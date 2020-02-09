Packey Webb Ford

Packey Webb Ford

1815 West Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515
(855) 504-4907
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Packey Webb Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
(153)
Recommend: Yes (150) No (3)
sales Rating

Amazing service during these COVID times

by Customer Guemez on 09/02/2020

Adam was amazing when we arrived at the location. He was also training a new sales associate during our visit which multitasking didn’t skip a beat on focusing what we needed. The finance gentleman was too amazing when it came to signing the paperwork. He asked us why we chose this dealership in particular and my response was because they were close by and was wondering what they had in stock without knowing that I would come out with a new car that has the items my family was looking for (room, reliability, reasonable trade, etc). We had visited a few other dealerships that week but the sales force didn’t feel right as the way Packey Webb made us feel and that is APPRECIATED/VALUED. .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
224 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great customer care.

by Kelly on 09/03/2020

I have two vehicles that I purchased from Packey Webb. I only have them serviced at Packey Webb. Bob at service desk is so helpful. Took my truck in for service and had little questions on passcodes and programming and they set me up. Will continue all service and purchasing of vehicles there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Service team

by Tony Arboleda on 08/29/2020

everyone in the service department is great. They always greet you and are great to work with. thank you for all your hard work and professionalism. Keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Review

by Valerie on 08/28/2020

The service was fast and the employees communicative and thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Even a 20 year old vehicle

by Joe Spiv on 08/23/2020

Really a great experience. I know the manufacturer is on these dealers to take care of their “new-car” customers but they made me feel as important as anyone when I brought in my 20 year old truck for service>

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

First Car

by Madison Sturm on 08/20/2020

I recently bought my first car with Packey Webb Ford, my salesman was Jerry. He was super helpful and listened to my concerns and helped me a ton with finding the right car for me! He is an amazing salesman and I highly recommend him for anyone who is wishing to buy a car! He cares about his customers and is focused on making sure his customer is happy. Kevin who is in charge of finances is also very helpful, he helped me a ton and was very understanding! I really enjoyed working with these two, and Packey Webb in general. They are amazing! If you are going to Packey Webb ask for Jerry, he will get you the car you are looking for and make sure you leave happy! I highly recommend everyone to go to Packey Webb Ford, they are amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

car in for service

by Ellen on 08/16/2020

We have had Packey Webb service our vehicles for many years. They always provide great service, their pick/up drop off service has been of great help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great fast service

by My Stewart on 08/15/2020

Service was great was in and out very fast for my soul change

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by SK on 08/12/2020

Very clean and staff very courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great customer service and work!

by Ed Dean on 08/12/2020

The team at Packey Webb has always been top notch, but they continue to show that no matter what. The service team was quick and provided ongoing follow-up as they researched the issue. Vince went above and beyond in communicating with me and in the situation where add-on costs at other dealerships would've occurred, they didn't here. Great job across the board!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

The Works

by Not sure what this means on 08/12/2020

The service was quick and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

This is How Buying a Car Should be Like!

by Mark Donahue on 08/05/2020

I've purchased several new cars from dealerships over the years and Packey Webb Ford, by far, has been the best experience I have ever had. This new purchase will be my 3rd Explorer and Packey Webb will be the only dealership I work with going forward. Like any educated consumer, I did my research and worked with several dealerships & sales reps. Hands down, Packey Webb is the only one that was courteous and professional. I was referred to Elliot and I was glad he came so highly recommended. Dealing with "Sales Guys" my entire career, I can honestly say Elliot breaks the mold on the perception of a "Car Salesman." Negotiations were almost non-existent on my 2020 Explorer ST. The pricing was more than fair (coupled with their 0% interest promo) and they were far more competitive than any other dealership I was speaking to. "Too good to be true?" Not with this dealership! Elliot was timely in his responses, by no means "pushy", and even got me exactly what I was looking for on my trade-in. The vehicle price was pretty much set before I even walked in the door. After a short test drive, trade-in appraisal, and paperwork I was walking out the door with my new ride and couldn't be happier! Thank you to Elliot and Packey Webb Ford for making the experience smooth and unforgettable. This is how buying a car should be like!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service with Pickup

by JK on 08/04/2020

We took advantage of the pick-up and drop off service. It was great! Work was completed quickly and dropped back off exactly on schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

great service, great deals

by great all arund on 08/01/2020

good prices, good selection, friendly people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Positive

by Bohunk on 07/31/2020

The Works was completed in under one hour. Sam was thorough in his write up and credit card processing. See you in 5 K miles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service as always

by TomD on 07/31/2020

I’ve taken my vehicles to Packey Webb for over 25 years. They continue to exceed expectations delivering dependable and reliable service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 Ford Escape - Great SUV!

by Donna Kirkwood on 07/29/2020

Thanks to Charles Franz of Packey Webb Ford, I purchased a great 2020 Ford Escape. Mr. Franz was very helpful and patient. I would recommend him, and Packey Webb Ford, to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car purchase

by Joseph Atcher on 07/27/2020

I had a very good experience in purchasing a 2020 Ford Escape. The people were very professional and it took only about two hours from start to finish. The week previous I had to purchase a car from another dealer and the whole process took over four hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

TCM replacement.

by Jeremy w on 07/27/2020

Had an issue with my car feeling like it was driving in neutral down the highway and theh were even before bringing my car in able to tell me what it most likely is. Theh also told me another part showed an error code and that its common to go off when the TCM module isn't working. Theu even quoted me what it would be to replace.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Professionalism & courtesy

by Tony Arboleda on 07/26/2020

Always friendly when you get there, from the porters & the rest of the staff. Helpful and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Kyle Schaibley on 07/20/2020

Great communication with staff about what was wrong with my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Packey Webb Ford is excited to welcome you into our new facility! Our skilled and friendly members of our team strive to foster an environment of warmth and communication. As the most advanced Ford dealership in the area, our service department also features an Express Service Lane: we will have two service technicians actively servicing each individual car in our Express bays, allowing us to perform oil changes, tire rotations, and brake inspections in less than an hour from check-in to exit - no appointment necessary! A technologically advanced car dealership and a customer-first mentality is the ideal combination for your next car experience. Please be our guest and see it all first-hand. No matter your vehicle needs, we invite you to let our family serve yours!

Come visit our state-of-the-art facility.
