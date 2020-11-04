sales Rating

Our experience at Bredemann Ford in Glenview was an excellent one. Fred Dial, our sales rep was extremely helpful. He kept us informed throughout the process - from day one when we came to the dealership, throughout the time when our Explorer was being built and on the day when we came to pick it up. There were no surprises at any point and all of our phone and email questions were answered promptly and straightforwardly. We received a comprehensive overview of the Explorer - inside and out. During out test drive, Fred went over a large number of the car features including park assist, camera operations, lane-keeping assistance as well as all the other well-known mechanical/traditional features of the car. All the dealer-installed options were there when we came to pick the car up. The financing process was easy and to the point as well. We took advantage of the Fords rebate and with Bredemanns help still were able to get financing that was very close to that offered by Ford, essentially taking advantage of the factory rebate and low interest rate financing. Steve, whom we worked with, was also very helpful and straightforward with us. He gave us time to go over all the numbers on our own again before signing the docs. Selma Lasker, the Internet Specialist at Bredemann was also very helpful and always provided timely answers to our questions - clear differentiator when compared to other local dealerships. All around a very positive experience at Bredemann! We did not feel rushed; to the contrary everyone we spoke to made sure we were satisfied with the information provided. We would highly recommend working with Fred, Selma and their entire team. Read more