service Rating

Jay Myers is not customer focused and will do anything to a bill to not honor what he says he will do. When you are told you will not be paying a tow bill and you go to pay your bill and the tow bill is on there and he will not remove it, there is something wrong with that. He also treats his customers like dirt, telling them ' well if you know so much about diesels why didn't you work on it yourself then.' Or ' here I’ll give you $20 if you take this bill to a different Ford shop and they tell you this is the cheapest bill you could have.' When a customer pays thousands of dollars to fix a vehicle and it's in the shop for over a month I expect to be treated with respect not like I have no clue what I'm talking about. When we asked to speak to the manager Jay told us that all mangers were gone for the day but when I called the next day to file a complaint, I asked what time the managers left the day before and I was told Jake was there till 5:30, so Jay lied to us about the managers being gone because Jake was still there. We did get a hold of the manager, Jake, who was also just as rude and not willing to fix anything and ultimately at the end of the conversation asked me ' well I don't know what you’re trying to get accomplished here.' Jake also acted like his service guy, Jay, did no wrong with how he treated us. I also never got an apology for any of the troubles other than a fake 'I'm sorry you feel that way' which was not sincere at all and still had to end up paying a higher bill a second time then I should have. I will never take a vehicle back to this shop and I will make sure to detour as many people I know from going here as well. I don't appreciate being treated the way I did, I have never had such a bad experience from a dealership before. Read more