1312 N Keller Dr, Effingham, IL 62401
(877) 250-9444
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of NorthSide Ford Lincoln

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
5 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Deceptive Sales Practice

by UnsatisfiedCustomer on 12/28/2019

Brad Augenstein is a deplorable salesmen. After promising to hold a vehicle, so we could drive from 1.5 hours away to look at it, he sold it 1 hour before our arrival. His customer service is appalling. Having our time wasted by this atrocious excuse of a man was offensive. In any service industry, it is expected that you assist people, not deceive them. As a current owner of 2 Fords and 1 Lincoln, this is unacceptable behavior and substandard business practice. Northside Ford-Lincoln is a disgrace to the entire Ford-Lincon brand.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Dane Harpster

by Dane on 08/06/2018

My wife had such great luck at NorthSide Ford, that I decided to buy a truck there too. And Brandt worked his magic again and now I am the proud owner of a Ford F150 Lariat. We will always walk on The NorthSide!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Belinda Harpster

by Belinda on 08/06/2018

I was not in the market for a car until my daughter brought home a Lincoln MKX for me to try. I must admit, it was the smoothest car deal I have EVER done. Brandt Mayhood was the easiest car salesman I have ever worked with. These people really know how to take care of their customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Nathan Jacquin

by Nathan on 08/06/2018

Walking into Northside Ford was the best decision I’ve ever made. The sales team helped me find a vehicle that would save us money currently and in the future. The trade in process was so smooth, I would do it every day if I could. I will not buy from another dealership because they have made me feel like family and I truly appreciate that. Thanks for all of the great work everyone does at Northside.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Customer Service is the worst.

by KWWW on 04/16/2018

Jay Myers is not customer focused and will do anything to a bill to not honor what he says he will do. When you are told you will not be paying a tow bill and you go to pay your bill and the tow bill is on there and he will not remove it, there is something wrong with that. He also treats his customers like dirt, telling them ' well if you know so much about diesels why didn't you work on it yourself then.' Or ' here I’ll give you $20 if you take this bill to a different Ford shop and they tell you this is the cheapest bill you could have.' When a customer pays thousands of dollars to fix a vehicle and it's in the shop for over a month I expect to be treated with respect not like I have no clue what I'm talking about. When we asked to speak to the manager Jay told us that all mangers were gone for the day but when I called the next day to file a complaint, I asked what time the managers left the day before and I was told Jake was there till 5:30, so Jay lied to us about the managers being gone because Jake was still there. We did get a hold of the manager, Jake, who was also just as rude and not willing to fix anything and ultimately at the end of the conversation asked me ' well I don't know what you’re trying to get accomplished here.' Jake also acted like his service guy, Jay, did no wrong with how he treated us. I also never got an apology for any of the troubles other than a fake 'I'm sorry you feel that way' which was not sincere at all and still had to end up paying a higher bill a second time then I should have. I will never take a vehicle back to this shop and I will make sure to detour as many people I know from going here as well. I don't appreciate being treated the way I did, I have never had such a bad experience from a dealership before.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
333 cars in stock
67 new266 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
17 new|40 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
26 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
4 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

What Does Northside Ford Lincoln Offer Drivers from Effingham IL, Mattoon IL, Altamont IL, Shelbyville IL, and Cowden IL? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle

Here at Northside Ford Lincoln, everything we do revolves around you. Our various teams are trained to address your needs from the moment you walk through the door, whether you're in the market for your next vehicle or tuning up your current one.

Starting with our selection of new Ford models, our Effingham showroom is the place to be if you're in the market for a Ford F-150, F-250, Explorer, Escape or F-350.

Looking to save some money in the search for your next car? Northside Ford Lincoln also carries a wide range of used cars from Ford, as well as today's other top automakers.

