Was looking for a car at the end of 2019 and talked to at least 5 different dealerships. Many different versions of bait and switch on pricing, but Brianna at Glendale Nissan was a breath of fresh air. She answered all my questions promptly about price details and what was included. A common practice was for other places to quote a low price and then, when the details were presented, they added an additional $1,000+ for Destination charge. Not the case at Glendale. Brianna gave me a low price quote with ALL details of the out-the-door cost. Glendale is the first place I'm going next time I'm looking for a car. Read more