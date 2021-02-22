1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On December 8, 2010 I purchase a 2010 Ford F150. My grandfather worked for Ford so I was eligible for the Z plan, which meant a no haggle price. They faxed me a copy of the printout of the window sticker with a price of $40,671.76 plus $400 for a spray in bed liner. I went in to get the truck and do the financing. On the top of the financing document it showed I was paying $43,062.70. When I asked them why it wasnt the Z plan price, I was told that, Uncle Sam got his cut before the discount and that the difference would be deducted at the bottom of the contract. I saw that there was a $2,700.00 credit at the bottom in the deposit column so I was fine. The difference between the two numbers is only $2,390.40, but I figured they were crediting me for the tax difference. Then weeks later I get contacted that I owe them $2,700 for a deposit / down payment that I didnt pay. I told them that we never talked about a $2,700.00 down payment. I had used my trade in that they gave me $4,000 for as my deposit. They didnt agree so I had my attorney send them a letter. That was the last I heard until I received a letter in the mail dated December 18, 2012 and that they were taking me to small claims court. They claim they were trying to serve me for 2 years. They claim I was avoiding them. The problem is they were going to my old address. Im not sure where they even got the old address because my contracts were all signed with my current address which they sent the court papers to. They are claiming that we agreed that I would pay a $2,700 down payment and that they just forgot to collect. Thats about as believable as me saying that I forgot to take the truck. If I were trying to scam them I could have just said I paid them cash and it would have been end of story. The problem with that is that it isnt the truth. We never talked about any down payment except for my trade in. Read more