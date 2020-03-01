Glendale Nissan

484 North Ave, Glendale Heights, IL 60139
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Glendale Nissan

4.9
Overall Rating
(56)
Recommend: Yes (55) No (1)
sales Rating

A breath of fresh air for transparent pricing

by Great service on price details on 01/03/2020

Was looking for a car at the end of 2019 and talked to at least 5 different dealerships. Many different versions of bait and switch on pricing, but Brianna at Glendale Nissan was a breath of fresh air. She answered all my questions promptly about price details and what was included. A common practice was for other places to quote a low price and then, when the details were presented, they added an additional $1,000+ for Destination charge. Not the case at Glendale. Brianna gave me a low price quote with ALL details of the out-the-door cost. Glendale is the first place I'm going next time I'm looking for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Filter and oil change

by Leslie on 01/07/2020

A man who really listens !!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wonderful dealership

by Patricia on 01/07/2020

Perfect. Everyone is extremely nice and explains everything that is needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Cooling/Radiator Fan Assembly Replacement

by DR on 01/03/2020

Anna was awesome service representative. My appnt was 7am on on new years eve. Later in the day, she called me to inform me the car probably would not be ready by end of day and suggested to get a rental. Car was ready by Thursday noon. The repair was covered by warranty. I did get the rear brakes and rotors replaced based on Anna's recommendation. Thank you Nissan, great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Another Nissan Leased

by Bruce on 01/02/2020

the professionalism of everyone at Glendale Nissan, my great experiences with their service department, responsive to my time and needs, always a good experience when I deal with them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Definitely Recommend

by Rocco on 12/31/2019

The gentleman in financial did everything he could to save me more money and I really appreciated that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Fast and Friendly

by Stephen on 12/28/2019

The fastest car buying experience from test driving and financing we've ever had! We also were impressed by our salesman Ben's knowledge of the Murano platinum we purchased. We drove 100 miles my wife would have been disapointed if we went home without it! thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

The place to service your Nissan.

by Theresa on 12/28/2019

Quick and correct service. The wright people for the job. 10/10

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Reliable service

by Maryann on 12/24/2019

Staff kept me informed and listened to my concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Friendly service

by Michael on 12/22/2019

Bert was great at communicating with me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service!

by Rachel on 12/17/2019

Done in a timely manner, coffee and hot coco machine is a nice plus!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Darryl on 12/12/2019

Manny is a great service advisor. Bought my Murano from Tom who took his time and explained everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Nissan does a great job servicing Toyota Vehicles

by SamL on 12/10/2019

I was pleasantly surprised that Nissan can handle servicing my Toyota RAV4. Customer Service is always great here

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service at Nissan

by Linda on 12/09/2019

Service was timely and complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2019 Altima SR

by Rosemary on 12/09/2019

Promptness in getting a deal done and overall service advise and using the equipment within the auto purchased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service department

by Natalie on 12/07/2019

I was helped immediately with the service department. Came in for tire rotation, oil change and replacement of cabin filter. Was able to get me out in a hour. I can’t remember his name but service man was really nice. I will recommend coming here for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

greatservice

by Julia on 12/07/2019

The whole experience was pleasant, I asked for a loaner car and got one, the service dept. did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best dealership for vehicle purchase

by Thiquynh on 12/06/2019

No hassle, upfront honesty to assist customers with difficult situations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great experience

by Otto on 12/06/2019

Friendly staff !! It was quick and great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best place to buy a car

by Frank on 12/06/2019

Orlando is the best sales person I have ever dealt with. He does his best to give you the best deal possible. Glendale Nissan is lucky to have him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

service

by James on 12/05/2019

Quick and very easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
115 cars in stock
0 new0 used115 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|0 used|
36 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|0 used|
17 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Rogue Sport
Nissan Rogue Sport
0 new|0 used|
13 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
Google Map

