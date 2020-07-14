sales Rating

I had tried two other dealerships prior to Hawk and left upset and frustrated. I first communicated with Hawk via email and they were very straightforward with me. So I set up an appointment and had a wonderful salesman named Enrique. He was extremely friendly and helpful. I told him the specs on the 2019 Ram Promaster that I wanted, and he found one on the lot. After a test drive, we sat down and Brian came over with the offer. It was substantially better than any other dealer and met my price target on the first try. The details of the price and loan weren't exactly what I requested, however, they found a way to meet my target and it actually turned out even better than my original request! Frank in the finance department was very friendly and helpful as well. Bottom line is everyone there that I worked with was straightforward and didn't play any of the typical games you find at a car dealership. Extremely pleased with my purchase! Read more