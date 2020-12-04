sales Rating

We went to our local Chevrolet dealer Sunrise Glendale heights to shop around and look a car for my wife. At first we were hesistant due to our bad experience on that dealer almost 6 years ago when I was looking for my starter car. I was told by a salesman that time that I can't get a loan because I'm a new car buyer and not enough credit history at that time. He even asked my what's my most expensive things I bought which is kinda offensive to me. So I walked out ashamed of my experience. Fast forward this day, I was armed with pre-approved credit with my credit union, and with excellent credit, I give them another chance because I wanna feel like its an isolated incidence. Then we met this salesman Nick, he was very cool guy, approachable and very easy to deal with. Very helpful on our questions, and we feel like at ease to him. He didn't force us to pick or we didn't feel pressure of buying to them. Just a pressure to pick which car we take coz he let us drive 2 cars to try. He's even cool to let us drive more if we want. I must admit, I never would have imagine this great feeling of buying cars which is so easy and very relaxing. Kudos to Nick. After a week, we went back to the dealer and decided to cancel our extended warranty program that we bought. There is Nick again, entertaining us. He has a customer so we waited patiently for him. After that he approached us and help us cancelling our extended warranty. After that I asked him where is the car wash. At that time, its past 6 so he told me it closes at 6pm. But he said he will open it for us so he drove the vehicle and he went to the car wash and comes back after 15 mins car clean. Who will do that to you week after he sold you a vehicle? This what should be a nice salesman. Courteous, friendly, and very accomodating. Of course they should be treated nicely too. Before we leave, I told him in 5 years I'll come back and buy another vehicle to him. Hopefully he's till in town helping car buyers like us. If not, we wish him well. Overall, our experience in the dealer is Superb, excellent and like a family. We surely will come back again. Read more