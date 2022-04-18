Customer Reviews of Packey Webb Ford
Great desl
by 04/18/2022on
Looked at a lot of cars online. Packey Webb was the most transparent & provided the best price for the new Ford and best trade in value. Great salesperson answered all of our questions and provided after sale assistance.
Honesty and good service
by 05/05/2022on
I would like to say that the customer service at this location is excellent. The team that work with me from the time I dropped the vehicle to the time I picked it up we’re honest, friendly, courteous and knowledgeable. I will definitely recommend this place.
The Works
by 05/05/2022on
Took the Escape in for service. Opted for the works. I had an email that stated $39.99 for the works. Ryan and the service department honored that without a problem. I was in and out in no time.The only thing that I have is that I wish that the service department would report the repairs to Carfax. I know that sales does, but I wish Service would do so as well. Next up is the A/C.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Focused Service
by 05/04/2022on
I have been bring my vehicles in for service to Packey Webb for over 17 years and have rarely had a bad experience. I have a 2005 Mustang GT and 2016 Escape, both of which were purchased thru Packey Webb. They are focused on providing only the service that is necessary and delivering on that service.
A bit above the others
by 04/28/2022on
Great and prompt service. No nonsense "oversells" unlike many other Ford Dealers. Everyone was friendly and helpful.
Great service
by 04/23/2022on
Service was very good and in a timely manner.
Another Great Experience
by 04/22/2022on
I had another terrific experience getting my car serviced at Packey Webb Ford. The best part is that I was in and out under the time they estimated. There is another Ford dealership that has a service department closer to me but the quality of service at Packey Webb Ford won me over. I travel farther to get my car serviced now than I used to but it is worth it!
Frankie B
by 04/21/2022on
Always bring my car in for oil changes and all other services. The people there at Packey Webb from the owners, service writers, mechanics and the porters, 5 star Excellence.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase of 2022 Explorer ST
by 04/15/2022on
This is the 3rd new auto transaction I have gone through with this dealership and I am always impressed with their friendliness, knowledge and overall speediness. Eric Mateo was my sales rep and provided an excellent experience during the whole process.
Service only
by 04/12/2022on
I was in and out for the replacement of a valve. Service was shorter than I was expecting.
Done right n washed
by 04/07/2022on
Great spacious waiting area. They update you on progress.
Excellent Sales Process
by 03/31/2022on
The team worked with us to make a decision on our new car and we never felt like we were being "sold". This was the best car purchasing experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service work on the weekends.
by 03/30/2022on
I took my car over the weekend without an appointment and the service that I received was amazing. Oil change and tire rotation handled very quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/26/2022on
Got The Works with full synthetic oil and paid with my Ford Pass Rewards. In and out, great friendly service.
Amazing Customer Service!!!
by 03/23/2022on
Ken was able to get all work done and on Time. Great Customer Services!!
—- FORD’S ANSWER TO “TOP GUN” —-
by 03/21/2022on
—- Packey Webb is really buyer friendly —- salesman are not at your car window when you first pull in the lot —- believe me, there is no pressure to buy —- I wasn’t sure exactly what kind of pickup truck I wanted: Ranger or F150 —- my salesman Eric first asked me about my situation and how a pickup truck would be used to meet my needs —- the next thing I know he left, went to the lot and came back with a 2022 Ford Maverick; I vehicle I was unfamiliar with —- wow, at 75 it met my needs to perfection —- I got more than a fair trade in allowance; bought it that day —- NO REMORSE —-
New Ford Explorer
by 03/15/2022on
The dealership (Jack Webb) was knowledgeable and helpful with the car buying process. Jack Webb explained the vehicle accessories in great deal. This vehicle purchase went smoothly and quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Nick sets the bar on customer service
by 03/03/2022on
I have been a long standing customer of Packey Webb Ford and it is largely in part due to the outstanding customer service I receive from Nick. He is knowledgeable and goes above and beyond to explain what is needed. He also has a great sense of humor which is appreciated during stressful car repairs.
Not the usual high pressure
by 01/30/2022on
We liked that we called and wanted to see a particular truck and when we got there it was ready for a test drive. We have been to many dealers that do the high pressure thing-our sales guy Nick did not do that at all. We had not planned to buy yet but it was exactly what we wanted and everything fell in to place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wonderful experience!
by 01/23/2022on
The sales and accommodation is really beyond measure! Because I met all the help that I need, and now, finally I have the best trim of Ford Explorer.
Good Service
by 01/14/2022on
They got me in on time and was out in a hour.
