Still Got Customer Service out there.
by 03/04/2022on
Great customer service... Andrea R. exceed my expectations.
Purchased 2021 QX50 Clarendon Hills
by 04/04/2022on
I just wanted to take a minute to rate my experience at Infiniti of Clarendon Hills. I recently purchased a 2021 QX50. This was a very smooth process from beginning to end. More specifically I would like to give high praise to my sales person Andrea Ramirez. She was a true professional who helped me through everything. My only issue was that my windshield was cracked and I didn't notice it the night we test drove it, nor did we notice it when we picked it up the next night, being that it was during the evening. I called the following day to inform Andrea my windshield had a small crack on the passenger side. She check with service who informed her they were aware of it. Not sure why service didn't inform Andrea of this when they performed the inspection. Andrea contacted their used car repair man who came out to my home to repair the windshield surrounding my schedule, which was great. I'm not to happy with the repair that was performed on the windshield, being that you can tell where the windshield was cracked and repaired still. Other than that, everything else was great. LaKesha Rudd
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Hard Workers are Appreciated
by 02/22/2022on
Andrea Ramirez was a great salesperson. Our vehicle was stolen just two months after purchase. She worked diligently with senior management to find us another vehicle. Kudos for a job well done!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 02/15/2022on
We had the pleasure of working with Lisa Krop in the purchase of our latest family vehicle at Infiniti of Clarendon Hills. She was very pleasant and best of all NOT PUSHY! We told her the needs of our family and she did not try to push us outside of the limits we had set financially and otherwise. I would work with her again and we highly recommend her to others. Thanks, Lisa 😊
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 10/24/2021on
Andreas and Bill were great with all aspects of our new car purchases
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Most Ridiculous Service Experience I Have Ever Had!
by 07/26/2021on
• I was told my keys were lost while my car was at INFINITI of Clarendon Hills. I had to take an Uber, which costs $61.22, on 07/23/21 to bring a spare key and complete the tow. This dealership found my key after I completed the tow, so now I will have to return (again) to pick my key up. • My vehicle was dropped off to INFINITI of Clarendon Hills on 06/29/21. Repairs were not started because the service center was unable to properly submit information to my insurance company. Vehicle was towed to another service center 07/23/21, which is 3.5 weeks later without any work done. In contrast, the current service center began work the next business day (ordering parts). • To make all of these mistakes right all I asked for was reimbursement for the uber. The owner Peter Korallus said I would not be reimbursed for the uber. By far, the most ridiculous service center experience I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A great place to buy a new or certified infiniti
by 04/02/2021on
If you're searching for a new or certified infiniti I highly recommend Lisa Krop at Infiniti of clarendon hills. She is a great person to work with and will continue to make sure you're happy even after the sell.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
very happy w mini gem in lot!
by 04/01/2021on
Customer service on phone with Lisa Krop excellent! She got me in the door & surprised she wasn't a Sales Person.. SHE should be! No disrespect to Bill Mullarky ended up being my Sales Person: great guy on making sales transition easy😊 So excited with my Mini Cooper S confirtable!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lisa is the best!!!!
by 04/01/2021on
I can’t tell you how amazing Lisa is here at Infinity. She has the most inviting personality, that made looking for my first car such a great experience. She took the time to really get to know my needs and it was nice to see another female face! She really brings such a good spirit to this place! Have so many nice things to say about her. All in all a beautiful and professional dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Professional and pleasant to deal with!
by 03/07/2021on
The Clarendon Hills Infiniti dealer is easy to get to and has ample parking for customers. The facility was Spacious, clean and followed proper Covid19 guidelines. Our sales consultant was Andreas Korallus and he was very pleasant, professional and patient with our endless questions and requests. He was a great person to know as well! All of the people we met at the dealership were professional and very friendly most especially Mr Peter Korallus, Bob Kauke and Jacob Lubinski. Our experience made our car buying easy - NO PRESSURE at all! It will definitely make us an Infinity Clarendon Hills customer again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
An amazing buying experience. Thanks Rudy!
by 02/20/2021on
Rudy was our guy who took care of us like nothing else. He deserved to be acknowledged. He went back and forth and facilitated the whole process for us and made it super easy. The finance gentleman was very helpful as well. All in all it was a fun experience and since it was our first big purchase, the dealership personnel made sure that we trust them completely and did not force us into buying at all. I really appreciate their help and support in making our long time dream a reality. We thank you. Especially RUDY!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4th vehicle leased from this dealership
by 02/03/2021on
Just leased my 4th vehicle from this dealership. My prior sales person was no longer working there and Lisa Krop had given me a call because my lease was expiring in the next month or 2. She did a great job getting me into the vehicle I wanted at a price that worked for me. Almost all paperwork was completed prior to me coming in to pick up the vehicle so I was in and out in less than an hour. She made the car buying experience just as it should be. Jeff Zeitler was also of great help completing the final paperwork. As long as I'm driving Infiniti, I'll always go back to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recently purchased a new Qx60
by 01/30/2021on
Recently purchased a new Qx60. ( Our 2nd one) Love the car & brand but Lisa Krop and Rishi Nath our sales rep were the Best!!! Made the whole experience a dream. I’ve purchased a lot of vehicles over the years & hate that Rishi didn’t sell them all to me. Great guy, great car, great dealership, great experience. 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 GO SEE RISHI Signed, Happy new car owner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lisa Krop at INFINITI of Clarendon Hills
by 12/31/2020on
Lisa was the person we met at this dealer. She helped make the process of buying a car a smooth transition. She was knowledgeable, helpful, kind, and understanding. This was definitely not what we experienced at other dealers. Thank you for making this possible!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 12/23/2020on
We had a great experience working with Rudy Escareno. His professionalism and customer service was top notch. His friendly demeanor was extremely welcoming and eased the stress of car buying. He was very knowledgeable in showing and explaining the features of the vehicle. Lisa Krop and Gary Muller were very helpful with the initial online inquiry and following-up with us if we had any concerns. If it were not for Lisa's sincerity during a phone conversation and voicemails, we would not have been convinced to go to the dealership. Hats off to Lisa and Gary. Joe was very helpful during the negotiation
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Extremely Pleased with Infiniti of Clarendon Hills
by 12/22/2020on
My wife’s 2006 Jeep Liberty was starting to fall apart and she needed a new vehicle. We did a lot of research and decided on a Honda Pilot. After a terrible, multi-hour experience at Honda of Lisle (where we ended up walking away from), we stumbled on a Honda Pilot at the Infiniti dealership in Clarendon Hills, just 10 miles down the road. When we walked in, we were greeted by Gary Muller, the Internet manager. We had previously talked on the phone to see if the Pilot was still on the lot and he personally went out and verified that it was as he didn’t want to waste any of our time. This was, of course, much appreciated by us! He continued to get to know us and, once the car was pulled around, Gary introduced us to Bauti Yarbrough, our sales representative. Bauti showed us the car, gave us some of the main features and allowed us to do our own examination. The car was immaculate, inside and out and really well taken care of. You could really tell that Infiniti did a great job detailing the inside as well as the outside. Bauti navigated us through the test drive, all while telling us more about the car. Back in his office, we negotiated a fair price, got the paperwork put together and signed. We then went to see Jacob Lubinski, the finance manager, in order to get my title and plates. They were very concerned about my car being taken care of (as the manufacturer’s warranty had expired) and presented a comprehensive warranty plan. When I discussed with Jacob that I did not have enough money to pay for the plan in full, he offered a payment plan that was very reasonable and acceptable. It gives me the peace of mind that I can take care of a vehicle that my wife is going to need to keep her life going. Gary even caught up with us before we left to make sure that everything had gone well. The entire process was streamlined, everyone was extremely professional and all of our concerns were met. I would definitely recommend Infiniti of Clarendon Hills to anyone interested in buying a new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Save the headache buy elsewhere
by 11/10/2020on
They don’t honor what they advertise. They will lie to you over and over again. If you’re thinking of buying a vehicle here save yourself the headache and go to another dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Horrible Experience
by 09/16/2020on
My husband brought a car from here our experience was horrible. He took the name from around license plate, will not advertise this place ever!!! My husband has been talking with Infiniti Consumer Affairs about the underlying racist remarks that was made by Joe F. The lady that is working with him told him that the dealership would call him the next business day, when no one called we went to the dealership on that Saturday and met with Joe B., and he told us that a Rep that's working with Infiniti for 3 years do not dictate to him. His main concern was my husband taking down his negative review, and when he didn't agree he stated he would not help us further. I started recording because I could not believe this place. When Joe B. realized he was being recorded he asked us to leave. My husband being the type of man he is, asked me not to post the recording, so I'm not posting to social media at this time. But this place; shame on both of these Joes. How you think you can dictate a review, how about this thought, instead of trying to dictate the review to the customer, how about decent customer treatment and stop the underlying racist remarks!!! Bet you never thought of that. Believe it or not Black People has money, we don't have to save up for a deposit when car shopping. Hope you remember that Joe Fruzyna.
Excellent Experience
by 09/05/2020on
I had a great buying experience with Lisa M Krop of Infinity of Clarendon Hills.As about of state buyer, she made the purchase experience seamless and easy. I would highly recommend her for your next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easy, patient, thorough, transparent experience.
by 08/28/2020on
Lisa M Krop is the Internet Sales Manager with whom I worked. She is personable, responsive, and respectful of my time. I had quite a few detailed questions so she asked me to email them to her all at once so that she had them in writing and could clarify if necessary. She got them right the first time. As soon as she got them, she set about getting them answered completely, quickly, and demonstrated excellent follow-through. In the rare case when she didn't have the answer, she found the right person at Infiniti of Clarendon Hills who did. Easy, patient, thorough, transparent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Internet sales
by 01/13/2020on
Purchased a new 2020 QX60 from this dealership. I worked primarily with Lisa Krop who's part of their internet sales team. She was very responsive to all my questions and the dealership gave me a very competitive offer for the car. When I decided to accept their offer, it was a simple matter of working through all of the paper work with one of their sales people, Stephen Johnson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
