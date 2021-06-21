Elmhurst BMW
On Friday, June 18th 2021, I purchased a used 2018 Audi A3 from this dealership. The transaction went smoothly. There were a few items on the car that we agreed to do an 'I owe you' from the dealership. I took the car into an Audi dealership to fix these issues. The Audi dealership let me know that there was a recall for the passenger air bag for this vehicle. The recall does not have a repair for it at this time. This recall information was not disclosed to me during my buying process, in fact the auto report sent to me did not include any recall information. When I called the dealership voicing my concern they said there was nothing that they could do for me, and that I will have to take this up with Audi. I asked that they provide me a refund on the vehicle (two days after the sale) since this information was undisclosed and I was no longer able to use this car for ride sharing which was my intention. They refused and said the best thing they were able to do was offer me a buy back for $5,000 less than I bought it for two days prior.
Double check all of your information and make sure everything is in writing
They are rude unless they know there is a sale and give misleading information.
Classic bait and switch operation
The agreed to price was almost $400 higher in the end and the extended warranty was grossly misrepresented in order to close the sale. I was told there would be $0 deductible when that was not actually the case. Unfriendly sales person and shady finance person
I recommend Elmhurst BMW unequivocally.
Typically I hate the car buying experience and have not bought a car in eight years for that reason. David Hubner at Elmhurst BMW changed my feeling towards the process. He made the process very quick and very easy, coming to an agreement on price on the vehicle that I wanted very soon. Everything was done in a very honorable manner. Further, the training from the "BMW genius" when I took delivery of the car was very valuable and appreciated.
Awesome
After extensively researching BMWs all over the Chicagoland area, we found ourselves at Elmhurst BMW. Not only did we find the right car there, but the customer service at Elmhurst BMW made the buying process easy. The manager, Nicolas, and our Client Advisor, Louie, were very professional and knowledgeable. Louie took his time and even stayed late past closing to explain all of the BMW's features and made sure we felt comfortable with it. I would definitely recommend Elmhurst BMW to anyone looking buy a car. You'll have a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
x4
The customer service was excellent the best I have experience you even let my three year old play in your play center which was the best there was no hassle everything a was top of the line.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My salesperson, Nicholas, defied all the usual car salesman stereotypes. He was genuinely friendly. He was very helpful and knowledgable about the cars. He did not play games or pressure me to buy . He negotiated fairly and respectfully. He kept his word, and there were no last minute surprises or cash grabs. Because of all this, I would certainly recommend him and would return again myself when in the market again for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 528ix
The salesperson Michal Banach was vey knowledgeable of the cars and the inventory. He didn't waste my time and kept me in my price range. Joel Albright the Service person promptly followed up for items that needed attention. The car is exactly what I was looking for, no surprises!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great experience
My salesperson, Josh Douglas, was knowledgeable, direct, honest, and not in the least bit pushy. He was more concerned with getting me the information and pricing I wanted than trying to "close the deal." Scott was as professional, and overall my shopping/buying experience was extremely positive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Engine Light Service call
Joel made me feel confident everything would be taken care of. He explained what was going to happen very well
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Questionable
Michael very attentive to my needs,,genuinely strives to satisfy. very cordial and professional, concerned, thourough. General Manager very cordial and proactive to assure customer satisfaction!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Elmhurst BMW with Eugene Royfe
Eugene delivered on what he promised, always available and replied to my questions very quickly. Very smooth transaction with no surprises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Matt's Motor Mastery
The knowledge, experience and straight forward manner that Matt Pudlo took was the reason for my purchasing my BMW at Emhurst BMW. I had visited 4 other dealers in Michigan/Illinois and was very disappointed with most of them. Matt took time, went over important issues in detail, and presented several different options for me to consider, which helped me narrow my decision on both the car and the options I wanted. In the end, I was quite satisfied with my final decision, and was certain that it was exactly what I wanted. The only bad part was the factory delivery ! There is so much eager -- but also "anxious" -- anticipation and build up for getting your car. You wait for 6 weeks, then plan the trip to Greenville. Then you are there. The driving course was well worth the time, even if it was just a glimpse of the car on the road. The factory tour, at first was interesting -- but as you walk along the line, and see cars slowly coming together, all you want is to see your car ! By then your skin is crawling, but you have to be polite -- and you gotta have lunch first ! This is definitely not an experience for the meek and mild ! But if you survive all that, you get to finally see your car, sitting just waiting for you ! I will certainly take the BMW driver's course !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience buying a pre-owned BMW X5
Matt Pudlo was unique from any other sales consultant/specialist I've dealt with. He truly demonstrated a deep knowledge about the BMW brand and performance details down to the functional mechanics of each model and year. He was very trustworthy and halted me from making a decision to buy another dealers' vehicle based on factual insights, not the typical rhetoric or impression of "wheeling and dealing" that is a expected cliche when setting out to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks!
Nicholas Psoras was great making sure that all of my questions were answered and that I was comfortable with my purchase. He also took the time to explain all of the extras inside the car. Irv in financing was great also making sure he explained everything to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy Mustang
Louie was amazingly helpful and knowledgable! He made our experience "happy" and easy. The finance guy was very knowledgable and helpful to me too. He spoke to me parent to parent instead of someone passing through his office. Excellent experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
Matt was informative and so helpful when choosing options for my BMW. His suggestions and guidance were so important to ensure my Loving my X5.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Service!!!
I called the night before and was able to get an appointment for the next morning. The staff was courteous and responsive. Their customer service was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What a car dealer should be like
Great experience. Everything was ready when I got there. Michael called and let me know that one car had been sold but gave me an update on what just came in. When I arrived my cars were ready for test drive. They quickly evaluated my trade. Super simple. Very friendly and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
KEEP your DEPOSIT
I would like to start by stating that this is the first time I'm actually taking the time to write a review on any purchasing experiences. It takes a lot for me to spend the time doing this. I stopped by Elmhurst BMW back in July 2014 looking to purchase a BMW X5 xDrive i35. They do not have one in stock to the specs that I wanted. We ended up have to specs one out from the factory. Now, to make this clear. The X5 I ordered is nothing special, just a White on Black with Package 1. It's not some odd colored X5 with ton of options. The car arrived aproxx 5 weeks later. During that period of time, I had some issue with my personal finances and are waiting for a court date (end of November), in the mean time, I'm unable to have enough money to purchase the X5. I repeatedly call and e-mail the dealership, form sales manager down to salesman apologizing, explaining the situation and begged them to have my refund back. They refused to and they stated that they have every right to keep my deposit because it's a special order vehicle. I'm a fair and respectful individual; I'm not wealthy, but losing $1K is not going to make or break me. This is all about the PRINCIPLE and my right as a consumer. I asked the dealership to be fair and show me proof that by me ordering the car and unable to take delivery due to my financial issue. It has costed the dealership monetary somehow. I stated that if it does, show it to me and the dealership can keep my $1K deposit. Needless to say, they were unable to do that and just bluntly put it that we will keep your deposit because we can do so. I also offered for them to keep the car for me until my financial is resolved (in the contract, it never stated that I have "x" amount of time to pick up the car when it arrived or they will take my deposit." They refused that also, they'll take your deposit but won't hold the car. I just can't seem to understand why such a reputable dealership (as it seemed with all the ratings), would take the time and effort to fight over a measly 1K deposit from a customer. From the sales person via e-mail " The X5 is a hot selling vehicle and we will put it on the lot and it'll sell in days if you don't pick it up". The question here is that if it's a hot selling vehicle, why are you making it hard to refund the deposit. You can easily sell the X5 in days. As of this post, I'm still fighting for my deposit back and I will not give up until I get it back. I have all conversation recorded, and all e-mails record and willing to share with any parties. P.S. I'll be happy to delete this review if the deposit is refunding in a timely matter (if that's possible anymore since it has been 2 months). BE CAREFUL WITH YOUR DEPOSIT!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
excellent excellent
Excellent experience. As usual there is the back and forth banter when you negotiate. It is part of the game as they say. Being an experienced car buyer (40 years of buying cars), the price was easily agreed upon that I believe both parties thought was fair. Nick and Lydia were great. No hassle buying. Great experience and will definitely go back and not only purchase again but highly recommend to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
