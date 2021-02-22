Hopkins Ford of Elgin
Customer Reviews of Hopkins Ford of Elgin
New FORD Buyer
by 02/22/2021on
Hopkins Ford in Elgin, IL employees are Very Helpful & have Great Customer Service = I highly RECOMMEND this dealership 🚙🚗🚕🏎🚘👍🏽🇺🇸
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Even in writing wasn't enough
by 02/10/2021on
I purchased a used vehicle at Hopkins Ford and if you shop there be careful! I was told in an email and then twice verbally that I would be reimbursed for my gas to drive there and even after giving the receipt over one month ago, I have not been reimbursed. When I agreed to purchase the vehicle, I was told I would get a tank of gas for that vehicle and reimbursed for the gas my vehicle too. I believed them. Next, the tires were not good on this vehicle. I had it inspected after I purchased it and 4-5 was the tire rating (after I drove 250 miles) and not the 7 rating that I was led to believe. Now the next thing is there is a squeak in the steering column when I first start driving. This started after driving it 600 miles. What is it, I don't know....I just hope it is not expensive to repair.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BUYINGF A FORD EXPLORER FROM HOPKINS FORD IN ELGIN, ILLINOIS
by 12/13/2020on
Over the years I have purchased 5 or 6 Fords from Hopkin's Ford. I am always treated kindly and with respect to my time. I always compare my "bottom line" price with other dealers' offers. Hopkins has always been very competitive. They are easy to work with and back up what they say. I will return again to Hopkins Ford the next time I want to buy a Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 12/28/2019on
Agreed to a price over the phone after visiting in person. Came in to buy the car and the price went up $1500.
Awesome car buying experience
by 12/25/2019on
Chris was awesome and we love being treated like family. It’s one of the reason we keep buying vehicles from Ron Hopkins Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HORRIBLE / HORRIBLE / HORRIBLE
by 07/12/2019on
Horrible / Horrible / Horrible: They sold me a rusted junker. I purchased a car from out of state. Have done it before and had great results. I had been looking for a sweet weekend cruiser / dreamcar, a Ford Bronco. When I saw the 1995 Ford Bronco online at Hopkins the pics looked good. Even though it was pricey, the low mileage for a mid 90's car got me interested. I expected the car to have lots of wear and tear since it is 20 years old. I can fix that. I was only worried about rust. So, I asked the sales guy (Israel) does it have surface rust only, or does it have more serious rust problems. He said surface only. I asked them to send some pics. The pics they chose to send did NOT tell the true store of the rust situation. It had complete holes in the under frame. They didn't send these pics. I am so bummed that I paid over $16K for a car that is worth at best $5K. Again, I wasn't expecting a new car, not by any means. I expected to have to do lots of work on the mechanical (front-end, suspension, steering, engine, etc.) but not rust. OMG ... I feel so taken advantage of. I was a bit weary about the out-of-state issue, but since this was an actual Ford Dealer, I assumed a much higher level of professionalism and honesty than your tiny street corner lot in a shady part of town. I was wrong. Be very cautious about these guys.
A Great Experience
by 06/16/2017on
Very positive experience with the salesman, sales manager and finance director. I felt respected and treated with dignity at all times. I have purchased many cars but this is the only time that I only shopped one dealership. I purchased a Ford Edge and am very happy with the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Car Wah
by 06/16/2017on
No car wash. Before the car wash was part of the service. Now the service feels incomplete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Escape
by 12/05/2016on
excellent, looked at several different dealers and even another Ford dealer but the salesman at Hopkins was by far the most helpful and honest to deal with which lead me back to Hopkins for my purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Edge
by 11/18/2016on
Ted from services was so helpful! Any questions I had he was able to answer them and he always kept me up to date to any information. Great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Water pump with extras
by 11/16/2016on
Had water pump replaced 100% under warranty on my Taurus. Had 77,000 miles. They offered me a discounted tune up and injector flush. Car was done early and I'm getting 5 mpg more now than before. Awesome, Many thanks to Hopkins ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hopkins Delivered
by 09/01/2016on
My salesperson, Juan Leon, was SO patient during my elongated shopping experience. I so appreciated his attention to what I communicated to him. On the first visit, when told that I was not buying that day/just looking, he showed me the cars that I wanted to see, set up a test drive, and did not try to pressure me to "buy today". (This is unlike some dealers in the area). On my second visit, he provided needed information to help me make my final decision which did not occur until my third visit. I appreciated this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln Navigator
by 08/11/2016on
Haven't been to happy lately with the service. Ive always taken my suv to ford for maintenance but the past few times I've had to take it back twice for the same issues but a whole different maintenance done. Recently my truck would just die out. I was told needed a new solenoid. So I replaced it. Two weeks later sane issue occurred again. Took truck back and now it was the starter! Last year my front wheel bearings were going out and grinding as I drove. Had both replaced. Paid over $500 now the drivers side is starting to do the same thing again. Will have to bring truck back. Ready to just get rid of it and purchase something else being that maintenancing the truck is not working for me anymore. The customer service side is good but not so sure about the mechanics or parts that's being used anymore
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Hopkins Ford Elgin
by 08/01/2016on
Great customer service. Everyone was very nice!! Car was fixed!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 04/12/2016on
I brought my F250 into Ron Hopkins because it was starting very hard. After they looked my truck over, they said I needed new glow plugs at a cost of $900. I was floored, but that turned into anger when I brought it home and found they had NOT fixed the problem. I brought it back and they replaced the batteries. You would think they would have checked that BEFORE charging me $900 for glow plugs I didn't need. Called them and said it was running worse than ever and they proceeded to tell me it was my injectors. $1800-3000 to fix. Are you kidding me?! Be warned people: It's a classic and reprehensible bait-and-switch at Ron Hopkins.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
poor service dept
by 10/08/2013on
We took our 06 Taurus to ron hopkins for a starting problem. They kept the car for a month and during that time the car repeatedly exhibited the starting problem. They either did not devote the time necessary to diagnose and repair the problem or lacked the expertise to deal with the issue. The car was returned with the same issue and I was presented with a $125 for I guess a month of parking. I was told since no codes were present in the computer nothing could be done. I can't help but make a comparison to kids coming out of public schools today unable to do math with out a calculator. Obviously background\experience are not essential qualifications for employment a ron hopkins ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I purchased a truck and now I'm being sued
by 12/27/2012on
On December 8, 2010 I purchase a 2010 Ford F150. My grandfather worked for Ford so I was eligible for the Z plan, which meant a no haggle price. They faxed me a copy of the printout of the window sticker with a price of $40,671.76 plus $400 for a spray in bed liner. I went in to get the truck and do the financing. On the top of the financing document it showed I was paying $43,062.70. When I asked them why it wasnt the Z plan price, I was told that, Uncle Sam got his cut before the discount and that the difference would be deducted at the bottom of the contract. I saw that there was a $2,700.00 credit at the bottom in the deposit column so I was fine. The difference between the two numbers is only $2,390.40, but I figured they were crediting me for the tax difference. Then weeks later I get contacted that I owe them $2,700 for a deposit / down payment that I didnt pay. I told them that we never talked about a $2,700.00 down payment. I had used my trade in that they gave me $4,000 for as my deposit. They didnt agree so I had my attorney send them a letter. That was the last I heard until I received a letter in the mail dated December 18, 2012 and that they were taking me to small claims court. They claim they were trying to serve me for 2 years. They claim I was avoiding them. The problem is they were going to my old address. Im not sure where they even got the old address because my contracts were all signed with my current address which they sent the court papers to. They are claiming that we agreed that I would pay a $2,700 down payment and that they just forgot to collect. Thats about as believable as me saying that I forgot to take the truck. If I were trying to scam them I could have just said I paid them cash and it would have been end of story. The problem with that is that it isnt the truth. We never talked about any down payment except for my trade in.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good to work with!
by 04/11/2009on
I spoke to Isaac on a rainy Saturday afternoon after driving onto the lot. My brother and I were checking out the Ford vans sitting far from the showroom. I was not impressed with what I saw as far as equipment options on any of their vans and told Isaac the same when he finally completed his journey from the warm dry showroom. He stated that he could locate the van with the options I wanted, just follow him back to the showroom. I told him he would be un-lucky at finding anything I wanted since I had already contacted several dealers. We got into the car and drove over to the showroom anyway. Once inside, I handed Isaac my wish list. After a few seconds of reading the list, Isaac stated he could price it out if I was willing to wait about 15 minutes. I agreed, and was offered the usual cup of coffee and small chat. I told him I already had a price and that it was below invoice. Non-the less he asked for my brother and me to be patient while he vanished down the hall. Surprisingly, in 15 minutes Isaac and the sales manager emerged with paper in hand. The manage did the talking from this point on and handed me a quote to order my new van. The price was the best offer I had received thus far and with very little talk. I told them we were not ready to buy at that moment and was handed their business card. In return, I gave them my name and number and we left. Several days went by, I receive a pleasant call from Isaac to follow up. Short and sweet! A few more days later I called Isaac to inform him I just lost my job. He was very understanding and wished me luck. I did not purchase a van from Ron Hopkins Ford but I will when I get back to work. I was treated beyond what I expected and am very pleased so far. I will follow up when I make a purchase with them.
