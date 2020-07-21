Uftring Ford

500 Fairlane Dr, East Peoria, IL 61611
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Uftring Ford

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
1 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Agonizing sales process, little-no-customer service

by Nathan Carlson on 07/21/2020

I would highly recommend steering clear. The sales process will take forever - which I feel is mostly by design to get you to lose your patience and agree to additional offerings. In addition to a very uncomfortable sales process, upon taking delivery of the vehicle, I noticed the vehicle was missing floormats. This was conveniently hidden by the paper detailing mats on the floor. Upon this discovery, my sales person didn't really seem concerned about it. It was obvious to anyone with a pulse that I was disappointed. A few days later, I got an email from said sales person asking for referrals. I replied saying the experience was not good and I would certainly not be sending any referrals. A day later I got a phone call from a sales manager that said he would order floor mats for me. By this time, I had already bought floormats. I tried to call this sales manager back 4 separate times to see if he could just provide mud flaps since I bought floor mats. I then get an email saying the floormats came in. I attempted to call the dealership back and was unable to get in touch with either rep. I then got a voicemail form the salesperson saying that they would provide the floormats due to my long wait but would not consider anything else. I researched the price and what I was asking for is the exact same value ($100). Given that the dealership made at least $6000 of my sale, you would think they would be a little motivated to not leave a completely bad taste in my mouth. I understand they are there to make money but in no way do they really care about the customer actually being treated right.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
