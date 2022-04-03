Hawk Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Hawk Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Long distance purchase……
by 03/04/2022on
Hawk had probably the one and only 2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary T/A left in the country, untitled and brand new with 11 miles on it. Only issue…I was 673 miles away! Deal was done primarily over the phone to include deposit, financing and an array of photos. Unfortunately, I just had to get there for some final paperwork. Immediately booked a flight. It would be two weeks until I could arrange time off work and find a reasonable air fare. So, two plus weeks later, with flight ticket in hand, off I went. While boarding the aircraft, I received notification from my credit reporting agency, that my credit had just been ran again at Hawk. Now, Slightly fearful of arriving and expecting an issue or a bait and switch tactic costing me more money, I was pleasantly surprised when I arrived, that was not the case! The finance staff was able to get me a better rate and terms! My salesperson Justin was great. Picked me up at the airport and brought me back for my return home flight, so I can arrange transportation for home delivery of the vehicle. Entire transaction took under two hours, even including a test drive. It was truly a hassle free and positive experience. If I need another vehicle in the future, even though the distance, they’ll get my business! Many thanks to Justin, Gina, Heather and all the staff involved at Hawk, making this a great experience!
Good Fast Service
by 03/24/2022on
I was in and out in a very short time. Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dead Battery
by 03/22/2022on
Although I had no appointment, I was greeted by friendly staff and seated in a very clean waiting area. I didn’t wait very long for my van’s diagnosis and a service quote. A new car battery was installed along with an oil and filter change, and a car wash. All completed in under 30 minutes and a smile from my Service Manager Ray Puentes. I don’t know the name of the service technician but I would like take this time to thank them for my piece of mind and speedy service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bazinga
by 03/12/2022on
I took my 2013 Grand Jeep Cherokee to be check because I had a leak on the radiator. They checked it and told me I also needed a new water pump. The Jeep has an extended warranty and the inspector of the warranty company reported that the Jeep didn’t need a water pump. So they lied trying to make some extra money. Took it to another repair shop and got the radiator changed and the Jeep is working fine.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Long distance purchase……
by 03/04/2022on
Hawk had probably the one and only 2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary T/A left in the country, untitled and brand new with 11 miles on it. Only issue…I was 673 miles away! Deal was done primarily over the phone to include deposit, financing and an array of photos. Unfortunately, I just had to get there for some final paperwork. Immediately booked a flight. It would be two weeks until I could arrange time off work and find a reasonable air fare. So, two plus weeks later, with flight ticket in hand, off I went. While boarding the aircraft, I received notification from my credit reporting agency, that my credit had just been ran again at Hawk. Now, Slightly fearful of arriving and expecting an issue or a bait and switch tactic costing me more money, I was pleasantly surprised when I arrived, that was not the case! The finance staff was able to get me a better rate and terms! My salesperson Justin was great. Picked me up at the airport and brought me back for my return home flight, so I can arrange transportation for home delivery of the vehicle. Entire transaction took under two hours, even including a test drive. It was truly a hassle free and positive experience. If I need another vehicle in the future, even though the distance, they’ll get my business! Many thanks to Justin, Gina, Heather and all the staff involved at Hawk, making this a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 02/24/2022on
Greatest service crew in the area. Service writers and technicians were helpful and honest about service provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hawk Dodge Chrysler Stayed With Us To Satisfaction
by 02/24/2022on
We recently leased two (2) Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 2021 vehicles from Hawk ChryslerJeep Forest Park IL. Delivery was earlier than expected to the dealership. Upon inspection, we noticed that the vehicles delivered to the dealership from the factory dwere missing the front cameras that we requested during the ordering process (we have young children and worry about front + back visibility when parking.) The salesperson Aaron Mazzoni was AWESOME and single handedly stuck with us to ensure that cameras be shipped from the factory and installed at their dealership. The process took some time to get the correct parts and correct installation completed, however the dealership agreed to cover our lease payments along with a one-time business rental vehicle. We can't thank the dealership and Aaron enough for making sure the wrong was made right. Aaron called us with daily updates (even if the update wasnt always positive news!) Aaron has earned a lifetime client through his commitment and dedication to customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ray was Clutch….
by 02/21/2022on
I appreciate the attentiveness of the staff. Immediately upon my arrival I was greeted. Given a chance to explain my situation, instead of making me wait hours he inspected and began service immediately. I was in and out In 45 mins. Serviced my tire and answered all my other questions about my 2020 Durango.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent customer service!!!
by 02/11/2022on
Excellent customer service at (Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT)! Thank you guys for the amazing support! With my FIAT.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quick Lube Job
by 01/21/2022on
I liked the professionalism and turn around time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellence!
by 12/24/2021on
Prompt, friendly, professional personnel...met my expectations with regard to honoring my third party Warranty Agreement with no haggling...completed in a timely manner...I'm very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
They made a dream come true!
by 12/20/2021on
We purchased a new Wrangler for our daughter as a surprise for Christmas and Sweet 16 Birthday. The car was "in transit" to the dealership with no definite delivery date, but Jason B. and Brenda J. took every measure possible to ensure the car was delivered in time. They notified us as soon as the car hit the lot and had us in and out of the dealership in an hour. Thank you to Jason, Brenda and the entire team at Hawk DCJR!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service! 10/10
by 12/17/2021on
I walked in without an appointment. I got my issue resolved within an hr. New set of lug nuts & key. I am very happy with Oscar's assistance & parts dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fast service
by 12/17/2021on
I was a couple miles past due on my oil change and I need to get it change fast. Drove up to the express lane and within 39 minutes I was out
Very dissatisfied
by 12/09/2021on
I dropped my jeep off on Oct 19th and 45 days later my car was finally ready! I only got answers when I called and was told there was no update on ETA for the parts. The parts were finally available after my brother sent the GM an email on a Friday and the parts were miraculously shipped the following Monday… when I asked my case worker when the parts were ordered she said, It doesn’t matter if they were ordered 3 months ago!” Well it mattered to me because being without a car for 45 days is very expensive and stressful! I called Chrysler Corporate and they didn’t show any empathy… didn’t offer a loaner car and wasn’t considerate of not having a car! Once the GM got involved it was fixed very quickly! But it has ruined my trust in Hawk! Now my heat isn’t working and I’m using another mechanic for this issue! I will be sure to relay this experience to my family and friends so it doesn’t happen to them!
Great sales team!!!!!
by 12/06/2021on
I was happy with the way Alex, sales rep, took care of me. From the time I arrived til the time I left the dealership everything was great and courteous!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick service
by 11/17/2021on
Went there on November 16 was was done in 20 minutes great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent and quick
by 10/18/2021on
Great dealership and really knowledgeable, helpful staff. Quick service and great communication so that I had no trouble picking up my car or dropping it off.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
efficient
by 10/14/2021on
service staff was pleasant and service was timely
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Phenomenal work from Alexander Rodriguez!!!!!
by 09/27/2021on
Alexander Rodriguez 10/10 , best sales man there at that dealership, he took really good care of me told him what I wanted and what I am looking for took care of me as I were a family member, please managers look at his phenomenal work make sure acknowledge his dictation at what he does best!!! Thank you once again HawkCDJ I’m a new owner of a 21 Pacifica!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service - No Pressure
by 08/23/2021on
I've purchased a few vehicles in the last 15 years. My experience with Hawk was the best I've had to date. There was no pressure from sales (Francisco "Sisco" Rangel) to finance; negotiations were fair and painless. I had done my research which is always helpful. The inventory was up to date on the website, and I quickly scheduled a test drive. I was in and out in 2 hours with my new Fiat 500X. Thanks, Hawk team! You're the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 06/24/2021on
No problems at all. Work was done on a timely basis, and everything was hunky-dory!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments