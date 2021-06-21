1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would like to start by stating that this is the first time I'm actually taking the time to write a review on any purchasing experiences. It takes a lot for me to spend the time doing this. I stopped by Elmhurst BMW back in July 2014 looking to purchase a BMW X5 xDrive i35. They do not have one in stock to the specs that I wanted. We ended up have to specs one out from the factory. Now, to make this clear. The X5 I ordered is nothing special, just a White on Black with Package 1. It's not some odd colored X5 with ton of options. The car arrived aproxx 5 weeks later. During that period of time, I had some issue with my personal finances and are waiting for a court date (end of November), in the mean time, I'm unable to have enough money to purchase the X5. I repeatedly call and e-mail the dealership, form sales manager down to salesman apologizing, explaining the situation and begged them to have my refund back. They refused to and they stated that they have every right to keep my deposit because it's a special order vehicle. I'm a fair and respectful individual; I'm not wealthy, but losing $1K is not going to make or break me. This is all about the PRINCIPLE and my right as a consumer. I asked the dealership to be fair and show me proof that by me ordering the car and unable to take delivery due to my financial issue. It has costed the dealership monetary somehow. I stated that if it does, show it to me and the dealership can keep my $1K deposit. Needless to say, they were unable to do that and just bluntly put it that we will keep your deposit because we can do so. I also offered for them to keep the car for me until my financial is resolved (in the contract, it never stated that I have "x" amount of time to pick up the car when it arrived or they will take my deposit." They refused that also, they'll take your deposit but won't hold the car. I just can't seem to understand why such a reputable dealership (as it seemed with all the ratings), would take the time and effort to fight over a measly 1K deposit from a customer. From the sales person via e-mail " The X5 is a hot selling vehicle and we will put it on the lot and it'll sell in days if you don't pick it up". The question here is that if it's a hot selling vehicle, why are you making it hard to refund the deposit. You can easily sell the X5 in days. As of this post, I'm still fighting for my deposit back and I will not give up until I get it back. I have all conversation recorded, and all e-mails record and willing to share with any parties. P.S. I'll be happy to delete this review if the deposit is refunding in a timely matter (if that's possible anymore since it has been 2 months). BE CAREFUL WITH YOUR DEPOSIT! Read more