Was looking for a car at the end of 2019 and talked to at least 5 different dealerships. Many different versions of bait and switch on pricing, but Brianna at Glendale Nissan was a breath of fresh air. She answered all my questions promptly about price details and what was included. A common practice was for other places to quote a low price and then, when the details were presented, they added an additional $1,000+ for Destination charge. Not the case at Glendale. Brianna gave me a low price quote with ALL details of the out-the-door cost. Glendale is the first place I'm going next time I'm looking for a car.
Anna was awesome service representative. My appnt was 7am on on new years eve. Later in the day, she called me to inform me the car probably would not be ready by end of day and suggested to get a rental. Car was ready by Thursday noon. The repair was covered by warranty. I did get the rear brakes and rotors replaced based on Anna's recommendation. Thank you Nissan, great service!
The fastest car buying experience from test driving and financing we've ever had! We also were impressed by our salesman Ben's knowledge of the Murano platinum we purchased. We drove 100 miles my wife would have been disapointed if we went home without it! thanks
I was helped immediately with the service department. Came in for tire rotation, oil change and replacement of cabin filter. Was able to get me out in a hour. I can’t remember his name but service man was really nice. I will recommend coming here for service.
