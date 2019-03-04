Oil change
by 04/03/2019on
Great job. Very customer service oriented and professional.
Oil change
by 04/03/2019on
Great job. Very customer service oriented and professional.
Great service buying new car
by 11/28/2017on
The salesman took care of all the details for us.All we really did was pick car out and sign in credit managers office.Thanks Jon Werner for making it easy to buy a new Buick
Service Department tried to sell me items not defective or broken
by 10/23/2017on
Took my Buick in for a PM service. I was called telling me I needed a wheel and a tire. The cost was around $670. I refused and took the vehicle to another repair facility. The tire was OK and the ding in the wheel was fixed for $75. I took another vehicle in for a PM before the Buick and was told I needed the change anti freeze. The vehicle in question comes with extended life anti freeze. I sell anti freeze. Extended life anti freeze's life is 500,000 miles. It did not need to be changed for another 400,000 miles
Laura GMC's Service Dept..
by 09/18/2017on
Super duper accommodating,, helpful,, I was on a long trip,, second year in a row, going past their front door,, I needed help,, they were so busy they couldn't see straight,, they said just stop on by and we'll take care of you... I live 1500 miles from this service dept,, I wish I lived close enough so it was my normal service dept.. I couldn't say enough good things about these people,, they really want to help you, and their hands aren't tied by management like some places,, so they can help.. Ted Chernok
Recent Maintenance Visit
by 09/18/2017on
During this visit, I had an oil change, tire rotation and new rear brakes and brake fluid service. I have had very good service here in the past and this was no different. The repairs were made as promised and I was not pressured to take additional service that I had not requested.
Worth traveling from out of state!
by 05/03/2017on
I flew in from Vermont to buy a truck. Everything was ready to go and the purchase process was smooth and efficient. Laura Buick GMC has the best prices I could find in the United States.
AS-IS beware
by 03/06/2017on
When shopping for a great deal at Laura Buick be ready to spend alot more $$ than you anticipated once you drive off. I thought I was getting a great deal on a used vehicle and ended up paying alot more after all the repairs. DON'T SIGN ANYTHING THAT SAYS AS-IS. And don't be fooled by there under book value junk. They get your $$ and forget about you.
2017 GMC Sierra
by 03/05/2017on
Great buying experience. Salesman Kerry was very helpful and made the whole process smooth. Finance Department got me a fantastic rate.
Forsythe family loves Laura Buick GMC
by 12/31/2016on
I would like to say this dealership is the best one I been to for price and any questions online Brandon Treat was my sales person he did an excellent job helping me out on my lifted truck and he still answers any questions that I text him. I would like to say thank you. I will be purchasing another vehicle in a 1-1/2 years and I will be going through Brandon Treat.
Great Car Buying Experience!
by 12/28/2016on
It was painless and easy to purchase our dream car from Laura Buick. From start to finish the process was one to remember. We will be back again for our next new car! Great work!
HORRIBLE not worth it
by 12/04/2016on
sales people don't answer there phones if you say something to there sales manager about it he comes up with some lame excuse then treats you rudely they do not honor friends and family so don't even try you show up at the dealer you will be waiting all day for a sales person and when you do see 1 they act like there doing you a favor this dealership is horrible and a huge waste of time I could only wish GM knew what they are doing oh wait, GM will read my CSS on them LOL please let GM's customer assistance and fill out a neg. CSS on them so other people don't have to go through what I did BTW make sure you check you blue book value on your trade a $20,000 blue book is only worth $10,000 at Laura
DO NOT BUY!!!!!!!
by 09/10/2016on
DO NO BUY FROM DEALER!!!!!!!!! I have a car 2008 Chevy Cobalt I bought March 2013 and from the moment I pulled off of the lot I have had NOTHING BUT ISSUES!!! I had to replace the fuel pump, engine, transmission, fan , ac unit, etc!! I have invested over $3,000 in this vehicle. I had received a call from the dealership manager over 1 month ago promising to fix the situation considering how bad it was but they never followed through!!!! I called them weekly to follow-up, i have lost a job because my car stopped working, I HAVE LOST MY HOME because i lost my job. I WILL NEVER RECOMMEND THE DEALERSHIP ALL THEY WANT IS YOUR MONEY! I STILL DON'T HAVE A RELIABLE VEHICLE AND NOBODY CALLED ME BACK!!!
Choose Laura GMC or lose out on an excellent experience
by 08/26/2016on
I spent months searching the nation for the best deal on a specific new truck. In the end, it was a sales price that attracted me to Laura GMC. I left Laura GMC in a brand new GMC Denali Duramax 2500HD with the exact package of options I needed at a price I was thrilled with. That price remains the lowest price in the nation to this day. The time I spent those few hours driving many similar trucks and discussing options and prices became the best part of the shopping experience and the reason that I have already referred sales leads among family and friends. They made travelling easy, offered me rides to my hotel and car rental return. There is never any pressure or sales games, just straight talk from good people. Go with Laura GMC, you wont regret it. Good enough for my farm and my family.
Great price and honest people.
by 07/17/2016on
Ross was up front on price of vehicle. He told us price we saw on Internet was the price we were going to pay. This was important to me and my wife since we drove 5 hours to purchase this vehicle. During our drive, he was in constant contact with us about what needed to be done to speed up the process.
Outstanding sales service
by 07/14/2016on
Flew in from Texas and purchased a new GMC pickup- no hidden fees, everything was exactly the way it was communicated.
Laura GMC
by 07/07/2016on
Clearly a very busy Friday in the dealership but the transaction went quickly and smoothly.
Great price
by 07/05/2016on
Couldn't believe the price, my local dealer said there is no way they can sell trucks for the price they advertise. Well guess what they do. Was a great experience and no hassles.
Best Customer Service
by 06/18/2016on
I searched for the vehicle I wanted at a price I wanted for 3 months. Nobody in my area would come down to the price I wanted until I found Laura GMC. I was a little skeptical at first because their prices are so much lower than anyone else in the country. But after talking on the phone and settling on a price I flew from Houston to St Louis, they picked me up from my hotel and took me to the dealership. There were no hidden fees or traps. The price I was quoted was what I paid when I got there. I have not had a more pleasant experience with any car dealership. When I buy my next GMC the first place I will call is Laura. They've got a lifetime customer with me.
Great service
by 06/18/2016on
Thad in finance was super nice and answered my all my questions while getting me a much lower rate than anticipated! Steve Rogers my sales rep was very patient as I looked at many different trucks before deciding. Steve answered all my questions aND explained all the features of the new Sierra 1500 I decided to buy! Overall I would give them an 11 on a 1 to 10 scale and recommend them to everyone I know!
Great to deal with!
by 05/13/2016on
This has been a smooth transaction from the start. Even though it is quite a distance from my home. I would not hesitate to buy from them. Everything they say on their website Is accurate, phone follow- up is timely, and after having a minor service they were helpful and quick to resolve it.
Recent purchase.
by 04/29/2016on
Knowledgeable sales team. Unbelievable selection. Killer deal on an outstanding product. 2016 GMC 1500 SLT.