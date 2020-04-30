Skip to main content
Phillips Chevrolet

9700 W Lincoln Hwy, Frankfort, IL 60423
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Phillips Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(608)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Experience

by Excellent Service on 04/30/2020

I was coming in hoping to trade my car for a Chevy Trax. Lisa Gonzalez was not only incredibly helpful, but very personable. Lisa and Mike Herris made the whole experience so easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

608 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Purchase

by Amanda o Donoghue on 04/06/2020

Had an amazing experience with Joe Hadman and Mike Harris u helped me get my amazing 2020 equinox I absolutely love it and you guys where just grat went above and beyond thank u sooo much

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience

by David Smart on 03/06/2020

I worked with Luis Cervantes. He was very knowledgeable and he helped through solving minor issues when selling my equinox.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick transaction

by Scott on 02/17/2020

I dealt with Luis Cervantes. My transaction couldn't have gone any smoother. From the start he was professional and knowledgeable. I will definitely consider Luis when I buy my next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Luis was a great help

by Horacio V on 01/31/2020

Luis helped me today to get the best price on my new 2500. He kept the visit straight to the point while meeting what I was looking for in a truck. Highly recommend him and this place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Spark

by Spark 2020 on 01/25/2020

Luis me ayudo a comprar mi primer caro. Me ayudo a entender cómo es el proceso. Si alguien está buscando un caro visiten a Luis v.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome salesmen

by VU on 01/22/2020

Luis was an awesome sales person. He got exactly what we had in mind. You can literally tell him certain details and he will pull a car for you that matches! He will do his best to get you the best deals! We will be back soon!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dealership buys cars

by Joe on 01/21/2020

I came in looking for a value, ended up selling my truck. Luis and Paul were very helpful and explain why going to a dealership is faster and safer to sell you car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Help me understand

by Ronal on 01/19/2020

Luis provided amazing knowledge, he explain to me how financing work and in what position I am currently in. I will be coming back when i can to try again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service!

by Hyland on 01/17/2020

I received a great deal! Staff was very attentive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a new car at Phillips

by Dorothy P on 01/12/2020

My husband and I recently bought a 2020 Malibu at Phillips from Stefan. Buying a car is very stressful but Stephan and Phillips made the process easier. There was no guessing on the price or the discounts. Every agent had a computer at their desk to show their inventory and the prices. There wasn't any pressure to buy that night or purchase something you didn't want. Between Stephan and Konrad, we purchased a car we are very happy with and stayed within our budget. Stephan gave us a tour of the service department and we were impressed with the use of technology they use to identify your car as you arrive for service. The service bays looked state of the art and they have a dedicated oil change area to expedite service. Even the finance department was very efficient and friendly. Robert took care of us and at the end, all the paperwork was put on a flash drive to make it more convenient. Phillips is a great place to purchase a car and the staff are genuinely friendly and care about you. We will return for future purchases! Thank you Stefan and Konrad! Dorothy & Mike P.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of 2020 Equinox

by Purchase of 2020 Equinox on 01/09/2020

Steve is the best! Excellent in communicating product. My second new car purchase from Steve. Great deal! Excellent service! From the second you enter showroom till the moment you sign the last document in the finance department. Doesn't get any better than this!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast service

by Mark on 01/03/2020

Fast service in and out in less then 30 minutes. Luis has all paperwork ready. He explain to me what I was signing very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Spark 2020 Sale - Product Specialist

by Anthony Marturano on 12/31/2019

Our Product Specialist, Stephan Broger, was pleasant, professional and very thorough. He was our main contact throughout our purchase experience; his attitude and approach was the reason we decided to purchase this car from this dealer on this day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Third Equinox Purchase

by Great Experience on 12/31/2019

Steve took great care of us. We have purchased multiple vehicles from Phillip's Chevy. Would recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience

by Silverado 3500 on 12/31/2019

Bobby helped me surprise my husband with a 2020 Silverado 3500. He made it an easy and painless process and was very excited to help! I’ve been a loyal Phillips Chevy customer but it’s safe to say, my next vehicle will be from Bobby. (Major props to Anthony for all the great work and help too!) their excitement and professionalism is the reason I will continue to keep coming back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase

by Al M on 12/30/2019

Jordan was fantastic to deal with. He was patient and helpful in the decision making process. We felt Phillip's was fair in pricing the new vehicle as well as our trade in value.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recent car purchase

by Al M on 12/30/2019

Jordan was fantastic to deal with; patient and helpful in the decision making process. I feel Phillips offered the best value for the vehicle we purchased, and well as our trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Silverado Purchase

by Great on 12/30/2019

Recently purchased a used Silverado. Very satisfied and great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 Star Experience x 3!!!

by The Lombardis on 12/29/2019

Just purchased our family's 3rd new car in 6 years from Phillips Chevrolet-Frankfort! Steve Sorensen is the man!!! Always professional, always customer-focused, and always a stress-free experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television

