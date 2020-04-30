5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I recently bought a 2020 Malibu at Phillips from Stefan. Buying a car is very stressful but Stephan and Phillips made the process easier. There was no guessing on the price or the discounts. Every agent had a computer at their desk to show their inventory and the prices. There wasn't any pressure to buy that night or purchase something you didn't want. Between Stephan and Konrad, we purchased a car we are very happy with and stayed within our budget. Stephan gave us a tour of the service department and we were impressed with the use of technology they use to identify your car as you arrive for service. The service bays looked state of the art and they have a dedicated oil change area to expedite service. Even the finance department was very efficient and friendly. Robert took care of us and at the end, all the paperwork was put on a flash drive to make it more convenient. Phillips is a great place to purchase a car and the staff are genuinely friendly and care about you. We will return for future purchases! Thank you Stefan and Konrad! Dorothy & Mike P. Read more