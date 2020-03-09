Brilliance Honda of Crystal Lake

680 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Brilliance Honda of Crystal Lake

5.0
Overall Rating
(35)
Recommend: Yes (35) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Bought 2020 civic

by Felipe on 09/03/2020

Thank you guys for your help. Max and Jason were great. They made the process smooth and effortless. Best honda dealership in the area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
172 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great and Efficient

by Payl white on 09/02/2020

Don used my time well and treated me as a long term customer I am

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honda Pilot

by Pete on 08/13/2020

Didnt expect to get a vehicle, we went back the next morning to pick it up!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

good service and on time

by KTL on 07/22/2020

I am typically incredibly disappointed by the customer service from the men in the customer service side of the service department. This time after the inspection was completed Francisco was incredibly helpful as my vehicle needed a variety on things. He talked me through what each was, and informed me of which things were most important to address first. He was kind courteous, a very pleasant surprise as my past experiences have not been this way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ridgeline

by Larry Bychowski on 07/19/2020

I was taken care of excellently by Jeff Deeters. I was very impressed with him by his patience giving me all the information

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service, no hassles or pressure sales, great deal

by Jeff Fleig on 07/12/2020

1st vehicle purchased at Brilliance. Worked with Jeffrey Fournier- -extremely knowledgeable and instructive, had a pleasant and engaging demeanor- -would recommend him and entire team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Regular maintenance and other issues

by Tony on 07/03/2020

I brought my '15 Accord in for routine service and a couple other issues. I talked with and worked with Don in service. He is fantastic and I highly recommend both Don and Brilliance Honda. They always take care of me and work hard to ensure resolution of any issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Always a good experience

by Jen H on 07/01/2020

The team at Brilliance has always been professional and efficient. We have bought 2 vehicles from there and use their service department. Always a good experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly Easy Car Buying

by Jack Belford on 06/18/2020

I purchased a 2017 Honda Certified CRV in June 2020. The salesperson, Max was great. I emailed him and asked if I can test drive a car I saw on their website. He pulled the car out and had it waiting for me when I arrived. I was impressed that he had my interests first, not the interest to sell a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales and Leasing Consultant

by Jeff on 01/22/2020

Jeff was extremely friendly, accommodating,knowlegeable and helpful with my purchase. I never felt pressured which is a turn off to me when considering a car purchase. He answered all my questions thoroughly and was very patient. He is an asset to your company and I would come back to see him for any future purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New crv

by Wkw on 01/09/2020

Gar was excellent salesman. Third time I have bought from him. Easy process and good deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Super Satisfied Customer

by SH on 12/31/2019

I cannot say enough about this dealership and all team members that helped me. They go over and beyond to give you the best service, guidance, information, and options with absolutely no pressure. They took the time to make sure we were not paying for options we would not use. Truly, they treated me like family and I came to this dealership as I have been told by many they give the best price and best service. This proved to be accurate. I am a very thankful and a very happy customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by KeenChan on 12/19/2019

I had the best experience working with sales associate Robert Calhoun with our Honda CRV purchase. I had a lot of questions and the purchase was from out of state. Patience and detail was very high on his personality. Highly recommend him for your next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very Happy

by Francesca on 12/14/2019

I love my new Honda CR V!! I got exactly what I wanted... the dealership did not have the color combo I wanted so they needed to find one for me at another location and it was delivered promptly. Even with some extras I had installed, I had my new car in 3 days. Eva, my sales woman, was great!! She was very patient and I never felt pressured.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Highly recommended!

by Rene on 12/04/2019

Honestly I wasn’t even considering buying a Honda. Thanks to Darrell from Finance Department and AJ from Sales I was able to get a great suv that the whole family has been enjoying. Thank you guy’s for making this experience very easy and affordable !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Clean and neat

by Mike on 10/22/2019

Clean and neat waiting area with WiFi, tv, food and coffee. Professional service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing VIP Service

by Kristy on 09/26/2019

This was the smoothest and best car deal I have ever experienced. My salesperson, Robert, was overly excited to work with me, was overly prompt with communication and went above and beyond on the financing. Amazing experience and will always call on Brilliance Honda for future vehicles for myself and my son which will be driving soon. Great experience and cannot say how pleased I am with the customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best communication ever

by Wink on 09/17/2019

After email questions, because I requested email vs. phone, Evan was concise and timely and worked with my requests for information and 'what if's' better than everyone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honda Accord Purchase

by DB on 08/26/2019

Evan was great and so easy to work with. We were shopping for a used Honda for our kids and went to four other dealers prior to this purchase. All of the used vehicles we considered at Brilliance Honda were in great condition, unbelievably better than the cars at the other dealerships we looked at. I would purchase from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Stephanie on 08/02/2019

Great overall experience. Rob was great. Will buy from him again and recommend to others. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great purchase on an Accord

by JenniN. on 07/21/2019

I worked with Matt who was very informative and helped me decide on the vehicle that correct to my needs. The purchase process was nice and smooth and quick. This was my third vehicle purchase from Brillance and I have never felt like I was pushed into buying anything that I didn’t need nor want.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
