5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Salesperson e-mailed me next day and started our conversation on possible purchase. I explained that I was interested in a real good deal for me. This wasn't a problem at all..matter of fact she said she would work with the Sales Manager and get me the best deal possible. Ford is presently offering quite a few rebates...she even asked me if I was a Illinois Farm Bureau Member (which I am)....come to find out, that was another $500 rebate. Wonderful support ! The sales manager was very helpful and authorized the deal I was asking for. We LOVE this car and am very pleased with the experience. I highly recommend this Dealership to anyone who is seriously looking for a fair deal and wanting a pleasant experience in buying a car. Read more