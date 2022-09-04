Honda on Grand
Customer Reviews of Honda on Grand
Great positive experience!
by 04/09/2022on
I purchased a 2022 Honda Odyssey last year through Honda @ Grand. It was a very positive experience at this dealership. I was assisted by Luis Delgado who was very welcoming and down to earth. We got a good deal as well. There was no pressure and we were at ease. It’s not always about money but the buying experience counts as well cause I plan to keep my van for 20 years ! I am writing this review as I am waiting and my vehicle is getting serviced and wanted to share by good experience with this dealership.
Great positive experience!
by 04/09/2022on
I purchased a 2022 Honda Odyssey last year through Honda @ Grand. It was a very positive experience at this dealership. I was assisted by Luis Delgado who was very welcoming and down to earth. We got a good deal as well. There was no pressure and we were at ease. It’s not always about money but the buying experience counts as well cause I plan to keep my van for 20 years ! I am writing this review as I am waiting and my vehicle is getting serviced and wanted to share by good experience with this dealership.
Honda
by 04/01/2022on
We’ve been dealing with Bill for years he goes over and above expectations he’s really as at the Honda
Review for Igor/Kyle
by 03/21/2022on
The service I received was great. The sales reps were very responsive and detailed.
Great experience with Peter Farion
by 01/16/2022on
The staff is great, Peter Farion gave me a great deal and really helped with the whole process and everything went smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patient, kind and efficient
by 01/15/2022on
My salesperson Kyle Lacount was very patient with me, explaining the process and paperwork with a kind demeanor. The process went smoothly and was faster than any other time I have spent at a dealership. Kylie took his time and explained the different features of the vehicle I purchased. He is a very upstanding young man, he was not pushy or impatient with me at any time, even after I called him Kevin a couple of times. He just smiled and laughed at me, but I finally got his name right. He is a sweet person and a very respectful young man.
Amazing
by 01/14/2022on
Luis Delgado was so amazing . He helped us from the beginning. We even came late during closing time and he stayed extra time for us . He was so helpful and patient. He made my first car purchase so smooth. He’s amazing I would recommend him to everyone .
Quality car, quality buying experience
by 01/14/2022on
The Honda HR-V EX we purchased was just the right size for us as we required a new automobile with the demise of or prior car. My wife and I dealt with Mr. Royzengurt and can only y that it was a very pleasant experience. We were not pressured n any way and he was very accommodating to our needs. We have another Honda vehicle and look forward to many years with the HR-V EX.
2022 Civic Purchase
by 01/13/2022on
We bought a 2022 Civic,and are happy with it so far,it fits our needs nicely.Salesman Dan was also good to work with,and followed up periodically. I know all about the mayhem going on with auto,and chip shortages,but still cant see how we were quoted initially 6 weeks,but didn't get the car for 13 weeks.Seems like Honda dropped the ball by a lot this time on the paperwork.
Painless vehicle shopping!
by 01/13/2022on
Speedy, friendly, attentive and outstanding customer service! Enjoying my new ride!!!
Friendly experience
by 01/11/2022on
Loved the car friendly staff
Sales by Sam!
by 01/11/2022on
Sam Syed was professional, nice, honest, and a pleasure to work with from day 1. My husband and I were having a hard time looking at Honda dealerships closer to our home, so we branched out and thank goodness we did. We bought our Honda CRV with Sam's help and are so happy about our purchase. Honda on Grand is awesome, and Sam is your guy!
Hrv
by 01/08/2022on
Got a good lease snd Danny was responsive
Marcel- sales person
by 01/06/2022on
Marcel P. helped me buy a car. He was very nice, patient and understanding. A great sales person on top of everything. I liked working with him!
Highly recommend
by 01/03/2022on
After getting in a car accident and having my car totaled, I was not looking forward to buying a new car. Most dealerships I was contacting were telling me that they wouldn't have any cars until January. My last straw was when one dealership told me there would be no way I wouldn't be paying what I wanted to pay for a car no matter what dealership I went to. I went to Honda on Grand and they were able to give me a car and payment that was close to what I wanted. While buying during this shortage was stressful, Honda on Grand and Peter and Marcel and everyone else was super helpful and kind the whole way through. I highly recommend going here to find a new or used car.
Tom is great
by 01/01/2022on
Had a great experience purchasing my second vehicle with Tom at Honda on Grand! Highly recommend!
Great Service
by 12/24/2021on
Very attentive to customer support for issues on vehicle maintenance or mechanical problems.
Great quick service
by 12/23/2021on
Service while you wait. Quick efficient.
Good sales skills.
by 12/22/2021on
Prior to coming in to test drive some vehicles i spoke to salesman Luis Delgado. And he answered every question that I had. Very knowledgeable and was honest. I was skeptical at first but after a few minutes of speaking to him I figured I give him chance so decided to visit the dealership. When I came in to test drive the vehicle unfortunately the one I had in mind did not meet my expectations. But I did find a vehicle that met my needs. I just want to thank Luis Delgado for making this buying experience as smooth as possible.
CRV easy as 1-2-3
by 12/18/2021on
We purchased a 2022 CR-V. One of the easiest and fastest purchases we have ever made. Working with Igor was great. He was very courteous and on top of making our experience the best possible. Our car was very clean and ready to go when we arrived at the dealership. He gave us our space and time to acquaint ourselves with the vehicle and make sure we were comfortable driving it. Paperwork with Igor was a breeze and working with the Finance was fast and efficient. We were in and out in less than 2 hours. I would highly recommend Igor and the team at Honda on Grand!
Very well recommend the sales team @Honda on grand!
by 12/18/2021on
They helped me get the best deal on my new 2022 Hrv Sport.
Got my new CR V at Honda on Grand
by 12/18/2021on
It's a great place, no hassle, was in and out in less than 2 hours. Danny was really great.