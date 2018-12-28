Jennings
by 12/28/2018
Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Treated us well and were professional in all the explanations and experience with the vehicle.
Eric Smith
by 03/18/2019
Quick, easy and thorough.
Jennings
by 12/28/2018
Great Service
by 11/02/2018
I needed a new actuated on my 2010 Equinox. They quoted it correctly and finished the job before I was done at work.
Poor service
by 10/31/2018
I took my SUV in to Jennings for an oil change. In their records, I have been servicing my car with synthetic oil. After I was told the job was complete, I paid and went home. Once home, I noticed the oil used was not synthetic. I was told to bring the car back in and I did. After a two hour wait, I was told the job was done. Once home, I noticed the oil filter wasn’t replaced - since it had a mark on it.
Great experience, friendly staff
by 06/18/2018
My husband and I recently leased a new car with Chris Hallenberg. Chris was very helpful, he pointed us towards a Traverse, which was a better fit for our family than the car we were originally looking for. He was patient and took the time to explain everything to us and worked with us to get to a price point we were comfortable with. He was never pushy, we never felt rushed to make a decision and it was just an overall pleasant experience. We recently had to go back to Jennings to install another feature and everyone in the service department was wonderful. I was impressed at how friendly every single person was, not to mention that the work was done MUCH faster than expected. Overall I was very impressed with Chris and the dealership and would definitely shop there again in the future.
Best buying experience!!
by 09/04/2017
Thank you Jennings Chevrolet/VW and your wonderful team! This was the easiest and best car buying experience I've ever had. Thanks to Alain for facilitating the online experience. Thanks to Abu for providing a top notch sales experience. Thanks to Ray for showing true leadership of his sales team and providing the kind of customer service everyone hopes to receive. Thanks to Bob in finance for also making things easy. The Glenview community has a true treasure in Jennings Chevrolet/VW. Thank you again!
MADER
by 08/30/2017
Chris was so helpful he walked me thru everything my new Equinox is so nice.
Chris Hallenberg is great to do business with
by 01/08/2017
My husband and I bought our first car from Jennings Chevrolet 25 years ago. Chris Hallenberg was our salesman. Our experience with Chris was so good we've since purchased all our cars (4 more) from Chris, the latest being our first used car. Each time Chris has patiently answered our (many) questions with good humor. He's smart, honest, and great to do business with. We highly recommend Chris Hallenberg and Jennings Chevrolet.
Great new car buying experience!
by 01/07/2017
Fuad Ghosh and the entire Jennings team did a fantastic job helping me through my very first new car purchase.
Jennings Chevrolet ROCKS
by 12/31/2016
We just leased a new car with Chris Hallenberg. He has been our salesman for the last few purchases. Chris did an amazing job from the initial phone call thru completed paperwork. He kept us informed every step of the way. The professionalism is obvious from the showroom floor thru the service department
I hate buying cars. Jennings was great.
by 11/25/2016
Just bought a used Volkswagen from Jennings. Very happy with the car so far and really appreciated the way my wife and I were treated at Jennings. We dealt with Jerry Perberg. Lasting impressions: - I thought the car we purchased was priced fairly. - Jerry allowed for an extended test drive by myself in the car and again later for my wife to drive. - Jerry had no problem with us taking the car to a nearby garage for a 3rd party inspection. - We were treated with respect and never pressured. - Used the USAA car buying service and USAA financing and Jennings was OK with that and didn't push their own financing, this is not always true at other dealerships. The only negative I can scrounge up was it took an hour or two to actually go through all the paperwork and details once we decided to buy the car but I think that's pretty standard. Happy to recommend Jennings. Thanks again Jerry.
New Equinox from Jennings
by 11/20/2016
Have been shopping at Jennings for almost 25 years. Over the years have purchased a Blazer, S10 Blazer, Equinox, Suburban and now a 2017 Equinox. Jennings has or can get what I want. There service department is terrific with day and evening hours. My service manager Ken recommended working with Debbie Ress for my recent purchase. She was personable, helpful, yet not pushy. She made everything work with ease on my schedule, even picked me up and brought me to the dealer for the final purchase.
A+ Experience with Chris
by 09/22/2016
Chris Hallenberg was fantastic! He helped me buy a new van for my company. Every step of the process was very smooth! Chris makes car buying enjoyable! Thank you so much Chris!!!
My experience with Jennings
by 09/08/2016
I wish to deliver the highest praise to these folks. Perhaps I cannot be as objective as possible as this is the sixth car we have purchased/leased. But perhaps in a nutshell that may be the highest praise of all. Both Chris Mader and John Schmidt took the time to explain, outline, and work through everything I needed to know about the car, financing, and end results etc. As the old "Earl Scheib" advertising campaign used to say, "No ups and no extras."
[non-permissible content removed] unknowledgeable mechanic
by 06/19/2016
I went in for a front alignment,two new front tires, and to see about a vacuum problem not allowing my dash vents to open. The fee for the tires and alignment cost more than was first assessed to be. The alignment is not too good as the van pulls to the left. Either your dealer is a [non-permissible content removed] to customers, or the mechanic is of very little knowledge with a manager not checking on him. This goes to the vacuum problem. I was charged $70 for a diagnosis on the dash vent problem. I already knew it was a vacuum line problem, but being busy with work, I did not have the time to find it right of way by myself. I figured a knowledgeable dealer mechanic would know from experience right of way, which line it would be. Instead, I am charged $70 for a diagnoses and being told that there would be a $400 charge to reroute a vacuum line to TEMPORARILY fix the dash vent problem and to recharge the air-conditioning system. I knew something was wrong with this, so I refused the $400 service to REROUTE a vacuum line for my dash vents. I got home and opened my Astro shop manual and looked at the paths of the vacuum lines. It cost me One Dollar and fifteen cents for a new vacuum hose which fixed the entire problem. My air works perfectly and out of all vents. Thank God I was not a clue-less customer. I would have been robbed for $400 on top of the expensive tire and alignment service. A TEMPORARY FIX!!!!!! Stupidity or thievery? Needless to say, I am VERY disappointed with my experience at Jennings Chevrolet and will never return. I will spread the word to everyone I know and write a review on the internet. Maybe I can save some unknowing customers from being ripped off. I will also contact the better business bureau and make them aware of these practices. Very disappointed! Shame on you! Anthony Kawalkowski
Jennings Chevrolet
by 05/25/2016
Alain Bondi and Chris Mader are exceptional sales professionals in every way. They are both friendly, patient and caring. My wife's and my experience buying a car at Jennings Chevrolet was most pleasurable compared to buying a car at other dealerships. I would highly recommend buying a car from this dealership to any of our friends. By the way, the new 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is awesome!! We love the car. The Spencers
Jennings Chevrolet is the Best!
by 04/26/2016
Alan Stern, our sales person, was very knowledgeable and worked hard to get my husband and me the best deal we could afford. We were treated with respect by everyone at the dealership and it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience. So professional and sincere. We love our new cars and can't thank everyone at Jennings enough for making it easy and stress-free. Just a few hours to test drive, discuss options, negotiate price, sign papers, and get the keys! Wow, I was extremely satisfied with the experience and was very impressed with Alan. Energetic, funny, smart, and very sincere. I am thoroughly impressed and will send everyone I know to Jennings. Great dealership and great staff!
Excellent Leasing Experience
by 11/19/2014
Easiest experience getting a new car yet. I was in and out in good time but all questions and concerns were answered. Alan was very knowledgeable about the car and showed me what was new or updated between the 2015 and 2014 version of the Equinox I traded in.
Fantastic purchase experience
by 11/19/2013
I purchase a 2014 Impala. I received the best price offered by any other Chicagoland dealer. Also, the sales person was polite, helpful, and considerate. I purchase through the Costco Auto Program.
Chevy Equniox V6 LT2
by 05/25/2011
I went to the dealership to browse a crossover similiar to the Terrain, and found out the Equinox was the same and cheaper. I was greeted by Steve and I test drove the equinox and found it to be more appealing and much smoother, but they only had leather seats which hurt my back. Then Steve searched for another Equinox and made a trade after I agreed to purchase it. Best car I ever drove and am loving it.
I got a great car and a GREAT DEAL!
by 09/09/2009
I had not even considered a Chevrolet when I was looking to buy a used car, but everyone I knew encouraged me to give Jennings a shot. After a few weeks of car hunting, I finally came to their dealership. I was greeted by Adel, who spent time listening to what I was looking for and he helped me find the best car for my needs. This dealership offered me roughly three times what my most optimistic projections were for my trade in. I'm usually pretty calm and collected in a sales situation, but I think the look of astonishment was apparent on my face when we worked out the numbers. Since it was a cash transaction, there were no financing numbers for them to mess with. Adel did not use high pressure sales tactics. The car is in excellent mechanical condition. It was thoroughly inspected and repaired by their service department (who were happy to provide the service history) before being put up for sale, and was backed by a 3 month 3,000 mile warranty (added at no extra charge, and this vehicle was listed AS IS) and included a free CARFAX report on the vehicle available for viewing online. Adel was able to assist me with everything, and I am completely satisfied with my sales experience. I would not hesitate to recommend Jennings to my friends and family.
