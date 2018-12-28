service Rating

I went in for a front alignment,two new front tires, and to see about a vacuum problem not allowing my dash vents to open. The fee for the tires and alignment cost more than was first assessed to be. The alignment is not too good as the van pulls to the left. Either your dealer is a [non-permissible content removed] to customers, or the mechanic is of very little knowledge with a manager not checking on him. This goes to the vacuum problem. I was charged $70 for a diagnosis on the dash vent problem. I already knew it was a vacuum line problem, but being busy with work, I did not have the time to find it right of way by myself. I figured a knowledgeable dealer mechanic would know from experience right of way, which line it would be. Instead, I am charged $70 for a diagnoses and being told that there would be a $400 charge to reroute a vacuum line to TEMPORARILY fix the dash vent problem and to recharge the air-conditioning system. I knew something was wrong with this, so I refused the $400 service to REROUTE a vacuum line for my dash vents. I got home and opened my Astro shop manual and looked at the paths of the vacuum lines. It cost me One Dollar and fifteen cents for a new vacuum hose which fixed the entire problem. My air works perfectly and out of all vents. Thank God I was not a clue-less customer. I would have been robbed for $400 on top of the expensive tire and alignment service. A TEMPORARY FIX!!!!!! Stupidity or thievery? Needless to say, I am VERY disappointed with my experience at Jennings Chevrolet and will never return. I will spread the word to everyone I know and write a review on the internet. Maybe I can save some unknowing customers from being ripped off. I will also contact the better business bureau and make them aware of these practices. Very disappointed! Shame on you! Anthony Kawalkowski Read more