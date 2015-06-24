Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Anderson Ford of Clinton

Anderson Ford of Clinton

Visit dealer’s website 
1001 IL-10, Clinton, IL 61727
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Anderson Ford of Clinton

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2014 Focus Titanium purchase

by pulljr on 06/24/2015

Salesperson e-mailed me next day and started our conversation on possible purchase. I explained that I was interested in a real good deal for me. This wasn't a problem at all..matter of fact she said she would work with the Sales Manager and get me the best deal possible. Ford is presently offering quite a few rebates...she even asked me if I was a Illinois Farm Bureau Member (which I am)....come to find out, that was another $500 rebate. Wonderful support ! The sales manager was very helpful and authorized the deal I was asking for. We LOVE this car and am very pleased with the experience. I highly recommend this Dealership to anyone who is seriously looking for a fair deal and wanting a pleasant experience in buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
3 cars in stock
0 new3 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Bronco Sport
Ford Bronco Sport
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for