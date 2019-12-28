Customer Reviews of NorthSide Ford Lincoln
Deceptive Sales Practice
by 12/28/2019on
Brad Augenstein is a deplorable salesmen. After promising to hold a vehicle, so we could drive from 1.5 hours away to look at it, he sold it 1 hour before our arrival. His customer service is appalling. Having our time wasted by this atrocious excuse of a man was offensive. In any service industry, it is expected that you assist people, not deceive them. As a current owner of 2 Fords and 1 Lincoln, this is unacceptable behavior and substandard business practice. Northside Ford-Lincoln is a disgrace to the entire Ford-Lincon brand.
Dane Harpster
by 08/06/2018on
My wife had such great luck at NorthSide Ford, that I decided to buy a truck there too. And Brandt worked his magic again and now I am the proud owner of a Ford F150 Lariat. We will always walk on The NorthSide!
Belinda Harpster
by 08/06/2018on
I was not in the market for a car until my daughter brought home a Lincoln MKX for me to try. I must admit, it was the smoothest car deal I have EVER done. Brandt Mayhood was the easiest car salesman I have ever worked with. These people really know how to take care of their customers!
Nathan Jacquin
by 08/06/2018on
Walking into Northside Ford was the best decision I’ve ever made. The sales team helped me find a vehicle that would save us money currently and in the future. The trade in process was so smooth, I would do it every day if I could. I will not buy from another dealership because they have made me feel like family and I truly appreciate that. Thanks for all of the great work everyone does at Northside.
