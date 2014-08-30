1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As promised to a few individuals at Courtesy Ford earlier I am leaving a negative review. Management would do nothing to meet their end of the deal we made even though they were in the wrong multiple times. I recently traded and bought a car from Courtesy. Before that I had traveled in just to look. Next thing you know a salesmen shows us a vehicle and wants to crunch numbers. We could not come to an agreement even though the salesmen and manager were trying hard to sell us a car that day from the lot. I eventually left because the car on the lot was not what I was looking for. Nice, but I want other features not on this car. I come back, and they do have a vehicle that fits my needs and like the price and the trade in value. We agree to terms of trade, financing, etc. Before signing any papers I ask if the registration and taxes are covered and was told it was in the loan. Great. Exactly how I want it. The dealership swaps plates from my old car and on to the new one and away we go. A little over a week later I get a call from Courtesy and am told I need to come in and sign some paper work. I think it was signing away the title to the old car after getting it back from bank it had been financed by. They mention that there was an error with the plates and I have been driving illegally for over a week. Wonderful. Thankfully nothing happened, and in most cases nothing would. But it would only take one cop to go by the book to wrack up fines for illegally operating a vehicle that I assumed was legal since the dealer put them there. No problem. Now I have temporary tags. And one more time, I ask if the registration is in the loan. "Yep. You'll have to goto the BMV but it's taken care of." Great. I commented that Indiana always mailed plates to me, and was told "maybe that's how they'll do it" Two weeks later I get the letter stating I need to goto the BMV. I called before hand and was told it'll be $430 for plates. Apparently they aren't in my loan? That would be fine had I known so when I bought the car. Especially since I specifically asked TWICE. From how I see it, I was lied to. Lied to in order to get the papers signed and get me out the door. So I go in and talk again, and say this isn't what I agreed to. Now the dealer isn't willing to work with me. They say the plates are not their responsibility. All I'm asking for is the deal we agreed on. I offered to go get the plates and bring a receipt so they can make it right. Refusal and again told it wasn't their responsibility. The manager denied telling me the registration was part of the loan and opted for "I didn't understand your question" Bottom line of all this that I was lied to. It eased me signing the papers to make it all final. Once that portion is over they were done negotiating. It isn't as much about the money as it is about getting what I bargained for. I made sure to ask about it, and was told that other than my down payment everything else was financed as I wanted. That wasn't what happened, I feel lied to, and courtesy no longer feels the need to make good on their end. One other thing since purchasing, the radio has been screwing up. The car has the ford certified warranty, or so I was told. Bumper to bumper warranty is still in place. I call to get the radio checked out and am told it will be $94 to look at plus the cost of repairs. They can't warranty the radio. Wonderful. I call and talk to the GM after leaving (who I was told while in the dealership was NOT in) and express my concern. Again, says it is not his responsibility. Even with the conditions of putting me at risk for a ticket or fines for setting me up with an illegal car. Even after explaining how I feel lied to by his manager. Even after explaining I would leave a negative review and never return, it's still not his responsibility to complete the deal we agreedt to as two parties. In closing, stay away. The managers and salesmen are shady. They care less about what you want or need and more about getting you out the door with a new car. They will try anything or say anything to get a payment that you said you would accept. Leather, color, sun roof, all these options come down to what's on the lot that day. Courtesy is not interested in finding the car you want, they want you to take whatever is available in your payment range. They'll pull the tricks out. "The GM is gone today so I can make this deal. What would you agree to to take this car home today? GM is gone like I said and I find it's easier to ask forgiveness than permission so I'll make a deal" Or the salesmen drawing a line, then saying "sign here saying you agree to take that car today if we can get a payment in your price range." "Let me try the banks again I know we can bump you a tier to get you a lower interest rate (shouldn't you give me that anyway?)". Like I said, it is less about the money and more about getting what was agreed to. Lying is no way to get repeat customers and I will never go back. I will continue to recommend that everyone else stay away. Lying and shady tactics. Your money is better spent elsewhere