service Rating

I ordered some mud flaps from your list of accessories and scheduled to have them installed. First off, when I placed the order with Albert he confirmed the price of the part and then the labor for installation. (This info was also on website) When I arrived everything seemed under control but I guess when the mechanic looked at the parts and instructions he realized that 1 hour was not going to be enough time. My concierge Luis informed me just before the one hour mark that the vehicle would not be ready on time. At that point I had only been there an hour so I was not too concerned. After awhile I went back and checked with Luis and he said he would check on the job for me. He returned and told me it would be at least an hour more because the instructions on the parts were not clear and the mechanic had never installed these before. At that time I told him that I was okay until 2pm and then I had to pick up my son. It took the mechanic about 51/2 hours to complete this. I did not get out until 2:30pm! This is unacceptable. I ordered more parts yesterday. When they come in I want to go over them with Steve the service manager so that he can properly estimate an installation time so that next time will not be so inconvenient. Loaners are very hard to get at Westfield. If you do get one you are expected to provide a drivers license, and a credit card on file. I have worked with many dealerships and this has never come up, or been a problem It is a disappointment. I wanted my truck washed after the installation yesterday but I ran out of time. Luis said he would put one on my account. I also recently had the misfortune of having my nav screen/ computer module go out on me when the vehicle is less that 2 months old! Again, I was told the process would take 'no more' than 2 hours' but again that was not possible. I could go on about other experiences but I won't. Overall, I had a great experience with sales. Russ brown was great and Sydney was very helpful setting up my Fordpass App. When I went to the cashier to pay they had doubled the labor (I was quoted $49.95 per axle) Luis had to adjust the invoice. Then I wanted to use some of my Ford points and the cashier lady needed to get someone else to help her to figure out how to do that. It makes a customer rethink their decision to buy a new vehicle at Westfield and that concerns me. I hope you guys can get it together, Read more