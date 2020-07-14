Hawk Jeep - Thank You!
by 07/14/2020on
We have purchased three vehicles through Jason Beltran & Jim (the Sales Manager) within the past year. The reason we keep coming back is because because of them. They always work hard to make an offer that meets our situation and there is never any pressure whatsoever. I appreciate Jason and Jim and they are an extremely positive reflection upon Hawk JDC.
You Need to Listen...Your Service is SubPar
by 07/22/2020on
I have given you example after of example of your poor service...yet nothing seems to change. In May I came in with a failed GPS system. I was told the replacement radiohead would be available in 2 weeks. Not your fault the part took 2 months to show up...it's COVID time. What is your fault is not staying in touch - proactively - with me. When the part finally showed up I found out because my husband came into the dealership...not because you contacted me. Turns out you got the part on July 10, but I didn't find out until July 18. Last note...the GPS works fine now. But when I picked up the car the technician forgot to re-initialize Sirius radio AND there was no sign that you wiped down the inside of the car. BTW - your sales team is great BUT severely impeded by the subpar service quality.
Hawk Jeep - Thank You!
by 07/14/2020on
We have purchased three vehicles through Jason Beltran & Jim (the Sales Manager) within the past year. The reason we keep coming back is because because of them. They always work hard to make an offer that meets our situation and there is never any pressure whatsoever. I appreciate Jason and Jim and they are an extremely positive reflection upon Hawk JDC.
Excellent work
by 06/22/2020on
Brought my 2015 Jeep Cherokee sport in due to some issues with my transmission, my specialist was Oscar , he was really helpful and gave me a time frame in which I would have my car back , he also perform two ignition coils swap and now my car Im is running like new. Thank you
Fantastic experience!
by 06/10/2020on
I had tried two other dealerships prior to Hawk and left upset and frustrated. I first communicated with Hawk via email and they were very straightforward with me. So I set up an appointment and had a wonderful salesman named Enrique. He was extremely friendly and helpful. I told him the specs on the 2019 Ram Promaster that I wanted, and he found one on the lot. After a test drive, we sat down and Brian came over with the offer. It was substantially better than any other dealer and met my price target on the first try. The details of the price and loan weren't exactly what I requested, however, they found a way to meet my target and it actually turned out even better than my original request! Frank in the finance department was very friendly and helpful as well. Bottom line is everyone there that I worked with was straightforward and didn't play any of the typical games you find at a car dealership. Extremely pleased with my purchase!
1 Comments
Service review
by 05/06/2020on
My service was amazing and fast and everything that I expected. Thank you
Reoccurring issue
by 04/03/2020on
I had a reoccurring issue with my vehicle. Upon arriving at the dealership, service advisor Ray, assisted me with the concern. He assured me they would examine the vehicle and take care of the problem. Later I was told everything was good except that the channels had re-clogged. The problem was fixed at no cost to me. I’m grateful for Ray’s service in taking care of the problem.
1 Comments
Great all around!
by 03/04/2020on
I recommend car shopping at Hawk CDJ. Upon arrival I was greeted and taken care of by Alexander Rodriguez. He made the whole process go smooth and quick. He really made sure to find a vehicle with all our needs and made a great deal happen.I am completely satisfied with my Jeep GC purchase. Hawk CDJ always makes sure to take care of their customers. I highly recommend Mr.Rodriguez services
1 Comments
Excellent purchasing experience at Hawk.
by 02/29/2020on
Where to start.... I have been looking at purchasing a Jeep wrangler or another simular type of vehicle for the past couple years, if not longer. I've been looking so long that its been an ongoing joke with my coworkers that by the time I decide to purchase that the vehicle design will change and it had. The JL was born. The reason for my hesitation is that I have not felt the staff or dealerships I visited prior to visiting Hawk were honest with me. When arriving at Hawk Chrysler /Jeep The sales person Alan and the sales manager Jim were fully engaged and answered questions other dealerships side stepped. I felt that Alan and Jim we upfront and honest with their answers to my questions. Alan and Jim worked with me on an acceptable purchase price while creating a pressure free purchasing experience.
By Far the best exp.
by 02/16/2020on
Zaya was by far one of the best service writers I have ever had. Very friendly and knowledgeable I would recommend him and the dealership to many of my friends. I believe “Zaia will be a great manager one day.
1 Comments
The great salesman Jose Rubio
by 02/10/2020on
Thanks Jose you give me a great birthday 🎁 i could give to myself. Thanks Hawk for this great experience. If anyone is looking for a great deal on a vehicle Hawk in forest park il.
Alex was a great salesman
by 12/20/2019on
Alex helped me order the truck I needed for my specific needs with no hesitation. He got the trucked ordered and In the dealership sooner than I expected
Satisfied Customer
by 12/16/2019on
My sales man at hawks was very helpful and understanding. I will definitely recommend family and friends to this dealership whenever there’re looking to purchase a car. Thanks again
Great Service...
by 12/03/2019on
Hawk CDJ is a customer driven organization, from the top to the bottom. Got a great car and service beyond my expectations. Thank you Team.
New Vehicle Purchase
by 12/03/2019on
The sales people at Hawk were so straight forward: they gave us facts not opinions about the vehicles, packages, and financing. Our sales rep Jason L. let us take our time driving the vehicles and then explained leasing versus purchasing. When we needed help to reach an agreed price, Hawk made it happen and we drove away with a brand new Jeep Gladiator. We will definitely tell friends and family about Hawk!
Jason Beltran & Hawk Jeep; Thank You!!!!
by 11/11/2019on
The customer service I received was outstanding. Jason Beltran had taken time to listen, answered all questions, and made me feel like a customer should feel; appreciated and valued. Additionally, communication with information and follow up contacts were continuous and I was never left waiting. I was always made aware of Jasons schedule so that I knew when he was/wasn't in the office. The deal Jason obtained for me was unbelievable! I have never had such of a positive experience with a salesperson or car dealership like I had at Hawk Jeep and with Jason Beltran. I am impressed with this employee and business. As a result, I refer Jason Beltran and Hawk Jeep every opportunity I get. Thank you Jason and Hawk Jeep for your superior customer service, unbelievable deal, and a no-nonsense/no-pressure environment. I will be returning to Jason and Hawk Jeep this Spring for a vehicle for my wife. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
1 Comments
Service Review
by 10/16/2019on
Thank you guys very much for always having excellent customer service and always being so helpful. I am always satisfied when I go in and when I come back out. Thank you guys very much again.
1 Comments
tune-up/brakes
by 10/07/2019on
Dean met with me, walked me through the entire process. When a muffler issue was discovered, he picked up the vehicle the following day and made sure the part was ordered and repairs were completed the same day. I believe he even came in on his day off to do so!
1 Comments
positively surprised
by 09/27/2019on
When I saw online this place had 3 stars review I was not sure what to expect. I chose this place because the other service center near by had a lower star review. I must say the service was better than I expected. The wait time was not crazy no more than a doctor's office. They completed the work in less time than they originally stated. So far my car is running well. They also drove me and my family to and from the dealership to pick up my car. That was a nice service they offered.
Great experience buying a Jeep
by 09/11/2019on
I had a great experience buying a Jeep Gladiator from Justin in sales at Hawk. He helped me find the model and options and colors I was looking for, and the business office took care of the financing quick and smoothly.
1 Comments
Excellent Team
by 08/26/2019on
I had been talking to multiple dealerships and I wanted the best deal I could find. Just like everyone else. Most dealerships told me you need to come in so we can work with you. Here is what I found At Hawk Dodge Chrysler Jeep and Ram. -No-pressure, I didn't feel rushed. -Trustworthy. -They listened to me. -No games. -Final price was exactly as negotiated (no last-minute surprises). -Professional and polite sales team.
1 Comments
Wonderful Surprise!
by 08/14/2019on
Such a great dealership. Left the dealership with a more expensive model of the car I was looking for at the price of an inferior model. What a wonderful surprise! So unlike my experiences elsewhere. They really do care about the customer and will not rip you off. Really happy with the purchase and the customer service is excellent.
1 Comments
1 Comments