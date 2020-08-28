Glenview Luxury Imports

301 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Glenview Luxury Imports

5.0
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Ray A Truelsen on 08/28/2020

The whole staff was a pleasure to work with and made car buying Great again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
7 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Fast and great service

by Great service on 08/30/2020

Best service for luxury cars . It was fast , fair priced and my Maserati technician was as awesome as always :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always happy to visit

by Always a pleasure on 08/09/2020

Going to Aston Martin of Glenview is always a fun and happy experience for me. The people that work there are wonderful and passionate about the products they work with🥰

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

New Vantage AMR

by Jason on 01/11/2020

Very glad to have worked with Glenview Luxury Imports on an out-of-state purchase. Timely in their replies, and with informative updates. Thank you Glenview!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great People to Work With

by Great People to Work With on 11/15/2019

My wife and I had a really good experience working with Dimitri and Nino. They were really great people to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Pleasantly Please DB11

by Zollie on 10/31/2019

Overall great experience. Everything promised was delivered. Dimitri worked overtime to get the deal done for us within our budget...HUGE!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lotus Evora Service

by John on 04/28/2019

Jon and Greg provide the best service experience I have had. It's a refreshing change from the common service experience to have a team that makes sure you are happy with the result, and goes far beyond the normal level of effort in their work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

14 cars in stock
0 new14 used0 certified pre-owned
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Acadia
GMC Acadia
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

