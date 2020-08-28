Customer Reviews of Glenview Luxury Imports all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (7)
Recommend: Yes (
7) No (0)
by
Ray A Truelsen 08/28/2020
The whole staff was a pleasure to work with and made car buying Great again.
by
Great service 08/30/2020
Best service for luxury cars . It was fast , fair priced and my Maserati technician was as awesome as always :)
by
by
Always a pleasure 08/09/2020
Going to Aston Martin of Glenview is always a fun and happy experience for me. The people that work there are wonderful and passionate about the products they work with🥰
Very glad to have worked with Glenview Luxury Imports on an out-of-state purchase. Timely in their replies, and with informative updates. Thank you Glenview!
by
Great People to Work With 11/15/2019
My wife and I had a really good experience working with Dimitri and Nino. They were really great people to work with.
Overall great experience. Everything promised was delivered. Dimitri worked overtime to get the deal done for us within our budget...HUGE!!!
Jon and Greg provide the best service experience I have had. It's a refreshing change from the common service experience to have a team that makes sure you are happy with the result, and goes far beyond the normal level of effort in their work.
