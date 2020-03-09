Bought 2020 civic
09/03/2020
Thank you guys for your help. Max and Jason were great. They made the process smooth and effortless. Best honda dealership in the area.
Great and Efficient
by 09/02/2020on
Don used my time well and treated me as a long term customer I am
Honda Pilot
by 08/13/2020on
Didnt expect to get a vehicle, we went back the next morning to pick it up!
good service and on time
by 07/22/2020on
I am typically incredibly disappointed by the customer service from the men in the customer service side of the service department. This time after the inspection was completed Francisco was incredibly helpful as my vehicle needed a variety on things. He talked me through what each was, and informed me of which things were most important to address first. He was kind courteous, a very pleasant surprise as my past experiences have not been this way.
Ridgeline
by 07/19/2020on
I was taken care of excellently by Jeff Deeters. I was very impressed with him by his patience giving me all the information
Excellent service, no hassles or pressure sales, great deal
by 07/12/2020on
1st vehicle purchased at Brilliance. Worked with Jeffrey Fournier- -extremely knowledgeable and instructive, had a pleasant and engaging demeanor- -would recommend him and entire team.
Regular maintenance and other issues
by 07/03/2020on
I brought my '15 Accord in for routine service and a couple other issues. I talked with and worked with Don in service. He is fantastic and I highly recommend both Don and Brilliance Honda. They always take care of me and work hard to ensure resolution of any issues.
Always a good experience
by 07/01/2020on
The team at Brilliance has always been professional and efficient. We have bought 2 vehicles from there and use their service department. Always a good experience!
Friendly Easy Car Buying
by 06/18/2020on
I purchased a 2017 Honda Certified CRV in June 2020. The salesperson, Max was great. I emailed him and asked if I can test drive a car I saw on their website. He pulled the car out and had it waiting for me when I arrived. I was impressed that he had my interests first, not the interest to sell a car.
Sales and Leasing Consultant
by 01/22/2020on
Jeff was extremely friendly, accommodating,knowlegeable and helpful with my purchase. I never felt pressured which is a turn off to me when considering a car purchase. He answered all my questions thoroughly and was very patient. He is an asset to your company and I would come back to see him for any future purchases.
New crv
by 01/09/2020on
Gar was excellent salesman. Third time I have bought from him. Easy process and good deal
Super Satisfied Customer
by 12/31/2019on
I cannot say enough about this dealership and all team members that helped me. They go over and beyond to give you the best service, guidance, information, and options with absolutely no pressure. They took the time to make sure we were not paying for options we would not use. Truly, they treated me like family and I came to this dealership as I have been told by many they give the best price and best service. This proved to be accurate. I am a very thankful and a very happy customer.
Great experience
by 12/19/2019on
I had the best experience working with sales associate Robert Calhoun with our Honda CRV purchase. I had a lot of questions and the purchase was from out of state. Patience and detail was very high on his personality. Highly recommend him for your next vehicle.
Very Happy
by 12/14/2019on
I love my new Honda CR V!! I got exactly what I wanted... the dealership did not have the color combo I wanted so they needed to find one for me at another location and it was delivered promptly. Even with some extras I had installed, I had my new car in 3 days. Eva, my sales woman, was great!! She was very patient and I never felt pressured.
Highly recommended!
by 12/04/2019on
Honestly I wasn’t even considering buying a Honda. Thanks to Darrell from Finance Department and AJ from Sales I was able to get a great suv that the whole family has been enjoying. Thank you guy’s for making this experience very easy and affordable !
Clean and neat
by 10/22/2019on
Clean and neat waiting area with WiFi, tv, food and coffee. Professional service!
Amazing VIP Service
by 09/26/2019on
This was the smoothest and best car deal I have ever experienced. My salesperson, Robert, was overly excited to work with me, was overly prompt with communication and went above and beyond on the financing. Amazing experience and will always call on Brilliance Honda for future vehicles for myself and my son which will be driving soon. Great experience and cannot say how pleased I am with the customer service.
Best communication ever
by 09/17/2019on
After email questions, because I requested email vs. phone, Evan was concise and timely and worked with my requests for information and 'what if's' better than everyone else.
Honda Accord Purchase
by 08/26/2019on
Evan was great and so easy to work with. We were shopping for a used Honda for our kids and went to four other dealers prior to this purchase. All of the used vehicles we considered at Brilliance Honda were in great condition, unbelievably better than the cars at the other dealerships we looked at. I would purchase from them again.
Great experience
by 08/02/2019on
Great overall experience. Rob was great. Will buy from him again and recommend to others. Thank you!
Great purchase on an Accord
by 07/21/2019on
I worked with Matt who was very informative and helped me decide on the vehicle that correct to my needs. The purchase process was nice and smooth and quick. This was my third vehicle purchase from Brillance and I have never felt like I was pushed into buying anything that I didn’t need nor want.