5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hawk had probably the one and only 2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary T/A left in the country, untitled and brand new with 11 miles on it. Only issue…I was 673 miles away! Deal was done primarily over the phone to include deposit, financing and an array of photos. Unfortunately, I just had to get there for some final paperwork. Immediately booked a flight. It would be two weeks until I could arrange time off work and find a reasonable air fare. So, two plus weeks later, with flight ticket in hand, off I went. While boarding the aircraft, I received notification from my credit reporting agency, that my credit had just been ran again at Hawk. Now, Slightly fearful of arriving and expecting an issue or a bait and switch tactic costing me more money, I was pleasantly surprised when I arrived, that was not the case! The finance staff was able to get me a better rate and terms! My salesperson Justin was great. Picked me up at the airport and brought me back for my return home flight, so I can arrange transportation for home delivery of the vehicle. Entire transaction took under two hours, even including a test drive. It was truly a hassle free and positive experience. If I need another vehicle in the future, even though the distance, they’ll get my business! Many thanks to Justin, Gina, Heather and all the staff involved at Hawk, making this a great experience! Read more