After getting in a car accident and having my car totaled, I was not looking forward to buying a new car. Most dealerships I was contacting were telling me that they wouldn't have any cars until January. My last straw was when one dealership told me there would be no way I wouldn't be paying what I wanted to pay for a car no matter what dealership I went to. I went to Honda on Grand and they were able to give me a car and payment that was close to what I wanted. While buying during this shortage was stressful, Honda on Grand and Peter and Marcel and everyone else was super helpful and kind the whole way through. I highly recommend going here to find a new or used car. Read more