Amazing customer service!
by 04/12/2020on
Just bought my car from here! I am absolutely thrilled, thankful and amazed at the attention I received from the Sunrise team! I am a nurse working during the Covid crisis and the amazing staff definitely went above and beyond working with me after their “normal” 9-5 work day. That to me is impressive and shows that these people care and have great compassion for the buyer! No one was pushy, just helpful. I absolutely recommend Sunrise Chevrolet! A very special thank you to Manny and Rachelle!!
Needed a/c service
by 06/20/2019on
Was having problems w/ac & John was able to get my car in same day for service. Found part needed @ another dealer & recd same day service. Thanks,John.
Great Service
by 01/09/2019on
Took car in for oil and tire rotation. Colin was my service tech and he was great he had me in and out right away and explained the values of an oil change program and was knowledgeable. The service was great and the environment was great and will go no where else for service or purchases of a veichle.
2011 Chevy Tahoe
by 01/04/2019on
I always have a great experience at sunrise. Everyone is nice and says hi. One of my personal reasons for my repeat business is Dan Wurzer. He is very honest and doesn’t beat around the bush.
Edmunds
by 12/02/2018on
Good job and very timely. Explained all repairs to my satisfaction.
Great Service
by 08/20/2018on
Even though I have to pass at least three Chevy Dealers to get to Sunrise Chevrolet, it is worth it. Quality service. Friendly -- in fact the Service Rep. John Niemann -- remembers my name. No one enjoys taking the time or paying for service, but these guys do a great job and I always feel as if I am important customer and they are providing thoughtful help.
First time car buyer
by 07/09/2016on
Sunrise Chevrolet completely changed my outlook on buying a car. Im a student and a first time car buyer on a tight budget. Everyone there was extremely helpful. They made sure that the car I bought was dependable and something I could afford while Im in college. I went in scared, because I went to a different dealership the day before and they basically told me that they couldnt help me and tried to bully me into buying a car I couldnt afford. Im very happy my uncle referred me to Sunrise Chevrolet, because everyone is very impressed with the amazing car I bought (especially being a first time buyer). Every single employee I encountered was outstanding and understanding of my situation (even the finance guys). A special thanks to Nick Mazzeffi for being incredibly kind and extremely helpful. Thank you Sunrise for breaking all stereotypes on dealerships, and I would encourage all to buy their next car from Sunrise! Rachael T.
An All Around Great Experience
by 03/23/2016on
The service here was phenomenal and I would definitely recommend friends and family to check out Sunrise Chevrolet before they go anywhere else. My experience of purchasing a car here was stress free and great. At no time did I ever feel pressured by anyone to get a deal done on a certain day. I am proud to say that I purchased my first car on my own through Sunrise Chevy. Jayson Roque, the salesman I dealt with, was extremely nice and helpful to my parents and I.
oil change
by 11/30/2015on
The technician was very knowledgeable and service was performed within the timeframe.
Sunrise Chevrolet is the Best.
by 10/16/2015on
Sunrise Chevrolet is one of the Best dealerships in the Chicago area. I purchased 4 cars from Sunrise. Very satisfied with both their Sales and Service departments. They always make you feel welcome and they take Care of their customers. The Management is top notch. All my cars run Great! Thank you Sunrise.
Technician did not check car
by 09/29/2015on
Technician said Immediate service was required on Cabin Air Filter. I replaced it less than a month ago. If he would have actually looked at it, he would have seen it was new. It was an example of a dealer technician not checking items and to inflate the repair bill.
Great Customer Service
by 09/28/2015on
I recently purchased a used vehicle from Sunrise and received great customer service from Javier, my salesperson, and also from Jose the sales manager. All of my questions were answered, and the paperwork was completed very quickly, even though the vehicle was financed and it was after 7pm on a weeknight. Everyone I came in contact with at the dealership, from the service department to new car sales was very helpful. I would highly recommend this business!
Great Dealership & Great Service!
by 08/18/2015on
I came in recently and traded in my 2009 Cadillac for a 2006 Jeep Wrangler and the customer service was excellent, Roger was the wonderful salesman I worked with! Great guy! I was quoted a fair price for my cadillac, and even worked a little big on the Wrangler price. So happy I traded in!!! Love my Wrangler so much!! Oh & I had a 2 year old with me and Roger was so patient with us it made the entire process that much better. Very nice group of workers here! Eric in financing was friendly and funny, had me and my husband laughing! I would definitely recommend going to Sunrise Chevrolet!
Great Service Department
by 08/07/2015on
Was prompt to get me and estimate and have repair parts shipped in to minimize the down time of my vehicle
Not Happy
by 08/03/2015on
I've been coming here for more than 3 years and felt very comfortable. We usually wait for than 2 hours but didn't mind because I get to watch TV, connect to WI-FI and a play area for kids. Kept all of us busy. My last visits were not good. My engine light showed up mid June 2015 and took it to services right away. They said it was a gas cap leak which caused an evap so the engine light turned on. They turned off the engine light alert and said you should be good to go, nothing major. No FEE. End of June 2015 engine light showed up again and took it to service right away. Same CODE as the first visit. They charged me $165.47 to change the gas cap. I said okay, it needs to be done. End July 2015 2015, engine light turned on again. Same CODE! This time they charged me $188.06 to change the EVALVE. Originally they charged me $300 but I said no so they changed the price. Same code 3 times and they couldn't resolve it. Full diagnostic should have been done with one visit fee - one fee. That's 3 visits equals 6 hours. Dave Straus was the guy that helped me during all 3 visits. Not happy with the service. I rate this a 1 star based on my last visits. More likely to go to another Chevy dealer or another auto repair shop.
Great Experience, Friendly ppl, A++ Dealer
by 07/16/2015on
We went to our local Chevrolet dealer Sunrise Glendale heights to shop around and look a car for my wife. At first we were hesistant due to our bad experience on that dealer almost 6 years ago when I was looking for my starter car. I was told by a salesman that time that I can't get a loan because I'm a new car buyer and not enough credit history at that time. He even asked my what's my most expensive things I bought which is kinda offensive to me. So I walked out ashamed of my experience. Fast forward this day, I was armed with pre-approved credit with my credit union, and with excellent credit, I give them another chance because I wanna feel like its an isolated incidence. Then we met this salesman Nick, he was very cool guy, approachable and very easy to deal with. Very helpful on our questions, and we feel like at ease to him. He didn't force us to pick or we didn't feel pressure of buying to them. Just a pressure to pick which car we take coz he let us drive 2 cars to try. He's even cool to let us drive more if we want. I must admit, I never would have imagine this great feeling of buying cars which is so easy and very relaxing. Kudos to Nick. After a week, we went back to the dealer and decided to cancel our extended warranty program that we bought. There is Nick again, entertaining us. He has a customer so we waited patiently for him. After that he approached us and help us cancelling our extended warranty. After that I asked him where is the car wash. At that time, its past 6 so he told me it closes at 6pm. But he said he will open it for us so he drove the vehicle and he went to the car wash and comes back after 15 mins car clean. Who will do that to you week after he sold you a vehicle? This what should be a nice salesman. Courteous, friendly, and very accomodating. Of course they should be treated nicely too. Before we leave, I told him in 5 years I'll come back and buy another vehicle to him. Hopefully he's till in town helping car buyers like us. If not, we wish him well. Overall, our experience in the dealer is Superb, excellent and like a family. We surely will come back again.
Tried to charge a Premium
by 04/29/2015on
I bought a 2015 Corvette Z06. They tried to charge me a 9 or 10 thousand dollar premium. After I refused to pay it they were very nice.
Service dept.
by 02/17/2015on
Bryan the service wittier was excellent. He listened to all my concerns & answered all my questions. My vehicle was fixed as promised & in a timely manner. I am extremely satisfied with the dealership & when ready to buy my next vehicle I will definitely use Sunrise Chevy Della
Great Service once again
by 01/20/2015on
I was recently at the dealership for my oil change and tire rotation. I received great service as I always do. I was greeted right away my car was completed in the time frame I was promised. I needed additional service at my visit, but was not in the position to get it done at that time. The rep was respectful of that and was not forceful in way that I had to get the service done there at that time. That was excellent customer service and the rep. simply said to call when I was ready to proceed with the additional service. Most people would expect the dealer to force the service on you or for them to get rude and hurry you out. Sunrise is not like this at all and that is why I have done all my service needs at this dealership since 2003. In addition that is why my friend purchased his first car in 14 years at Sunrise and he now gets all his service needs at Sunrise. I would recommend this dealer as they know how to treat a customer the right way.
STEER CLEAR OF THIS DEALERSHIP!!!
by 01/04/2015on
STEER CLEAR of this Dealership. I recently had the unfortunate experience of attempting to negotiate a vehicle purchase with Dan and Trisha Kurtz from Sunrise Chevrolet. The email below was sent to Dan (General Manager) without a satisfactory response regarding their poor business practices and poor customer service. It's up to you where you shop for your vehicle purchase however I would NOT recommend this dealership. EMAIL: Date: Fri, Dec 12, 2014 at 11:36 AM Subject: Car shopping. To: Daniel Kurtz [contact info removed] Dan, Thanks for the phone call last night regarding the Traverse we were negotiating. After having the evening and morning to think about it I wanted to provide you with some feedback. As you know most people "can't stand" the price negotiating part of a car purchase. However if one is to get the best price they need to shop around which I've done and you mentioned you'd do the same. The part that upsets me about your dealership procedures is the fact that you send emails claiming you'll beat anyone's pricing by at least $100 is false and inaccurate. See here: Wayne, If you would like to schedule an appointment and bring in your written offer I will be more then happy to beat any legit price for $100.00. When are you able to come on in with that? We are here until 9pm tonight, would sometime this evening work for you ? Otherwise we are here tomorrow from 9am to 9pm. Please let me know what is the best time for your girlfriends schedule. Thank you and I hope to hear back from you soon. :) Trisha Kurtz [contact info removed] It also upsets me that you as a manager contacted me and informed me you couldn't even match the lowest pricing provided, let alone beat it by the $100 promised. On top of that you threatened - "we won't be trading this vehicle with anyone". That is just a poor business decision. Knowing a customer is interested in and committed to purchasing a Chevy vehicle and you outright say something like that to the customer is just wrong. Because of this entire procedure we've now had second thoughts about even buying a Chevrolet vehicle. I'm considering going to Chevrolet Customer Service (upper management) and social media with this transaction and informing folks of "our" experience with Sunrise Chevy. Kind Regards, Wayne
Great Expirience
by 12/02/2014on
I had been buying new cars several times in the past , in the different dealerships. This time buying process went smooth and painless. There was no pressure and I felt warmness when sales people walked me trough entire process , with knowledge of the technical and financial aspects. To me , that's the way buying cars should be.
