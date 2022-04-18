5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

—- Packey Webb is really buyer friendly —- salesman are not at your car window when you first pull in the lot —- believe me, there is no pressure to buy —- I wasn’t sure exactly what kind of pickup truck I wanted: Ranger or F150 —- my salesman Eric first asked me about my situation and how a pickup truck would be used to meet my needs —- the next thing I know he left, went to the lot and came back with a 2022 Ford Maverick; I vehicle I was unfamiliar with —- wow, at 75 it met my needs to perfection —- I got more than a fair trade in allowance; bought it that day —- NO REMORSE —- Read more