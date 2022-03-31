Customer Reviews of Packey Webb Ford
Excellent Sales Process
by 03/31/2022on
The team worked with us to make a decision on our new car and we never felt like we were being "sold". This was the best car purchasing experience!
Done right n washed
by 04/07/2022on
Great spacious waiting area. They update you on progress.
Excellent Sales Process
by 03/31/2022on
The team worked with us to make a decision on our new car and we never felt like we were being "sold". This was the best car purchasing experience!
Service work on the weekends.
by 03/30/2022on
I took my car over the weekend without an appointment and the service that I received was amazing. Oil change and tire rotation handled very quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/26/2022on
Got The Works with full synthetic oil and paid with my Ford Pass Rewards. In and out, great friendly service.
Amazing Customer Service!!!
by 03/23/2022on
Ken was able to get all work done and on Time. Great Customer Services!!
—- FORD’S ANSWER TO “TOP GUN” —-
by 03/21/2022on
—- Packey Webb is really buyer friendly —- salesman are not at your car window when you first pull in the lot —- believe me, there is no pressure to buy —- I wasn’t sure exactly what kind of pickup truck I wanted: Ranger or F150 —- my salesman Eric first asked me about my situation and how a pickup truck would be used to meet my needs —- the next thing I know he left, went to the lot and came back with a 2022 Ford Maverick; I vehicle I was unfamiliar with —- wow, at 75 it met my needs to perfection —- I got more than a fair trade in allowance; bought it that day —- NO REMORSE —-
New Ford Explorer
by 03/15/2022on
The dealership (Jack Webb) was knowledgeable and helpful with the car buying process. Jack Webb explained the vehicle accessories in great deal. This vehicle purchase went smoothly and quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nick sets the bar on customer service
by 03/03/2022on
I have been a long standing customer of Packey Webb Ford and it is largely in part due to the outstanding customer service I receive from Nick. He is knowledgeable and goes above and beyond to explain what is needed. He also has a great sense of humor which is appreciated during stressful car repairs.
Not the usual high pressure
by 01/30/2022on
We liked that we called and wanted to see a particular truck and when we got there it was ready for a test drive. We have been to many dealers that do the high pressure thing-our sales guy Nick did not do that at all. We had not planned to buy yet but it was exactly what we wanted and everything fell in to place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful experience!
by 01/23/2022on
The sales and accommodation is really beyond measure! Because I met all the help that I need, and now, finally I have the best trim of Ford Explorer.
Good Service
by 01/14/2022on
They got me in on time and was out in a hour.
Very happy with service received
by 01/13/2022on
I am happy with the service I received at Packey Webb. The service was completed in about 5 hours and took advantage of the drop off and pick up service offered.
F150 oil change
by 01/05/2022on
I scheduled an appointment for the works package on my F150. I arrived early for my appointment and waited at the dealership. One hour and 40 minutes after my scheduled appointment time, I was told that my vehicle was ready. To me, this is an excessive amount of time for an oil change, even if they also rotate my tires. My time us very valuable and that is why I scheduled an appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
friendly and honest
by 01/04/2022on
got me in and out without an appointment in less time than i expected
Servicio competente y la espera fue menor a lo programado
by 12/28/2021on
La atención eficaz, me informaron de las necesidades de mi vehículo Hice uso de un descuento que recibí unos meses atrás así que el costo fue menor a lo esperado Yo esperaba demorar entre hora y media a dos horas, pero el auto estuvo listo en una hora Muy contenta con la atención
The works !
by 12/23/2021on
Great work, they took care of the wife's vehicle. Very happy that the other concerns were addressed and taken care of.
Quick & Friendly
by 12/22/2021on
Only routine maintence and a headlight. My vehicle was done in a quick professional manner.
Faster & sooner than expected
by 12/17/2021on
On a Sunday night, I set an appt online to have service done on the soonest day they had available and it was on Friday morning. I really was eager to get it in sooner than that so I called on Mon & they said to bring it in and they will do their best to get to it when they could. So I said great, get to it when you can, I assumed that would be by Wed or Thurs. But they called me 1st thing Tues morning and told me they worked on my car & looked at & repaired what I brought it in for and it was ready to go. I've never had a car repaired faster or sooner than I expected, and in this case it was days sooner. They did a great job, employees were very helpful and informative, really clean place & a smooth operation!!
The works
by 12/05/2021on
Service is always great with the staff at Packey Webb. The only thing noticed on the last 3 services with "the works" service is, that the fluids were not topped off. Other than that, no complaints.
great fast service
by 12/01/2021on
fast write up, fast service, free car wash!
Happy with my service
by 11/23/2021on
Had a list of things to have the service team check out while my car was in and Ken made sure everything was checked off.
Packey Webb Ford is excited to welcome you into our new facility! Our skilled and friendly members of our team strive to foster an environment of warmth and communication. As the most advanced Ford dealership in the area, our service department also features an Express Service Lane: we will have two service technicians actively servicing each individual car in our Express bays, allowing us to perform oil changes, tire rotations, and brake inspections in less than an hour from check-in to exit - no appointment necessary! A technologically advanced car dealership and a customer-first mentality is the ideal combination for your next car experience. Please be our guest and see it all first-hand. No matter your vehicle needs, we invite you to let our family serve yours!
1 Comments