Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Downers Grove

Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Downers Grove

Visit dealer’s website 
2311 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Downers Grove

4.3
Overall Rating
4.32 out of 5 stars(53)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy your car with Darren

by Thalia on 03/18/2022

Darren made the new car shopping experience super smooth and easy. 100% recommend him and this dealership. I am so happy with my purchase and doing business with individuals that have great customer service, integrity, and looking out for customers best interest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
53 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy your car with Darren

by Thalia on 03/18/2022

Darren made the new car shopping experience super smooth and easy. 100% recommend him and this dealership. I am so happy with my purchase and doing business with individuals that have great customer service, integrity, and looking out for customers best interest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

PASS ON ZEIGLER

by AVOID ZEIGLER on 02/16/2022

I do not recommend ZEIGLER! Purchased a $62,000 Durango and they didn't care about our concerns after they got their money. They under valued my 2020 Charger Daytona and put on their lot for almost $10,000 more. Took over a month for them to send in my registration. Suppose to get a $75 promo card for test drive and never received. Dealership does care about your concerns after they receive their money.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Rhonda on 01/22/2022

Salesman Ben was great! Super helpful and timely. Walked us through everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unbeatable sales team.

by Olumide on 01/08/2022

I went in and was attended to within an hour and drove out with a brand new Grand Cherokee. It was an unbeatable sales experience. I will always go back and recommend this sales team to everyone. Thanks so much to Lee and Avanre.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Customer Attention

by Len and Wendy on 01/03/2022

We received exceptional customer service from Pete as our sales representative. He was so patient and instructional with my wife and I when discussing all the features of our new Jeep Grand Cherokee L. It was New Years Eve and he stayed as long as it took to make us feel comfortable. Outstanding Customer Service. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

BEWARE THEY ARE [non-permissible content removed]!

by Erick Vicente Dominguez on 12/08/2021

This place was asking $32,478 for a used 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesmen (base model). I left a $500 deposit to hold the vehicle, when asked to get a receipt I was told I would receive one via email. This never happened, even after calling my “sales person” Damara on two separate occasions . I finally went to look at the truck this past Saturday and when I walked into the store some guy named “Derian” advised me that “Damara” was sick and he would be selling me the vehicle instead. As soon as I sat with “Damien” I was advised the vehicle was getting detailed and would take 1 hour to get to the dealership. Which just sounded like straight B.S , knowing I received a call that same morning that the vehicle was ready and clean for me to purchase. “Derian” insisted on checking my credit before I even looked at the vehicle which was super unprofessional. He said the vehicle would have a $4,000 adjusted market value fee, which was I was never told when speaking to Damara on the phone prior to my appointment. This $4,000 added fee made the 4 year old vehicle was now $36,000 plus tax and other B.S fees. I wasted my time and now this place is going to have a tough war with my bank after not wanting to refund my $500 holding deposit which they claimed was a “down payment”. DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME HERE, they will try to rip you off. I could easily spend those $36,000 on a BRAND NEW truck. And no Desi Zamora I will not email you. They also put I was from Rockford IL which is a fat lie.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic!!!

by Richard on 10/28/2021

From first contact with Darren the experience of buying our new Jeep Wrangler was amazing. No hard sell, answered our questions and excellent follow up. I would not hesitate to recommend Darren or Zeigler in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Darren Donofrio is awesome.

by Anthony McKenna on 08/27/2021

From the moment I walked into the showroom, there was zero hesitation on Darren’s part to say hello, be helpful and speak the truth. Darren was honest, shared his thoughts, and spoke from a position of authority. He sold my family a car. That was a small part of a great experience I had at Zeigler Auto.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome!

by Mike and Deb on 07/27/2021

Everyone that assisted us in our new purchase was amazing!!! Especially our salesperson!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying made easy

by CJ on 06/25/2021

Very knowledgeable about cars and goes above and beyond to meet customer needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Nina on 06/24/2021

Darren was amazing very helpful and and pleasant and met my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

In and Out

by PT on 05/27/2021

Second time we have leased a vehicle from Ken. Enjoyed the process and end result of driving a great jeep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales for a 2021 Jeep Wrangler

by Brian Farrell on 05/21/2021

Absolutely great service and knowledgeable. Very professional from sales to finance. Everyone was on point start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Not a happy customer

by Owen Black on 04/20/2021

Bought a used car and the process took way too long. Salesman must have been new and promised things he has not delivered yet

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very knowledgeable salesman!

by Myrna on 04/20/2021

I was very happy to purchase my new Grand Cherokee from Frank at Zeigler. He knew all about the vehicle and showed me all of its features and helped me set them up. He was very friendly and did not pressure us at all. I would definitely purchase my next vehicle from him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sale was great it was after that problems began.

by John G on 03/11/2021

Ben my sales person was great made everything go easy . Fiance was also good. The problem began when my suv was brought up. The rear windshield wiper was not put on had to wait for that , then car was brought back up and plastic was scraping under car had to send back for that to be repaired. After leaving realized the interior was not cleaned also the windsheild fluid was empty and the brake fluid was super low. Had to refill bought.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

There was no hassle

by Hector Jimenez on 03/09/2021

There was no hassle at all. Darren at Zeigler Downers Grove was very patient with us & understood what we were looking for. When it came down to purchase he helped us get what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall repair

by Cara on 03/01/2021

Great experience. They let me know when all the parts were in, got me in within the week and the work only took a few hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ziegler Jeep

by TH on 02/26/2021

Great experience all around from Darren - straightforward and professional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great communication!!

by MarLa Griffith on 03/27/2020

This is the 2nd time I have brought my 2017 Jeep Wrangler in for services under warranty. Each time, the service staff was Impressive in their communication. Always pleasant (not just professionally polite which usually contains no warmth), helpful and willing to explain everything and go out of their way for clients. I III d like to mention and praise both Paul and George at the Downers Grove location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Service Ever!!!

by Pepperpotts on 12/07/2019

From the very first call there they were delightful, knowledgeable and all around pleasure to do business with. Joshua was great at keeping me informed and Mike did a fabulous job on my jeep. I typically don't fo to dealers for service but had to due to specific need of their wisdom. It may cost a little more out of pocket but I am now a customer for life. Please be sure to give the men at Downers Grove Zeigler a pat on the back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
279 cars in stock
40 new237 used2 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
1 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
1 new|17 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
2 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for