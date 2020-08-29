Never again
Went in for a complimentary oil change and tire rotation because of an unsatisfactory work from the last time I was at the dealership. Once again I am unsatisfied with the work performed. At the prior appointment the tires on my F150 were supposed to be rotated and they were not. I wrote a review explaining what happened and the dealership offered a complimentary oil change package which I thought was a nice gesture. I went in this week for the work and once again they did not rotate the tires per the work I was supposed to receive. I waited over 2 hours for the oil change and did not realize the tires were not rotated until the next day. I did contact the service rep to let them know and told him I will never step foot in Westfield Ford again.
2011 f150 STX 5.0 Black
From start to finish Westfield Ford is the Best Ford Dealer in this area! sales service nice people to work with! This is the One!
Bad customer service
Called Miguel to schedule mobile airbag replacement. Made an appointment for 9 am in two days after I called. Miguel said he would call me next day to confirm appointment. Never called. I had to call him and he says,I was only in for a little while yesterday. Sorry. Ok so see you tomorrow at 9am. 11:10 ,Arron calls and says,hey I’m in front of your house. OVER 2 hours late. No phone call. “Hey were going to be late “. No phone call from Miguel. “Hey sorry about that let’s reschedule “. Nothing. So now when I meet people and they ask me about my car. I tell them to stay away from Westfield Ford
If you want to be treated poorly, this is the place to go
If you love the "I have to go to my manager" game, and the delay and wait game, and the back room office pressure cooker, if you enjoy feeling like hunter prey, and an ownership group that really does not care about your experience, this is the dealership for you. If you wanted to be treated with respect and listened to, I suggest you find another dealer. These guys may be the worst. They are a fall back to the bad old days of the 1980's
Very Disappointed
I purchased my car over a year ago,with several packages added.After receiving my car on a Friday,I had realized they calucated my income of incorrect information.I returned the next Saturday and told them the car was not good fit financially and the income information was incorrect.I was in tears.I offered to pay for the mileage I put on the car .They told me sorry you can not bring back the car.Talked with fiance,they had agreed to take some of the packages off and the returned money would be put on the car loan.The said the loan can not be changed as it was already processed...Lie,the loan was not processed until Tuesday.They never took the packages off and one of the packaged,protection package I still have not received nor the money.It's been over a year.I know they called me in March and when I told the representative,because they lead me to believe,the package was cancelled but if something was different call me back.Never received a phone call.Email sale rep several times no answer and one time they answer they told me they did not have the correct phone number.Ford Motor Company no help.Now I am out alot of money and still no product and worst I am paying interest on this product because they refused to allow me to pay for the packages separate....more commission for them.Sad they would take advantage of a single mom with an adult with disabilities.I take my car to another Ford Dealership for service as I don't even want to deal with them anymore
Mud Flaps (who would have thought)
I ordered some mud flaps from your list of accessories and scheduled to have them installed. First off, when I placed the order with Albert he confirmed the price of the part and then the labor for installation. (This info was also on website) When I arrived everything seemed under control but I guess when the mechanic looked at the parts and instructions he realized that 1 hour was not going to be enough time. My concierge Luis informed me just before the one hour mark that the vehicle would not be ready on time. At that point I had only been there an hour so I was not too concerned. After awhile I went back and checked with Luis and he said he would check on the job for me. He returned and told me it would be at least an hour more because the instructions on the parts were not clear and the mechanic had never installed these before. At that time I told him that I was okay until 2pm and then I had to pick up my son. It took the mechanic about 51/2 hours to complete this. I did not get out until 2:30pm! This is unacceptable. I ordered more parts yesterday. When they come in I want to go over them with Steve the service manager so that he can properly estimate an installation time so that next time will not be so inconvenient. Loaners are very hard to get at Westfield. If you do get one you are expected to provide a drivers license, and a credit card on file. I have worked with many dealerships and this has never come up, or been a problem It is a disappointment. I wanted my truck washed after the installation yesterday but I ran out of time. Luis said he would put one on my account. I also recently had the misfortune of having my nav screen/ computer module go out on me when the vehicle is less that 2 months old! Again, I was told the process would take 'no more' than 2 hours' but again that was not possible. I could go on about other experiences but I won't. Overall, I had a great experience with sales. Russ brown was great and Sydney was very helpful setting up my Fordpass App. When I went to the cashier to pay they had doubled the labor (I was quoted $49.95 per axle) Luis had to adjust the invoice. Then I wanted to use some of my Ford points and the cashier lady needed to get someone else to help her to figure out how to do that. It makes a customer rethink their decision to buy a new vehicle at Westfield and that concerns me. I hope you guys can get it together,
awful service
TONY BAMBALAS is the worst general sales manager. This is the first time I've met a manager that was so unpolite and rude.
Extremely Rude Salesman
I talked on the phone with a Salesman named Mike. He asked for the vin # for my car, I had to give it to him 3 times. Every time he read it back to me he read it Wrong. When I would try to read the correct # he would get mad & say I wasn`t reading it to him correctly. He was very Rude, very Sarcastic, and he acted like any Wrong info was My Fault. Don`t use this car lot & Don`t use Mike. Mike at ext.6064
Ford Focus towed twice after being purchased brand new 5 days ago
My mother-in-law purchased a car from Westfield Ford on Saturday, by Monday the car already had issues. The car has been leaking gas for a number of days. The car was taken back to the dealership on Tuesday morning, and returned on Wednesday claiming the issue was fixed. Today, Thursday, December 20, 2018 the car is having similar issues and she is waiting once again for Ford Roadside assistance to pick her up and tow her car, a brand new car with 13 miles on it and supposedly repaired by Westfield Ford. I called Westfield Ford because it is ridiculous that a brand new car that was supposedly repaired by Westfield is having the same issue. I was told basically there is nothing they can do, and was not able to reach the sales manager that was readily available to meet with us when my mother-in-law purchased the car. The car having an issue is understandable, what isn't understandable is that the car wasn't properly inspected before being delivered to the customer when purchased. The car wasn't properly inspected after being repaired by the dealership. The service manager says they can't do anything until they have the car, his mistake was not properly repairing the car in the first place and checking it for the customer when it was purchased after sitting on a lot for months. Does Westfield Ford agree with the service manager, "there's nothing I can do"? Does Westfield Ford stand behind the vehicles they sell and repair? Does Westfield Ford even care that an elderly woman has been stuck in her car for hours in the cold because their service department failed to properly diagnose and correctly repair a brand new car with 13 miles on it? Does the Westfield Dealership even care once they've made a sale and the car is out the door? Westfield prove me wrong because right now, all I've seen is one sale person named Eddie that has shown more concern and caring then the management at Westfield. He is the only one that has gone out of his way to remedy the problem when it first occurred. He isn't at work today and the lack of caring and concern has gone with him. Pretty sad Westfield Ford, poor managerial response, poor service department results and poor overall experience with Westfield Ford.
Great experience.
I was looking for used Cadillac Cts and I found one at Westfield Ford. I worked with Jacob Gonzales during the buying process. Found the whole process to be painless and walked away with a car I'm really happy with for a price that I was comfortable with. Overall Jacob was nice and informative. I liked him as a salesman, he is a very good guy and helpful. No pressure which is very important when you are buying. He was pleasant and kind. Thank you. Wally P.
[non-permissible content removed] HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICES
I called them on Saturday early AM just ensure the car i was looking still was there Ford scape Titanium 2016 with 18,000 miles Stock # T34881A the one still listed online for the price of $19,995 so I talked to CHRIS PIESEN who was not very nice since we got the conversation started, he told me that the car was on the lot, right after that he start pushing for me to comer over and see it, He set the time 1 to 2pm (he was very pushy) when i got there to start he asked hoe much money ill put down i said 18K he got excited told I'm going to get the keys so you can see it, and 2 minutes later returned with his manager saying a bunch of lies, that they sold the car just an hour before we got there, they were trying to stop us because they want to sell me a different car. they are unprofessional and [non-permissible content removed] they should call before i got there if all what they said it was true, I told CHRIS PIESEN on the phone that i was coming from Chicago, it was long drive on a horrible traffic. do not trust or buy from them. They don't deserve to make any money from you.
Very unsatisfied
I would never buy, recommend anyone to this dealership ever again. I specifically told them I didn't want my credit ran until we had some numbers knowing I was upside down with my trade and didn't think we would be able to do deal. Sure enough they couldn't left dealership and 30min later I was alerted they did pull my credit without consent or credit application being done. Then general manager fed me a bunch of lies. This caused me to get hit with a 32 point loss on my score. I will be taking this matter with ford corporate
Mustang GT2018
Just left the dealership about one hr.ago. Walked in with my 9 year old son trying to decide if we want a Mustang GT or A Camaro. Never drove ether car so we decided we go to the Ford dealer first. I was honest and informed the sales person that I would be ready to buy by summer time. Since i never drove a Mustang or even sat in one I wanted to test drive one.... you know that is what one does wright? Wrong at this dealer ship, simply put by the sales person not ready to buy no test drive. How can I buy the car if I cant test drive one...... thats 40K car. I am mid age male wanting to buy a piece of youth what can I say? So we exchange some word and I was on my way. My car was blocked buy one of there cars I asked them to move it so I can leave. Apparently I parked in a used car lot space and no one had the keys to the car blocking me. Another sales man walked up and gave me a lip full of parking in that space, we got in a shouting match then he stared flexing his muscles like he was trying to start a fist fight I said bring it on one, other sales man intervene and the hole thing was over. All of this over trying to test drive the car that I am interested in. Cant wait for there sales tactics. If I decide that I want a Mustang does any one think I will go back to this Ford dealer ship????
Great Place Great Guys
Thank You Omar Aburas For All You Did To Help My Wife And I Get Our New 2018 EcoSport She Loves It !!! Thank You Victor And Tony For Getting Us The Payment We Needed To Make It Affordable
I recommend running away from Omar Aburas
This was the absolute worst experience, I’ve ever had dealing with a business! I told this guy that I am repairing my credit and I only want it checked one time. The [non-permissible content removed] of a salesman (Omar)went against my verbal and constant request that my credit be ran one time through what ever bank he thought would accept me! He reassured me and guaranteed that he followed my request. He lied and said that I was approved and that he only ran it ONE time. LIES!!! After purchasing the vehicle and getting home, I started receiving emails from credit karma and calls about loans applications. My credit was ran over 7 times and they were all hard inquiries! I’ve reached out to two of the owners and talked to management! Omar seemed on the up and up and now he’s cowardly trying to get into C.Y.A. mode. I wouldn’t recommend this place to my enemy 👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽. They got their sale and didn’t give a care if it damaged or harmed me. Now everyone is saying it’s nothing they can do to assist me!!! Come in and let’s talk, why if you can’t help?! I was told never to trust a car salesman and now I’ve learned why!!! All the company have to do is write a letter stating that I requested that Omar run my credit once and the banks would remove it, they told me they can’t! Frustrated and disappointed. I could’ve just went to a ratchet small corner dealership since I still ended up receiving that type of service anyhow 🤷🏽♀️
Ask For Eddie Steffan
I went in on a Friday to check out a F150 that I saw online. Eddie greeted me at the door and proceeded to show me the vehicle. He was never pushy and treated me as if I was a close friend. Eddie is very easy going and doesn't make you feel like you have to be defensive like other salesmen I've encountered. Although the dealership didn't offer me what I was expecting for my trade-in we were able to come to an agreement and I left with the truck that day. If you're looking for a vehicle at Westfield Ford look for Eddie to help you.
Professional and Pleasant!!
My wife and I just bought a 2003 Avalanche. Anthony (Sales) and Victor(FInance) were extremely helpful and knowledgeable. Were extremely honest with every question. Were not aggressive at all, giving us time to actually make our decision without any outside pressure. We walked out smiling (no pressure) and felt we got a very fair deal. I will be a continuing future customer, if they maintain this same professionalism, and would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a vehicle. (Huge Inventory)
Buying a Ford from the Best Salesman makes a difference!
All Ford dealerships sell Fords, but not all Ford dealerships have a salesman like Eddie Steffan. So it was when Eddie approached 3 guys standing in the lot looking at the car inventory. I was assisting my brother in the purchase of a new car. I have never been comfortable with most car salesmen and the sales process, but after the first 5-minutes of talking with Eddie, I knew that my past experiences would not be repeated. I never felt as though Eddie was trying to make a "sale", but rather intuitively could tell that his main goal was to find out what we desired (needs verse wants) and put us at ease to talk honestly and unguarded. There was never a push or pressure to purchase. I truly believe that Eddie understands that if he can softly guide and educate the customer, that a sale will eventually evolve. We purchased a 2018 Edge-Titanium that same day and have only great things to say about Westfield and in particular about Eddie Steffan. It should be noted that the other staff was also very polite and courteous. That speaks volumes towards the quality of the Westfield organization. I've previously owned 5 Fords, from 4 different dealerships, but Westfield has done a great job in earning my loyalty.
Eddie made a dream come true!
#askforeddie I cannot say enough about Eddie and what he did for my family, he literally went above and beyond any sales person I’ve ever dealt with. Communication was outstanding. He personally relates to you and you forget your talking with a “sales guy”. he truly is the best and is now considered family! Thank you Eddie for EVERYTHING!
Amazing Buying Experience (Thanks to Eddie Steffan)
My wife and I recently purchased a very nicely equipped Ford Escape at this wonderful dealership. We were served by Eddie Steffan, the best salesman we've ever come across. We are Ford brand aficionados and the quality of the vehicles has been what's impressed us most. Well, that was until we met Eddie and sat down to view our options. He began our conversation by asking, "what do you need?" when attempting to connect us with a vehicle that best served our needs. This impressed us because generally car salesmen begin by asking about our budget and desired monthly payment, without caring if the vehicle is something that would work for us. As a result, what unfolded next was a series of conversations that helped us arrive at our decision with the best possible outcome. Eddie was kind, understanding and patient! He took the time to get us into a vehicle that my wife and I were happy with, without being pushy. It's this type of service that draws in potential buyers and turns them into happy owners. Thanks Eddie and we'll certainly refer you to ANYONE we know is in the market for a new vehicle and a terrific buying experience.
Complete Customer Satisfaction
Yesterday, on 10/31/2017 around 8:00 I walked into Westfield Ford to get some quotes on a few vehicles. I have never had a bad experience at Westfield, as all of their associates and service departments are top notch. But out of the whole operation, I must say that I was very impressed with salesman Eddie Steffan. Not only was I impressed with his overall demeanor, positive and upbeat attitude, he was very knowledgeable about all of the products they sell. It was by far the most comfortable I felt in a dealership. And what really impressed me and made me want to work with Eddie, is the fact that he invests in his job by having his own phone app for customer convenience. This shows me his dedication and so I would much rather invest in him as well. As far as the dealership, I thought it was very neat and clean, I also liked the layout, "looks great"!!!. I have most of my service done their as well and now with Eddies app, that experience will be easier yet!. Very impressed and give 5 stars for overall experience. Thank You Warm Regards Jason Tolan
