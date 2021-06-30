1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Was there 12/2021 traded it in our lease , and got a new jeep sahara 2021 4xe , there were 2 issues . The tax credit was not explained to us at all, we left the dealer under the impression that we were going to received 7500$ as a refund , turns out it is tax credit meaning you can only received if you owed taxes. We felt that it was not explained well since they really wanted to make a transaction. Second issue was that we had already payed for the lease on that current month meaning we were ahead on payments, and they told us we would get the money back. And never received any money back. In addition we had over 9 hard inquiries in our credit , I understand about 4 but never 9. And without our knowledge about it. We did the transaction with Brian , and Donnie. I went back and asked if something can be done about all these issues since the car to my knowledge was 8200$ more than i had budget from. I personally went and talk to the finance manager Alex Godines , and said they would look into and will get a call back. 2 month has gone by and I haven’t heard a word from anyone. Tried to call multiple times and can’t get a hold of any managers. Overall, the sales reps and managment claim to go above and beyond for their customers with words; however no actions match their promises. I will 100% never make business with these people , and would never recommend to a friend. Read more