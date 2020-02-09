sales Rating

I've purchased several new cars from dealerships over the years and Packey Webb Ford, by far, has been the best experience I have ever had. This new purchase will be my 3rd Explorer and Packey Webb will be the only dealership I work with going forward. Like any educated consumer, I did my research and worked with several dealerships & sales reps. Hands down, Packey Webb is the only one that was courteous and professional. I was referred to Elliot and I was glad he came so highly recommended. Dealing with "Sales Guys" my entire career, I can honestly say Elliot breaks the mold on the perception of a "Car Salesman." Negotiations were almost non-existent on my 2020 Explorer ST. The pricing was more than fair (coupled with their 0% interest promo) and they were far more competitive than any other dealership I was speaking to. "Too good to be true?" Not with this dealership! Elliot was timely in his responses, by no means "pushy", and even got me exactly what I was looking for on my trade-in. The vehicle price was pretty much set before I even walked in the door. After a short test drive, trade-in appraisal, and paperwork I was walking out the door with my new ride and couldn't be happier! Thank you to Elliot and Packey Webb Ford for making the experience smooth and unforgettable. This is how buying a car should be like! Read more