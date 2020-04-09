sales Rating

If you need to buy a Honda, go see James Janowski at Honda on Grand! James made my experience buying a new CRV fast, fun and easy. James explained every feature of the CRV to ensure that we left with no questions. The paperwork and finance process was also seamless with not one single issue. I can't stress enough how great my experience was with James and the people at Honda of Grand. If you need a Honda or a used vehicle, GO SEE JAMES! Read more