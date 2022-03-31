5 out of 5 stars service Rating

On a Sunday night, I set an appt online to have service done on the soonest day they had available and it was on Friday morning. I really was eager to get it in sooner than that so I called on Mon & they said to bring it in and they will do their best to get to it when they could. So I said great, get to it when you can, I assumed that would be by Wed or Thurs. But they called me 1st thing Tues morning and told me they worked on my car & looked at & repaired what I brought it in for and it was ready to go. I've never had a car repaired faster or sooner than I expected, and in this case it was days sooner. They did a great job, employees were very helpful and informative, really clean place & a smooth operation!!