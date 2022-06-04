Heller Ford Sales
Customer Reviews of Heller Ford Sales
Thank you Heller Ford and my salesman Bobby!
by 04/06/2022on
Thank you to my salesman Bobby Eckert at Heller Ford! I drove a couple hours to look at a truck. Truck was sitting out front when I got there. EXCELLENT service! Everyone in the dealership got along and it was a great atmosphere! Excellent deals. Finance was smooth and easy and NO PRESSURE whatsoever! I would drive 5 hours to get this service! You can't go wrong with Heller Ford and Bobby! Thank you so very much!
Great Experience
by 02/22/2022on
I saw a vehicle in Autotrader that I was interested in. I called and was connected to salesman Jason Lyczak. I had a vehicle I wanted to trade in, took a few pictures, sent the pics to Jason, and within a short time had an offer that I thought was fair. The whole trade in, paper work, and financing experience was handled in a timely and friendly manner. If anyone is looking to purchase a vehicle I wholeheartedly recommend Heller Ford in El Paso, Illinois and Jason Lyczak. Thanks again Jason.
Great price and great service!!!
by 02/22/2022on
Very knowledgeable sales reps friendly and eager to help
7 for 7
by 02/08/2022on
I have purchased seven vehicle from Heller and the buying experience is always enjoyable. I can trust they are will find the right vehicle for me at a fair price. Anytime I have had questions or issues with my vehicles, they are always ready to help.
Great experience
by 01/31/2022on
My husband and I had been looking for specific features in our new F150. Heller Ford had the best prices and inventory in our search. When visiting family, we decided to make the trip to view possible matches to our desired features and price. We were connected with Jason Lyczak who took time in listening to our request of specific details and asked questions to narrow the search to have vehicles ready to show upon our arrival. This made our decision much simpler and less stressful. He even extended a helping hand to aid my husband with his toolbox to the new truck. Jason offered outstanding customer service and we appreciate him making our experience a great one. Thank you!
Great Dealership, ask for Jason!
by 12/27/2021on
I drove from Kentucky because Heller Ford had the perfect Jeep Gladiator of my dreams! It was totally worth it! Working with Jason Lyczak was awesome, he was patient and understanding that I was driving from Kentucky and surprised me with a soft-top and tube doors for the Jeep as extras that I was not expecting, totally awesome! The dealership has a great variety of inventory, with lots of models and trims to choose from at great prices. I haven't purchased a vehicle in a while and they made this experience very seamless and easy! The next time I'm in the market for a vehicle I will be giving Jason a call, and I recommend you do the same! Thanks again Jason!
Great sales service
by 12/03/2021on
I am a repeat customer of Heller Ford because of a great salesman, John Brown. John was attentive to my wishes and needs while purchasing my new Ford F-150. This was a “no pressure” purchase, which is why I returned to Heller Ford and specifically sought out John Brown. If you’re seeking a new or used vehicle and do not want the high dealership pressure, I recommend John and Heller Ford.
A happy Maverick owner
by 11/29/2021on
This is the second vehicle that I have bought from them in a little more than a year. Jason Lyczak was our salesman for both. He is an outstanding salesman. Extremely knowledgeable about the cars and very excited to show you. He is great even after the sale. I enjoy buying a car when the salesman isn’t pushy. I had considered buying closer to where I live but went back because of Jason. We live nearly 1 1/2 hrs away. If I have any issues, I know that Jason will go to bat for me.
Awesome!!
by 10/01/2021on
We worked with Brandon. He went out of his way to make sure we were taken care of. We got a fair price for the car and we got a great price on out trade in.
Pandemic Relief
by 09/23/2021on
Got some relief from Pandemic doldrums by purchasing a new Lariat F-150 from Raef at Heller Ford. Very knowledgeable and friendly salesperson with the largest inventory to choose from in this area. He also went the extra mile in helping me choose the right accessories for the truck.
Best Dealership in Central Illinois
by 06/24/2021on
I was skeptical of dealerships and this was my first purchase from one. They do not pressure you and give you as much information as you want. No pushy or greasy sales tactics. What you see is what you get. I will be a customer here for life!
Slick Sale
by 06/12/2021on
We have dealt with Heller Ford numerous times, always with the same salesman. Jody Traylor knows us and is never pushy, which turns us both off quickly. He is very patient, knowledgeable and courteous. In many ways he has helped us come out of the deal in a rewarding way with our decision. Plus he is just a very personable person and has gone out of his way to be sure we are happy.
Great experience!
by 04/03/2021on
We purchased a used 2020 Subaru Outback. Even though the lot had plenty of used Ford models available, our salesman Raef did not pressure us in any direction. His goal was to make sure we were totally satisfied with our purchase. He surpassed. This is the 6th vehicle we have purchased from Heller over the years and I have never had a bad experience. Great dealership.
Great dealer!
by 03/28/2021on
I went from a lease to a purchase. I was having issues at another dealership getting reasonable pricing. Made a deal within 30 minutes of arriving at Heller. This was my second purchase here and I will go back!
awesome dealership
by 03/08/2021on
the selection was great, and every staff member we dealt with was outstanding. will definitely be doing my business with Heller ford in the future
Sales/Financing Service
by 03/03/2021on
My wife and I came in to the El Paso store and were greeted in a professional manner. The salesman (Jeff Moline) and the Finance Department were very up front and very knowledgeable and made the whole process very easy.
Amazing selection
by 02/06/2021on
I was looking for a used pickup. Other dealers would have one that I was interested in, Heller’s had six or seven! Very straight forward purchase, everyone was helpful!
Classic stall tactic
by 01/15/2021on
On a Wednesday evening, contacted dealer through their website about a vehicle I was highly interested in. Was offered a "walk around tour" which I requested as there was only one photo of the vehicle. Contacted by salesman Thursday morning, exchanged emails until Thursday evening because responses from salesman took several hours, were vague, some questions not answered. I made comment I was considering an offer and asked two times about the video tour. Thursday evening I was told video tour would be sent Friday morning. Salesman informed me Friday morning vehicle had sold.
Great Experience
by 12/05/2020on
I worked with Ross Ketchum. He was straight forward and honest. It was a great experience!
No Hassle No trade in buy
by 11/30/2020on
The old adage of you get what you see is true with buying a Ford truck outright from Heller Ford. They have their prices on their vehicles and that is it! Liked doing business that way and will do it again. Friend had the same experience so this is who they are. Mike Masterson was very low pressure and enjoyed that about the buying experience.
Excellent Prices and Service
by 11/10/2020on
Hello there. Yes the buying experience and overall experience was great with the awesome help and guidance from salesman - Jody. Very easy transition with good selection of F 250 and F 350’s with the exception of not enough two tone trucks. Found a few trucks I liked but nothing with the two tone, I wanted. Salesman Jody had the great suggestion to utilize your top notch autobody center and coordinated the add on part prices and paint work costs and that was what made the deal happen. I bought the truck, the features and now the two tone paint job I wanted. I’ve been working with the Autobody Mgr. Kyle who is well informed in that arena and is doing my new truck exactly how I want it configured with paint and a few more add ons. Amazing paint work. Overall great buying experience and I appreciate your dealership services.