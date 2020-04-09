Awarded 2020

Honda on Grand

Awarded 2020
300 W Grand Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126
(888) 981-3055
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda on Grand

4.9
Overall Rating
(323)
Recommend: Yes (315) No (8)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Classic Customer service

by Classic Customer service on 09/04/2020

Sam helped me find a car i wanted. Hassle-free experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
358 Reviews
Sort by:
Post a Comment
sales Rating

Honda Pilot purchase

by SteveR on 09/03/2020

Our experience was great and the purchase was easy. Tom was very helpful and showed us multiple vehicles. I highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome!

by Angelica on 08/30/2020

Danny was awesome in helping my husband and I though our first leasing experience! I highly recommend working with Danny! Danny is knowledgeable, patient, and helpful! We are so happy with our experience and our new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent service

by Lambros on 08/29/2020

Edgar was aweso.e, made the process quick and simple. We were so happy, no "games" just right to the point. I would recommend this dealership to everyone!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Honda on Grand

by Steve on 08/26/2020

Honest and forthright dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

love my newCRV

by love my new CRV on 08/25/2020

We were extremely happy with our experience @ Honda on Grand! The salesman that sold us our new CRV was friendly, knowledgeable and courteous! The price given blew everyone else away!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing Experience!

by Nicole on 08/24/2020

I have nothing but good things to say about my experience while purchasing my 2020 Accord at Honda on Grand. Adrian was informative, helpful and straight to the point. He definitely made the process a breeze especially being a first time car buyer! I will be back and recommend all my friends/family here when in need of car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Tom was great to help me!

by Bing on 08/22/2020

Tom was very knowledgable and helpful. He cleared many of my doubts and answered my question, and of course, price no one can beat. Go talk to Tom!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Satisfied Customer

by Jonas on 08/21/2020

Luis Salgado was a pleasure to work with. He was very helpful and provided me with a lot of information in a digestible way. Since I am new to car dealerships the process was way better than I had preconceived. I am happy with my transaction and the service was great. Thank you again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by BJ on 08/21/2020

Needed work done on car A/C. Dealer did repair under warranty, explained all work, and provided a very comfortable waiting area while car was being worked on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Very simple and easy process

by Michael on 08/20/2020

Fidel was a great salesman who got us in and out of there quickly with everything we wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Nicole on 08/19/2020

Igor helped me purchase my first car. He was a wonderful help and he was very patient with the entire process. I felt very comfortable and confident the entire time. I would highly recommend Igor if purchasing from the Honda on Elmhurst location. Very friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

James Janowski was AMAZING

by Jordan on 08/17/2020

If you need to buy a Honda, go see James Janowski at Honda on Grand! James made my experience buying a new CRV fast, fun and easy. James explained every feature of the CRV to ensure that we left with no questions. The paperwork and finance process was also seamless with not one single issue. I can't stress enough how great my experience was with James and the people at Honda of Grand. If you need a Honda or a used vehicle, GO SEE JAMES!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

2020 Honda Accord

by Celia on 08/14/2020

I was in a bit of a situation and had to repurchase my vehicle. Fidel made sure I got everything I needed and that the process was fast and painless. I would 10/10 recommend Honda on Grand because they really listened to what I wanted and provided excellent customer service each time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Smooth Sailing at Honda on Grand

by Honda on Grand Rocks on 08/13/2020

I worked with Dan and Fidal on line prior to coming in. Smoothest purchase of a car ever experienced. No games, just moved the process along with great explanation and openess.. In and out with new wheels in less then 2 hours.. amazing..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Sam Syed

by Henning on 08/12/2020

We have 4 kids and our buying experience was fast, effective, fun and within our budget. Thank you for all your help. We highly recommend this dealership and Sam!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service

by Felicia on 08/09/2020

I bought my new car yesterday and I am very pleased. Eager and the manager were great and gave me exceptional service. I will be refering family and friends Thanks again Felicia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Manush on 08/05/2020

Sam helped us to buy another Honda car. He is great and gives best price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Honda Civic sport lease

by Akhan1 on 08/03/2020

The sales staff was amazing and answered all of my questions even when not on the clock they helped me so much to make the decision of getting a new car. It was so much easier with the help I received from Alex and Edgar. The dealership is so nice and clean as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by WRP Customer on 08/03/2020

Fidel at Honda on Grand was great. He dropped off the car and explained all the features. Easy to deal with. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by Dave H on 08/02/2020

Sam Syed at Honda on Grand made this the best car buying experience I have ever had. Emailed for pricing on exactly what I wanted. He emailed back a great price that other dealerships could not touch. Then 90 minutes in and out of the dealership, of which 20 was a test drive. Great car, great price, great job Sam!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Post a Comment
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
396 cars in stock
314 new41 used41 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines
Languages Spoken (4)
English
Polish
Urdu
Spanish

