Classic Customer service
by 09/04/2020on
Sam helped me find a car i wanted. Hassle-free experience.
Honda Pilot purchase
by 09/03/2020on
Our experience was great and the purchase was easy. Tom was very helpful and showed us multiple vehicles. I highly recommend!
Awesome!
by 08/30/2020on
Danny was awesome in helping my husband and I though our first leasing experience! I highly recommend working with Danny! Danny is knowledgeable, patient, and helpful! We are so happy with our experience and our new car!
Excellent service
by 08/29/2020on
Edgar was aweso.e, made the process quick and simple. We were so happy, no "games" just right to the point. I would recommend this dealership to everyone!!
Honda on Grand
by 08/26/2020on
Honest and forthright dealership.
love my newCRV
by 08/25/2020on
We were extremely happy with our experience @ Honda on Grand! The salesman that sold us our new CRV was friendly, knowledgeable and courteous! The price given blew everyone else away!
Amazing Experience!
by 08/24/2020on
I have nothing but good things to say about my experience while purchasing my 2020 Accord at Honda on Grand. Adrian was informative, helpful and straight to the point. He definitely made the process a breeze especially being a first time car buyer! I will be back and recommend all my friends/family here when in need of car!
Tom was great to help me!
by 08/22/2020on
Tom was very knowledgable and helpful. He cleared many of my doubts and answered my question, and of course, price no one can beat. Go talk to Tom!
Satisfied Customer
by 08/21/2020on
Luis Salgado was a pleasure to work with. He was very helpful and provided me with a lot of information in a digestible way. Since I am new to car dealerships the process was way better than I had preconceived. I am happy with my transaction and the service was great. Thank you again!
Excellent Service
by 08/21/2020on
Needed work done on car A/C. Dealer did repair under warranty, explained all work, and provided a very comfortable waiting area while car was being worked on.
Very simple and easy process
by 08/20/2020on
Fidel was a great salesman who got us in and out of there quickly with everything we wanted
New Car Purchase
by 08/19/2020on
Igor helped me purchase my first car. He was a wonderful help and he was very patient with the entire process. I felt very comfortable and confident the entire time. I would highly recommend Igor if purchasing from the Honda on Elmhurst location. Very friendly staff.
James Janowski was AMAZING
by 08/17/2020on
If you need to buy a Honda, go see James Janowski at Honda on Grand! James made my experience buying a new CRV fast, fun and easy. James explained every feature of the CRV to ensure that we left with no questions. The paperwork and finance process was also seamless with not one single issue. I can't stress enough how great my experience was with James and the people at Honda of Grand. If you need a Honda or a used vehicle, GO SEE JAMES!
2020 Honda Accord
by 08/14/2020on
I was in a bit of a situation and had to repurchase my vehicle. Fidel made sure I got everything I needed and that the process was fast and painless. I would 10/10 recommend Honda on Grand because they really listened to what I wanted and provided excellent customer service each time.
Smooth Sailing at Honda on Grand
by 08/13/2020on
I worked with Dan and Fidal on line prior to coming in. Smoothest purchase of a car ever experienced. No games, just moved the process along with great explanation and openess.. In and out with new wheels in less then 2 hours.. amazing..
Sam Syed
by 08/12/2020on
We have 4 kids and our buying experience was fast, effective, fun and within our budget. Thank you for all your help. We highly recommend this dealership and Sam!
Great Service
by 08/09/2020on
I bought my new car yesterday and I am very pleased. Eager and the manager were great and gave me exceptional service. I will be refering family and friends Thanks again Felicia
Excellent Service
by 08/05/2020on
Sam helped us to buy another Honda car. He is great and gives best price
Honda Civic sport lease
by 08/03/2020on
The sales staff was amazing and answered all of my questions even when not on the clock they helped me so much to make the decision of getting a new car. It was so much easier with the help I received from Alex and Edgar. The dealership is so nice and clean as well.
Great Experience
by 08/03/2020on
Fidel at Honda on Grand was great. He dropped off the car and explained all the features. Easy to deal with. Thank you!
Great Experience!
by 08/02/2020on
Sam Syed at Honda on Grand made this the best car buying experience I have ever had. Emailed for pricing on exactly what I wanted. He emailed back a great price that other dealerships could not touch. Then 90 minutes in and out of the dealership, of which 20 was a test drive. Great car, great price, great job Sam!!