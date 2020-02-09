Adam was amazing when we arrived at the location. He was also training a new sales associate during our visit which multitasking didn’t skip a beat on focusing what we needed.
The finance gentleman was too amazing when it came to signing the paperwork. He asked us why we chose this dealership in particular and my response was because they were close by and was wondering what they had in stock without knowing that I would come out with a new car that has the items my family was looking for (room, reliability, reasonable trade, etc). We had visited a few other dealerships that week but the sales force didn’t feel right as the way Packey Webb made us feel and that is APPRECIATED/VALUED. .
I have two vehicles that I purchased from Packey Webb. I only have them serviced at Packey Webb. Bob at service desk is so helpful. Took my truck in for service and had little questions on passcodes and programming and they set me up. Will continue all service and purchasing of vehicles there.
Adam was amazing when we arrived at the location. He was also training a new sales associate during our visit which multitasking didn’t skip a beat on focusing what we needed.
The finance gentleman was too amazing when it came to signing the paperwork. He asked us why we chose this dealership in particular and my response was because they were close by and was wondering what they had in stock without knowing that I would come out with a new car that has the items my family was looking for (room, reliability, reasonable trade, etc). We had visited a few other dealerships that week but the sales force didn’t feel right as the way Packey Webb made us feel and that is APPRECIATED/VALUED. .
Really a great experience. I know the manufacturer is on these dealers to take care of their “new-car” customers but they made me feel as important as anyone when I brought in my 20 year old truck for service>
I recently bought my first car with Packey Webb Ford, my salesman was Jerry. He was super helpful and listened to my concerns and helped me a ton with finding the right car for me! He is an amazing salesman and I highly recommend him for anyone who is wishing to buy a car! He cares about his customers and is focused on making sure his customer is happy. Kevin who is in charge of finances is also very helpful, he helped me a ton and was very understanding! I really enjoyed working with these two, and Packey Webb in general. They are amazing! If you are going to Packey Webb ask for Jerry, he will get you the car you are looking for and make sure you leave happy! I highly recommend everyone to go to Packey Webb Ford, they are amazing!
The team at Packey Webb has always been top notch, but they continue to show that no matter what. The service team was quick and provided ongoing follow-up as they researched the issue. Vince went above and beyond in communicating with me and in the situation where add-on costs at other dealerships would've occurred, they didn't here. Great job across the board!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I've purchased several new cars from dealerships over the years and Packey Webb Ford, by far, has been the best experience I have ever had. This new purchase will be my 3rd Explorer and Packey Webb will be the only dealership I work with going forward.
Like any educated consumer, I did my research and worked with several dealerships & sales reps. Hands down, Packey Webb is the only one that was courteous and professional. I was referred to Elliot and I was glad he came so highly recommended. Dealing with "Sales Guys" my entire career, I can honestly say Elliot breaks the mold on the perception of a "Car Salesman."
Negotiations were almost non-existent on my 2020 Explorer ST. The pricing was more than fair (coupled with their 0% interest promo) and they were far more competitive than any other dealership I was speaking to. "Too good to be true?" Not with this dealership!
Elliot was timely in his responses, by no means "pushy", and even got me exactly what I was looking for on my trade-in. The vehicle price was pretty much set before I even walked in the door. After a short test drive, trade-in appraisal, and paperwork I was walking out the door with my new ride and couldn't be happier!
Thank you to Elliot and Packey Webb Ford for making the experience smooth and unforgettable. This is how buying a car should be like!
Thanks to Charles Franz of Packey Webb Ford, I purchased a great 2020 Ford Escape. Mr. Franz was very helpful and patient. I would recommend him, and Packey Webb Ford, to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.
I had a very good experience in purchasing a 2020 Ford Escape. The people were very professional and it took only about two hours from start to finish. The week previous I had to purchase a car from another dealer and the whole process took over four hours.
Had an issue with my car feeling like it was driving in neutral down the highway and theh were even before bringing my car in able to tell me what it most likely is. Theh also told me another part showed an error code and that its common to go off when the TCM module isn't working. Theu even quoted me what it would be to replace.
Packey Webb Ford is excited to welcome you into our new facility! Our skilled and friendly members of our team strive to foster an environment of warmth and communication. As the most advanced Ford dealership in the area, our service department also features an Express Service Lane: we will have two service technicians actively servicing each individual car in our Express bays, allowing us to perform oil changes, tire rotations, and brake inspections in less than an hour from check-in to exit - no appointment necessary! A technologically advanced car dealership and a customer-first mentality is the ideal combination for your next car experience. Please be our guest and see it all first-hand. No matter your vehicle needs, we invite you to let our family serve yours!
1 Comments