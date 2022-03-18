1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This place was asking $32,478 for a used 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesmen (base model). I left a $500 deposit to hold the vehicle, when asked to get a receipt I was told I would receive one via email. This never happened, even after calling my “sales person” Damara on two separate occasions . I finally went to look at the truck this past Saturday and when I walked into the store some guy named “Derian” advised me that “Damara” was sick and he would be selling me the vehicle instead. As soon as I sat with “Damien” I was advised the vehicle was getting detailed and would take 1 hour to get to the dealership. Which just sounded like straight B.S , knowing I received a call that same morning that the vehicle was ready and clean for me to purchase. “Derian” insisted on checking my credit before I even looked at the vehicle which was super unprofessional. He said the vehicle would have a $4,000 adjusted market value fee, which was I was never told when speaking to Damara on the phone prior to my appointment. This $4,000 added fee made the 4 year old vehicle was now $36,000 plus tax and other B.S fees. I wasted my time and now this place is going to have a tough war with my bank after not wanting to refund my $500 holding deposit which they claimed was a “down payment”. DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME HERE, they will try to rip you off. I could easily spend those $36,000 on a BRAND NEW truck. And no Desi Zamora I will not email you. They also put I was from Rockford IL which is a fat lie. Read more