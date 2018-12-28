More is less
by 12/28/2018on
Went in to get approved for 2016, got approved for 2018! Never in my life did I think I would get approved for basically a brand new car.
More is less
by 12/28/2018on
Went in to get approved for 2016, got approved for 2018! Never in my life did I think I would get approved for basically a brand new car.
My Jeep has been at their service center since 12/18/17. Review date 3/9.
by 03/09/2018on
Where do I start. I do not wish to get anyone in trouble by way of this review. I have brought my vehicle in to be serviced 3 times for the same issue. The shifting assembly was repaired early 2017. I've been back on two different occasions for the same issue. Granted I was going through the warranty company which didn't make things any easier. But the amount of "middle man" work that i had to do to keep an open line of communication was ridiculous. The service provider at the dealership would tell me one story and the warranty another. I truly didn't know what to believe. This last time I took the vehicle in was for the power steering pump that was replaced a couple months prior to 12/18. It began to leak again. But the issue with the shifter was still pertinent. The vehicle would down shift while driving. So the warrant company and the dealership finally came to an agreement and the warranty company sent over the parts required. Once replaced they noticed that you could shift without pushing down the brake. When I called the dealership for the update and when the service associate was explaining it to me they started laughing. I understand the situation was getting wore but there was no need to laugh at someones misfortunes. Then after they layed that on me the service associate said there was ANOTHER problem. With the vehicle sitting idol for so long the parking brake had seized onto the rotors and that it was a $500 repair. I explained to the sales associate that I've never used the parking break and that when I dropped the vehicle off that was not an issue so for me to pay would be ludicrous. He stated that unfortunately they don't staff enough people to "be moving the cars around" and that I should probably call the insurance company to see if they can cover. And if they were to take care of that issue for free that the people in charge of ordering break parts would "not be to happy." I don't know how this then falls on me when the vehicles been in your care since 12/18! I still haven't received the vehicle and or a phone call with an update. I have to constantly call every week for an update or else I will never hear from them. I've been out of a vehicle for to long and people at the dealership think that this is a joke.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 11/04/2017on
I recently stopped in to look at ProMaster 2500's for my construction business. I looked at new and used ones with Ryan Stogdill. He was very knowledgeable and was beyond patient as we looked through the inventory. When it came to the numbers it got even better, we got our price and couldn't be happier! Thanks Seba and Ryan!!!!
Pascual
by 10/14/2017on
Pascual did everything in his power to get me in the car I wanted. There was a mixup in the rebate but I still ended up with the van I wanted and with the entertainment for my kids. Thank you to him and Mr. Novak in Finance
Buying experience
by 01/10/2017on
The sales staff ,especially Ruben Mendoza were incredibly helpful and pleasant. The no pressure helpful attitude they bring will make me recommend Ruben and Jack Phelan to anyone looking for a Dodge or Jeep vehicle
3 Days and no Contact
by 01/07/2017on
The customer service in the Service Department is the worst I have ever experienced in my 20 some years of owning a Jeep Vehicle. They promise to let you know status of your car when you bring it in, however, after they do not call, it is impossible to reach anyone to find out any information. Its a 3 call system...you call and get general receptionist, who transfer you to the cashier, who then will transfer you to your tech or back to the service department. The peculiar thing is, there is no voice mail system. If the tech is not at his desk, any message you might leave with another tech or the cashier, never gets a follow up. That's if you actually talk to someone. Nine times out of Ten, your call from the cashier gets put into the endless music and phone line bouncing system. I called yesterday, put my phone on speaker, and after an hour of music, decided to hang up. If you do happen to talk to someone, you will get an answer of "the tech is gone" or "its in the system, assigned to someone" "but that someone is gone for the day"...only to find out when you call tomorrow, that person is off that day. The actual Service Department is not friendly at all. You go back there and you can literally wait 15 minutes before anyone will even say "someone will be right with you". Now, if you think your gonna bring your car in for their "Express 10minute Oil Change", expect to be there at least an hour. The thing that pisses me off the most is, I got roped into paying extra for the "Chrysler Preferred Customer" plan when I purchased the Jeep. Was told with the sticker in the window, whenever I would need service, just stop by any dealer in the US, and you will get immediate front of the line consideration. WASTE OF MONEY-Never Happens! A tell tale sign that these guys are brutal...they have no car loaners for your car being in for service. You can rent a car, through them, but your paying for it. I guess really I am the fool, because I have given these guys the benefit of the doubt. No more, looking at Zeiglar or Hawk dealers nearby.
Amazing
by 09/08/2016on
I can't tell you how excited am to be in my new car and what an amazing group of people these guys are. Mike and Ethan worked miracles to get my low monthly payment especially since my credit is bad (in the dumps bad). Ruben was my sales guy who was not only patient but awesome. He took his time and explained everything to me making sure I understood it and had no questions. I highly recommend them no matter what your credit is.
One and only....
by 06/11/2016on
i recently as march 26,2016 bought a car from jack phelan chevy in countryside. when I went in I fully explained that I didn't have good credit, and really couldn't put anything towards a down payment, that all I had was my trade in. oh, that's fine, fine, we will see what we can do and try to help you, they said. yeah, they helped alright. to a car that I was told had the one owner, a family that out grew the car and wanted something bigger. ok, I didn't believe them but ok. they showed me one and only one car, a 2010 mazda 5 w/18,000+miles on it. Nice, I drove it, nice, ok. the air tire pressure light was on while driving it, I asked about it the salesperson said they would check it out, ok. so now the pprwk. I was never offered an extended warranty, not once was one even mentioned, that it didn't have one. unfortunately, since it had been oh, say 10+yrs since I bought a car, I made the mistake of not asking about one, my bad. that's besides the point. then they tried their magic in the loan department, turns out I had to put a $500 dwnpymt anyway, after I said I really couldn't put anything down, just my trade in,which I feel they cheated me on, but that's another story. anyway, I sign all the necc pprwk. I'm told to bring the car in at a later date to have the air tire pressure symbol looked at, ok, no problem. it does get fixed at a later date. now onto the grinding noise I notice on the car. sounds like the brakes, maybe? then another light comes on on the dash, really? so I call and speak with a mgr who says bring it in we'll take a look at it. I do and next thing you know even before it goes to the back, they are telling me how much its going to cost me to have these checked out! oh, did I mention that I have only had the car for 3 WEEKS!!!!! I was shy by a week in having it 4weeks and I'm having issues with it! I complained and hemmed and hawed abt not paying for something that wasn't my doing! I feel that if the car was properly inspected these issues wouldn't be happening. needless to say, they took the car in and looked at it. turns out something came loose on the brakes and the o2 sensors needed replacing. so, once again, I had to come back to have the o2 sensors taken care of. sat at the dealership for 4hrs while the car was being serviced. so now, june11,2016 im having to buy 4 new tires for the car cause I got a flat abt 2wks ago while driving! luckily it happened by a tire shop, expert tire in worth, and I drove there to see about the tire. it was blown out! blown out, a big hole in it! turns out that all 4 tires are DRY ROTTED! which from what I understand means that the car was not driven a lot, it did more sitting then driving! 18,000+, 6yrs, 2010, should have saw the red flag on that one! it sounded to good to be true and it is! not sure when the dealership got this car, but it was not properly inspected! how can a mechanic inspect the car and let it go with the tires being the way they were? this dealership sold me the car, I feel knowing things were wrong with it. like at the start the tire pressure light being on! I am very unhappy with this place and will not, ever, recommend them to anyone! I know buying a used car you are buying someone elses problems, but I would expect that from someone off the street, not a dealership that is supposed to check cars out, make them better if need be for the next owner! with jack phelan, this is not the case!!!!!!! below it is asking for type of review, I can only choose one below, but here I can choose both, SALES AND SERVICE.......
Why go anywhere else
by 05/27/2016on
Jack Phelan Dodge has been my dealership for sales and service for longer than I can remember. My parents used to go the the Chevy dealership they have also back in the day. Every time I come here I am treated like a member of the family. They are genuine and honest. They never do more than what needs to be done and fight for everything that does without hitting the pocket book too hard. Which is great since I am on a fixed income. They have serviced all of my vehicles whether they be the ones I bought here or my friends vehicles that they stupidly bought somewhere else. They run great specials all of the time my favorite being the 4 oil change package that includes all of your fluids as well as a 16 point inspection. I have purchased my last three vehicles from here and always got what I wanted and actually this last time I got more for less than I expected to spend. Ethen, Svet, and Mike in sales took very good care of me from start to finish to make sure I got the best deal and was happy the whole time. We laughed and hugged and danced. I was the priority even though the showroom was packed. And though the car needed a couple of service things, Brian and Robert took care of it quickly and efficiently. As I saw Javi pull my new car up, I cried because I knew I got what I wanted and I was loved. These are the people you want to do business with. There are no secrets, no scams. Just people doing for people no matter what the cost to them. That's why I always come back here.
Worst auto dealership experience ever!!
by 04/27/2015on
I want to leave a review for Sales Manager "Daniel Taylor: He was very rude, arrogant and has ego problem. I would recommend him to take some behavior classes to learn about appropriate manners and professionalism. Just by wearing a suit one doesn't become a professional!! We may have had a deal if it was not him and I would never go back to this dealership so I don't have to see this man again. It seems like either they make so much easy money that they don't care or they just didn't want to sell the car. They price their car thousands of dollars above True Market Value, ignore all research data presented and my trade-in car is worth wholesale price for them and less than any other dealer offered. And he just abruptly walked away on my face with rude attitude if I don't meet on his price. The dealership must have some policies regarding customer respect and developing a goodwill which is worth a lot more specially in bad times. The other thing that would keep me away from buying at this dealership is now I don't feel comfortable with them and I don't trust them that they will cooperate to resolve any issues (if any) after purchase of the vehicle. I also noticed the same behavior was trickling down to the other salesman involved. The employee represents it boss!! I strongly recommend to STAY AWAY from them if you don't want to waste your time and ruin your valuable day. I was surprised to see all 5 star ratings/reviews on their own website and when I tried couple times to leave a review with poor rating it never went through and appears to be website problem. Apparently it's a third party which favors company by not accepting poor reviews. No wonder why they have ONLY 5 star reviews on the website. If there is someone in authority at the company who really cares about customer service, they must take this seriously and put efforts in educating the sales team to demonstrate appropriate behavior.
Lies, no after sales support
by 03/26/2009on
I would highly recommend staying away from Jack Phelan Dodge at all costs. I bought a used 2006 Jeep Commander from there 9 days ago. I can't even tell you the amount of issues I have had with this dealership since driving off the lot: I was not given adequate paperwork to register and plate my car, I have been told by two different employees (both "finance managers") that my car would be picked up from my home and taken back to the dealership in order to fix a stereo problem that was agreed upon, only to be told by the "general manager" that the information both gave is incorrect; I find out that the dealership falsified information on my credit app when the lending bank calls me to verify information; and, to top it off, I have been promised calls back with information regarding all of my outstanding issues every day since I purchased the vehicle. I have received 0 calls back. Salesmen, "managers", etc... do not care. They have high pressure sales tactics and are just looking to move product off the lot. I went to this dealership due to an advertised internet price of $16,689. When it came time to talk deal, they tried to tell me the internet price was $17,599. Then it took me 20 minutes of back and forth for them to tell me what interest rate the "deal" they were presenting to me was based on. Turns out it was over 10%. I have a credit score of 770. The "sales manager" tried to tell me I was mistaken and that my score was in the mid 600's. Glad I ran my credit reports before going to this dealership. Take my advice- shop elsewhere.
PLEASE DON'T GOTTA ASK/SEE JACK PHELAN EVER 3 CHICAGO DEALERs
by 01/30/2009on
I was winning bidder on EBAY item number 230313868429. If anyone can help me with this problem please email [violative content deleted] All the questions requirements were asked by me. to Suzuki America. Canada customs boarder crossing. BOTH SUZUKI AMERICA & JACK PHELAN dealer were fine with purchase of NEW Suzuki XL-7. WARRANTY as Suzuki website wirtes in bold letters "FULLY TRANSFERABLE". Mastercard 1000$ down payment made Dec19 2008. FULL Bank wire balance of 14,183.00 was sent DEC 23rd 2008. 2 hours after money send the HORROR started. The sales person Jorge Solo, told me they could not sell car to Canadian. I made sure Jorge understood refund should be sent to me soon as Bank wire arrives. Jorge assured me everthing will be taken care of that day. After the sale was not complete. No sales personell would help. Seems once their commisions are lost customer service DISSAPEARS TOO. After countless long distance phone calls, unanswered emails, and your typical "I WILL SPEAK TO MANAGER", "MANAGER NOT IN" ,"MANAGER WILL CALL YOU BACK", "MANAGER OUT FOR THE DAY" plus many more....Shaking with the nervousness of loosing over 18,000.00 in Canadian funds. Constant throwing up. On Dec 30Th, I called to speak to someone in accounting dept. to make a down payment. "YES I LIED" I was transfered to ELLIE, When explaining to her about my problem. She mentioned Jorge Doesn't work there anymore. She never knew anything about a refund. No one spoke to her at all. I nearly fainted. I was so mad I made threats about police action. and filing ebay and internet fraud claims. I still may file. SHe was very helpful. The only person at JACK PHELAN DEALERSHIP THAT CARED. Buy Dec 31 I had all original funds returned. It doesn't end happy. When funds wer deposited. With the almost 2 week delay. the canadian dollar lost value. We lost 700.00 difference in deposit money back into our account. It's now February Ebay case is being investigated. I lost me job.. Again constant emails to [violative content deleted] The owner of Jack Phelan dealerships admits error. John Phelan once offered 200.00 US. after email communcation. I wanted to negotiate a higher amount 425.00 US John emailed me back and withdrew his offer. I would like to reach a financial agreement where I will not receive huge loss. SOMEWHERE IN THE MIDDLE. John refuses to negociate fairly. John Phelan clearly does not. I will copy this letter prior to submitting it, to John Phelan in hopes of a settlement. I will also forward it registered mail direct to John Phelan . Seriously Looking at Litigation. Be help. Claudio
Be Forewarned. Stay away from Jack Phelan Service Dept.
by 12/27/2008on
Don't trust anything Jack Phelan Dodge says about servicing your car. My car had a starting problem. They wanted $500 for parts alone to fix it, telling me the computer modules need to be replaced. Smelling a con, I had my car towed away from them to a local mechanic who fixed it for $200, parts and labor. There was no problem with the computers on my car. It was a simple wiring problem. I figure Jack Phelan Dodge was setting me up for a $700 bill minimum. Upon visting the Berwyn, Illinois Police Dept., the police admitted to me that they get a lot of complaints about Jack Phelan, but they told me that it's a civil matter.
Always Seem To Want to Add More.
by 11/16/2007on
I took my van in to get a sensor checked. They wanted to change the spark plugs, the wires and a whole bunch of other stuff, trying to convince me that "This needs to be done now!" My van only had 38,000 miles on it. The sensor was only $125.00 to fix, they wanted to charge me over $500.00 to replace spark plugs and wires and to update the computer,,,I don't trust them.