i recently as march 26,2016 bought a car from jack phelan chevy in countryside. when I went in I fully explained that I didn't have good credit, and really couldn't put anything towards a down payment, that all I had was my trade in. oh, that's fine, fine, we will see what we can do and try to help you, they said. yeah, they helped alright. to a car that I was told had the one owner, a family that out grew the car and wanted something bigger. ok, I didn't believe them but ok. they showed me one and only one car, a 2010 mazda 5 w/18,000+miles on it. Nice, I drove it, nice, ok. the air tire pressure light was on while driving it, I asked about it the salesperson said they would check it out, ok. so now the pprwk. I was never offered an extended warranty, not once was one even mentioned, that it didn't have one. unfortunately, since it had been oh, say 10+yrs since I bought a car, I made the mistake of not asking about one, my bad. that's besides the point. then they tried their magic in the loan department, turns out I had to put a $500 dwnpymt anyway, after I said I really couldn't put anything down, just my trade in,which I feel they cheated me on, but that's another story. anyway, I sign all the necc pprwk. I'm told to bring the car in at a later date to have the air tire pressure symbol looked at, ok, no problem. it does get fixed at a later date. now onto the grinding noise I notice on the car. sounds like the brakes, maybe? then another light comes on on the dash, really? so I call and speak with a mgr who says bring it in we'll take a look at it. I do and next thing you know even before it goes to the back, they are telling me how much its going to cost me to have these checked out! oh, did I mention that I have only had the car for 3 WEEKS!!!!! I was shy by a week in having it 4weeks and I'm having issues with it! I complained and hemmed and hawed abt not paying for something that wasn't my doing! I feel that if the car was properly inspected these issues wouldn't be happening. needless to say, they took the car in and looked at it. turns out something came loose on the brakes and the o2 sensors needed replacing. so, once again, I had to come back to have the o2 sensors taken care of. sat at the dealership for 4hrs while the car was being serviced. so now, june11,2016 im having to buy 4 new tires for the car cause I got a flat abt 2wks ago while driving! luckily it happened by a tire shop, expert tire in worth, and I drove there to see about the tire. it was blown out! blown out, a big hole in it! turns out that all 4 tires are DRY ROTTED! which from what I understand means that the car was not driven a lot, it did more sitting then driving! 18,000+, 6yrs, 2010, should have saw the red flag on that one! it sounded to good to be true and it is! not sure when the dealership got this car, but it was not properly inspected! how can a mechanic inspect the car and let it go with the tires being the way they were? this dealership sold me the car, I feel knowing things were wrong with it. like at the start the tire pressure light being on! I am very unhappy with this place and will not, ever, recommend them to anyone! I know buying a used car you are buying someone elses problems, but I would expect that from someone off the street, not a dealership that is supposed to check cars out, make them better if need be for the next owner! with jack phelan, this is not the case!!!!!!! below it is asking for type of review, I can only choose one below, but here I can choose both, SALES AND SERVICE.......