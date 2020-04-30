Phillips Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Phillips Chevrolet
Fantastic Experience
by 04/30/2020on
I was coming in hoping to trade my car for a Chevy Trax. Lisa Gonzalez was not only incredibly helpful, but very personable. Lisa and Mike Herris made the whole experience so easy!
Car Purchase
by 04/06/2020on
Had an amazing experience with Joe Hadman and Mike Harris u helped me get my amazing 2020 equinox I absolutely love it and you guys where just grat went above and beyond thank u sooo much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Experience
by 03/06/2020on
I worked with Luis Cervantes. He was very knowledgeable and he helped through solving minor issues when selling my equinox.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick transaction
by 02/17/2020on
I dealt with Luis Cervantes. My transaction couldn't have gone any smoother. From the start he was professional and knowledgeable. I will definitely consider Luis when I buy my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Luis was a great help
by 01/31/2020on
Luis helped me today to get the best price on my new 2500. He kept the visit straight to the point while meeting what I was looking for in a truck. Highly recommend him and this place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Spark
by 01/25/2020on
Luis me ayudo a comprar mi primer caro. Me ayudo a entender cómo es el proceso. Si alguien está buscando un caro visiten a Luis v.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome salesmen
by 01/22/2020on
Luis was an awesome sales person. He got exactly what we had in mind. You can literally tell him certain details and he will pull a car for you that matches! He will do his best to get you the best deals! We will be back soon!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Dealership buys cars
by 01/21/2020on
I came in looking for a value, ended up selling my truck. Luis and Paul were very helpful and explain why going to a dealership is faster and safer to sell you car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Help me understand
by 01/19/2020on
Luis provided amazing knowledge, he explain to me how financing work and in what position I am currently in. I will be coming back when i can to try again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Excellent Service!
by 01/17/2020on
I received a great deal! Staff was very attentive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a new car at Phillips
by 01/12/2020on
My husband and I recently bought a 2020 Malibu at Phillips from Stefan. Buying a car is very stressful but Stephan and Phillips made the process easier. There was no guessing on the price or the discounts. Every agent had a computer at their desk to show their inventory and the prices. There wasn't any pressure to buy that night or purchase something you didn't want. Between Stephan and Konrad, we purchased a car we are very happy with and stayed within our budget. Stephan gave us a tour of the service department and we were impressed with the use of technology they use to identify your car as you arrive for service. The service bays looked state of the art and they have a dedicated oil change area to expedite service. Even the finance department was very efficient and friendly. Robert took care of us and at the end, all the paperwork was put on a flash drive to make it more convenient. Phillips is a great place to purchase a car and the staff are genuinely friendly and care about you. We will return for future purchases! Thank you Stefan and Konrad! Dorothy & Mike P.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase of 2020 Equinox
by 01/09/2020on
Steve is the best! Excellent in communicating product. My second new car purchase from Steve. Great deal! Excellent service! From the second you enter showroom till the moment you sign the last document in the finance department. Doesn't get any better than this!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fast service
by 01/03/2020on
Fast service in and out in less then 30 minutes. Luis has all paperwork ready. He explain to me what I was signing very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Spark 2020 Sale - Product Specialist
by 12/31/2019on
Our Product Specialist, Stephan Broger, was pleasant, professional and very thorough. He was our main contact throughout our purchase experience; his attitude and approach was the reason we decided to purchase this car from this dealer on this day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Third Equinox Purchase
by 12/31/2019on
Steve took great care of us. We have purchased multiple vehicles from Phillip's Chevy. Would recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best experience
by 12/31/2019on
Bobby helped me surprise my husband with a 2020 Silverado 3500. He made it an easy and painless process and was very excited to help! I’ve been a loyal Phillips Chevy customer but it’s safe to say, my next vehicle will be from Bobby. (Major props to Anthony for all the great work and help too!) their excitement and professionalism is the reason I will continue to keep coming back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New car purchase
by 12/30/2019on
Jordan was fantastic to deal with. He was patient and helpful in the decision making process. We felt Phillip's was fair in pricing the new vehicle as well as our trade in value.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Recent car purchase
by 12/30/2019on
Jordan was fantastic to deal with; patient and helpful in the decision making process. I feel Phillips offered the best value for the vehicle we purchased, and well as our trade in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Silverado Purchase
by 12/30/2019on
Recently purchased a used Silverado. Very satisfied and great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
5 Star Experience x 3!!!
by 12/29/2019on
Just purchased our family's 3rd new car in 6 years from Phillips Chevrolet-Frankfort! Steve Sorensen is the man!!! Always professional, always customer-focused, and always a stress-free experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
