the "other" Ford dealership close by. It was a freaking circus. They lied about pricing on their website making a Ford Focus they had advertised for around 17000 all the sudden turned into 22000! What? But the sales guy said it was still a great deal! As I was leaving after being there way to long they pull up a random sedan and not anything like what I wanted and tell me 15000 out the door? What? Needless to say I went back to Bredmann and Fred after the most painless negotiating. I got an amazing deal and the car I really wanted with all the bells and whistles. I am thrilled! I love Ford's and I had my last one that I bought brand new for 16 years. Thanks to the team at Bredmann especially Fred and Ira. You guys are the real deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great auto purchasing experience
by 04/11/2015on
This is the second new vehicle we have purchased from Bredemann Ford within the past year. Both vehicles were special ordered built to our specifications. We worked with Mr. John Messner for both deals and were impressed with his technical knowledge, enthusiasm, and friendly no pressure sales method. In both instances he kept us updated on the build status of the vehicles and made the entire auto buying experience the best I have ever had in my 60 plus years. When my new 2015 F150 arrived John came in on his day off in order to accommodate my schedule to complete the transaction. That's a dedicated sales representative. The entire experience with Bredemann from sales to financial was pleasant. They are a good honest dealer to do business with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/06/2015on
I purchased a 2013 Ford Fusion. The process was friendly, straightforward, and very service oriented. I'm very happy to have a local dealer I can trust.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Honest, ethical, friendly, great price
by 06/05/2014on
Friendly, honest, ethical, great price When it came time to replace my 12 year old Lincoln, my husband and I agreed, we dont like buying a new car because we remember uncomfortable past experiences. But our experience with Bredemann Ford was so positive it was a total pleasure from the first time we walked in the door. Much of that was due to our salesman, John M., but everyone we dealt with and everything we saw spoke to an honest, ethical, friendly dealership. Fords Web site, and those we talked to at the Chicago Auto Show, encouraged us to go online and choose the options I wanted, so I did. A review of local dealers inventories showed I couldnt get what I wanted in stock. When we went to Bredemann, John offered to order it from the factory. John is very knowledgeable and he and my husband happily talked cars (I dont speak car) and agreed on what best met my needs. The price he quoted was excellent, and no one tried to sell us anything else. He even worked out delivery around my travel obligations. We got the car yesterday and he spent an hour talking us through the mechanics and technology of my new car. From start to finish, we experienced friendly, respectful, honest dealings that resulted in our feeling comfortable and trusting. John mentioned that Mr. Bredemann had been a Jesuit-trained seminarian. Since I am a graduate of Loyola University, I can testify to the emphasis Jesuits put on ethics in their education. We would definitely go back to Bredemann for our next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Two Satisfied Customers
by 05/27/2014on
My wife and I visited 10 different car dealerships looking for a mid-sized SUV that had three rows. The people at Bredemann Ford in Glenview were leaps and bounds above every other dealer for many reasons. The staff at Bredemann was honest, never pushy, very helpful (and only when asked) and never once talked down to either of us. On top of all those positive attributes, Chester G. (our Sales Consultant at Bredemann), was kind, mellow and wanted to make sure we got a car that fit our needs and budget. As a matter of fact, when we told him we were also going to look at Honda Pilots and Toyota Highlanders, he said, Those are both good cars, Im sure youll find whats right for you. Well, we did. And that was a Ford Explorer from Chester and Bredemann. Were very happy with our purchase and delighted with our experience with every person we met and dealt with at Bredemann Ford in Glenview. Our highest recommendation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Family Treatment
by 05/19/2014on
My wife and I walked into this dealership and immediately were greeted and treated like family by Chester G. We explained our need for something with 4 wheel drive after this long winter and he introduced us to the Ford Escape. There was no pressure to buy since we weren't ready but Chester found a car well within our budget, it so happened to be a used Ford Escape with all the bells and whistles, and we are in love. Truly the best car we have ever owned. Thank you Chester and thank you Bredemann!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service. Pleasant Experience!
by 03/27/2014on
John M. was great with helping us get into our new 2014 Ford Focus. He did all the legwork for us before we even came into the dealership. He was awesome with following up with us and keeping us informed every step of the way. When we went in to sign the paperwork Chester G. was awesome. He was very polite and friendly. He was great about going over everything that we were signing and making sure all of our questions were answered. The entire experience was surprisingly pleasant. In the past I dreaded dealing with the sales people at other lots and I was pleasantly surprised with the services we received. We were in and out in about 30-45 minutes with our new car. I would definitely refer someone to this dealership. Keep up the great work guys. You rock.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Staff & Excellent Service
by 03/01/2014on
They provided me with excellent service as I looked to trade in my lease on an Edge for a new Ford Fusion. They answered all of my questions and took the time to show me all of the new features on the Fusion. I greatly appreciated their help, it made the process incredibly easy. The friendly staff and excellent service is the main reason I keep coming back to this dealership to lease a Ford and service my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Shopping Experience Ever
by 01/22/2014on
I needed to replace my car because my current Escape had been totaled. I was hoping to find something as close as possible. The first day we were in there were no salesman available so Steve P. stepped up to help us out. Also, the car I was interested in had just arrived and wasn't cleaned up, but I really wanted to see it before I went away for the weekend, so Ira made that happen. While we were away we decided we really probably wanted to buy it, so we returned on Monday and were helped by Rick and Ira. I really appreciate the fact that there was No high pressure to buy this car whatsoever. Over the weekend Ira had the car Certified (which is a check-up that verifies the car to be almost like knew with a guarantee). Rick was so nice and made everything as speedy as possible as did Steve S. in finance. I can't see us shopping anywhere else in the future. They truly are the best bunch of people here!! Thank you all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An Exceelent Choice
by 09/03/2013on
After my recent purchase of a Ford C-Max at Bredemann Ford in Glenview, I would definitely recommend them to anyone planning a car purchase. Their staff, in particular Chester G., could not be more friendly and helpful. All my questions were thoroughly answered and I left completely satisfied with the experience and my new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
