5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I had been looking for specific features in our new F150. Heller Ford had the best prices and inventory in our search. When visiting family, we decided to make the trip to view possible matches to our desired features and price. We were connected with Jason Lyczak who took time in listening to our request of specific details and asked questions to narrow the search to have vehicles ready to show upon our arrival. This made our decision much simpler and less stressful. He even extended a helping hand to aid my husband with his toolbox to the new truck. Jason offered outstanding customer service and we appreciate him making our experience a great one. Thank you! Read more