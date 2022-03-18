Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Downers Grove
Buy your car with Darren
by 03/18/2022on
Darren made the new car shopping experience super smooth and easy. 100% recommend him and this dealership. I am so happy with my purchase and doing business with individuals that have great customer service, integrity, and looking out for customers best interest.
PASS ON ZEIGLER
by 02/16/2022on
I do not recommend ZEIGLER! Purchased a $62,000 Durango and they didn't care about our concerns after they got their money. They under valued my 2020 Charger Daytona and put on their lot for almost $10,000 more. Took over a month for them to send in my registration. Suppose to get a $75 promo card for test drive and never received. Dealership does care about your concerns after they receive their money.
Great experience
by 01/22/2022on
Salesman Ben was great! Super helpful and timely. Walked us through everything.
Unbeatable sales team.
by 01/08/2022on
I went in and was attended to within an hour and drove out with a brand new Grand Cherokee. It was an unbeatable sales experience. I will always go back and recommend this sales team to everyone. Thanks so much to Lee and Avanre.
Outstanding Customer Attention
by 01/03/2022on
We received exceptional customer service from Pete as our sales representative. He was so patient and instructional with my wife and I when discussing all the features of our new Jeep Grand Cherokee L. It was New Years Eve and he stayed as long as it took to make us feel comfortable. Outstanding Customer Service. Thank you.
BEWARE THEY ARE [non-permissible content removed]!
by 12/08/2021on
This place was asking $32,478 for a used 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesmen (base model). I left a $500 deposit to hold the vehicle, when asked to get a receipt I was told I would receive one via email. This never happened, even after calling my "sales person" Damara on two separate occasions . I finally went to look at the truck this past Saturday and when I walked into the store some guy named "Derian" advised me that "Damara" was sick and he would be selling me the vehicle instead. As soon as I sat with "Damien" I was advised the vehicle was getting detailed and would take 1 hour to get to the dealership. Which just sounded like straight B.S , knowing I received a call that same morning that the vehicle was ready and clean for me to purchase. "Derian" insisted on checking my credit before I even looked at the vehicle which was super unprofessional. He said the vehicle would have a $4,000 adjusted market value fee, which was I was never told when speaking to Damara on the phone prior to my appointment. This $4,000 added fee made the 4 year old vehicle was now $36,000 plus tax and other B.S fees. I wasted my time and now this place is going to have a tough war with my bank after not wanting to refund my $500 holding deposit which they claimed was a "down payment". DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME HERE, they will try to rip you off. I could easily spend those $36,000 on a BRAND NEW truck. And no Desi Zamora I will not email you. They also put I was from Rockford IL which is a fat lie.

- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fantastic!!!
by 10/28/2021on
From first contact with Darren the experience of buying our new Jeep Wrangler was amazing. No hard sell, answered our questions and excellent follow up. I would not hesitate to recommend Darren or Zeigler in the future.
Darren Donofrio is awesome.
by 08/27/2021on
From the moment I walked into the showroom, there was zero hesitation on Darren’s part to say hello, be helpful and speak the truth. Darren was honest, shared his thoughts, and spoke from a position of authority. He sold my family a car. That was a small part of a great experience I had at Zeigler Auto.
Awesome!
by 07/27/2021on
Everyone that assisted us in our new purchase was amazing!!! Especially our salesperson!
Car buying made easy
by 06/25/2021on
Very knowledgeable about cars and goes above and beyond to meet customer needs
Awesome
by 06/24/2021on
Darren was amazing very helpful and and pleasant and met my needs.
In and Out
by 05/27/2021on
Second time we have leased a vehicle from Ken. Enjoyed the process and end result of driving a great jeep.
Sales for a 2021 Jeep Wrangler
by 05/21/2021on
Absolutely great service and knowledgeable. Very professional from sales to finance. Everyone was on point start to finish.
Not a happy customer
by 04/20/2021on
Bought a used car and the process took way too long. Salesman must have been new and promised things he has not delivered yet
Very knowledgeable salesman!
by 04/20/2021on
I was very happy to purchase my new Grand Cherokee from Frank at Zeigler. He knew all about the vehicle and showed me all of its features and helped me set them up. He was very friendly and did not pressure us at all. I would definitely purchase my next vehicle from him!
Sale was great it was after that problems began.
by 03/11/2021on
Ben my sales person was great made everything go easy . Fiance was also good. The problem began when my suv was brought up. The rear windshield wiper was not put on had to wait for that , then car was brought back up and plastic was scraping under car had to send back for that to be repaired. After leaving realized the interior was not cleaned also the windsheild fluid was empty and the brake fluid was super low. Had to refill bought.
There was no hassle
by 03/09/2021on
There was no hassle at all. Darren at Zeigler Downers Grove was very patient with us & understood what we were looking for. When it came down to purchase he helped us get what we wanted.
Recall repair
by 03/01/2021on
Great experience. They let me know when all the parts were in, got me in within the week and the work only took a few hours.
Ziegler Jeep
by 02/26/2021on
Great experience all around from Darren - straightforward and professional!
Great communication!!
by 03/27/2020on
This is the 2nd time I have brought my 2017 Jeep Wrangler in for services under warranty. Each time, the service staff was Impressive in their communication. Always pleasant (not just professionally polite which usually contains no warmth), helpful and willing to explain everything and go out of their way for clients. I III d like to mention and praise both Paul and George at the Downers Grove location.
Best Service Ever!!!
by 12/07/2019on
From the very first call there they were delightful, knowledgeable and all around pleasure to do business with. Joshua was great at keeping me informed and Mike did a fabulous job on my jeep. I typically don't fo to dealers for service but had to due to specific need of their wisdom. It may cost a little more out of pocket but I am now a customer for life. Please be sure to give the men at Downers Grove Zeigler a pat on the back.
