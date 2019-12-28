Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. NorthSide Ford Lincoln

NorthSide Ford Lincoln

NorthSide Ford Lincoln
Visit dealer’s website 
1312 N Keller Dr, Effingham, IL 62401
Call Dealer
Today 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of NorthSide Ford Lincoln

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Deceptive Sales Practice

by UnsatisfiedCustomer on 12/28/2019

Brad Augenstein is a deplorable salesmen. After promising to hold a vehicle, so we could drive from 1.5 hours away to look at it, he sold it 1 hour before our arrival. His customer service is appalling. Having our time wasted by this atrocious excuse of a man was offensive. In any service industry, it is expected that you assist people, not deceive them. As a current owner of 2 Fords and 1 Lincoln, this is unacceptable behavior and substandard business practice. Northside Ford-Lincoln is a disgrace to the entire Ford-Lincon brand.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dane Harpster

by Dane on 08/06/2018

My wife had such great luck at NorthSide Ford, that I decided to buy a truck there too. And Brandt worked his magic again and now I am the proud owner of a Ford F150 Lariat. We will always walk on The NorthSide!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Belinda Harpster

by Belinda on 08/06/2018

I was not in the market for a car until my daughter brought home a Lincoln MKX for me to try. I must admit, it was the smoothest car deal I have EVER done. Brandt Mayhood was the easiest car salesman I have ever worked with. These people really know how to take care of their customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nathan Jacquin

by Nathan on 08/06/2018

Walking into Northside Ford was the best decision I’ve ever made. The sales team helped me find a vehicle that would save us money currently and in the future. The trade in process was so smooth, I would do it every day if I could. I will not buy from another dealership because they have made me feel like family and I truly appreciate that. Thanks for all of the great work everyone does at Northside.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
320 cars in stock
16 new304 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
7 new|54 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
4 new|20 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
1 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What Does Northside Ford Lincoln Offer Drivers from Effingham IL, Mattoon IL, Altamont IL, Shelbyville IL, and Cowden IL? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle

Here at Northside Ford Lincoln, everything we do revolves around you. Our various teams are trained to address your needs from the moment you walk through the door, whether you're in the market for your next vehicle or tuning up your current one.

Starting with our selection of new Ford models, our Effingham showroom is the place to be if you're in the market for a Ford F-150, F-250, Explorer, Escape or F-350.

Looking to save some money in the search for your next car? Northside Ford Lincoln also carries a wide range of used cars from Ford, as well as today's other top automakers.

What shoppers are searching for