Waste of time
by 03/03/2022on
Drove over an hour to view a vehicle that I was told was available to be test driven, just to find out there is a major transmission issue and the vehicle couldn’t go more than 25mph. This was not included anywhere in the ad or in my conversation with the dealer prior to driving that far.
Don't Waste Your Time Going to Western Ave Nissan
by 10/05/2021on
I wouldn't buy a bicycle from this dealer. Linda Perez with Western Ave Nissan called me less than 5 minutes after submitting an inquiry on a 2019 Lexus RX 450H. We set up an appointment the next day at 11am. I was sent a couple of emails and a text message confirming my appointment which I replied to all. I was called early the morning of my appointment and confirmed I would be there. I get there was asked for my info by Joe the salesman. Waited 10 minutes, he comes back to the desk and say "the car you want isn't here. My General Manager driving it. If you want i can go pick it up." Then I was told that it wasn't bad business to set an appointment with a customer to buy a vehicle and it not be there. As much as they texted, emailed and called me, the vehicle should've been parked in front of the dealership's front door waiting on me to get there! I left. Then 2 hrs later Laura called asking me if I planned on making my appointment. F.U.M.?!?! My father told me not to buy ANYTHING off of Western. Now I understand why. Don't waste your time going here!
**BEWARE** Consider Other Nissan Outlets Before Western Avenue Nissan
by 02/05/2020on
I recently traded in my 2005 Xterra for a brand new 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport at Western Avenue Nissan (Chicago, IL), and have experienced a defect with the foam padding underneath the upper portion of the driver-side door which will not expand back out after I placed my arm/elbow against the panel while driving - which is something that I've done for decades in my own personal vehicles, as well as car rentals (SUV and sedans) with no issue or resultant permanent indentation. Nevertheless, I should state that my arm was placed, not forcibly jammed or poked into the panel. I took the vehicle back to the Western Avenue Sales Department, who then transferred me to Service - where I was informed that there was nothing that they could do, and that I should just "cover it up.....somehow." With what, a band-aid?! I then returned to the sales center and was directed to call the Nissan Customer center who concluded that my issue was not a manufacturer defect, so there is no defect - which is ABSOLUTE RUBBISH! I purchased plenty of items in my life that had a defect, but was not a common defect of the product itself. A defect is a defect. Nevertheless, this tells me that Nissan is not willing to stand by the quality of their product - and has left me no recourse but to file three separate complaints with the Better Business Bureau, IL Consumer Complaint Office & The Federal Trade Commission - in addition to offering my words to any and all forums as a Western Avenue Nissan buyer beware........and therapy. Needless to say, I am aware that many Nissan owners have not had the same experience as me, and that the experience of many future Nissan "hopefuls" will be contrary to mine - and I'm glad. But, I sincerely hope you do not find yourself burdened with an uncommon issue, as there is a good chance that Western Avenue Nissan will not support you or their product. Once happy, now extremely frustrated Nissan owner. L. Adams
1st tine and won't be the last time
by 09/24/2019on
Got a 2019 Maxima my salesman Roy Thompson was the best not pushy or overly aggressive that's a quick way to get me to walk out the door. Process was relatively quick we were in and out in about 1hr. Will def buy again from him.
Very good custumer service
by 09/24/2019on
I came in an Devinici Moore put me in a great car. Thanks. Western ave Nissan
Very happy
by 09/24/2019on
I went in to western avenue Nissan looking for a new car stuck between the Altima and the maxima Oscar helped me I got to test drive both and ended up going with the maxima Oscar was very polite and respectful couldn’t be happier with his service
"Outstanding Service "
by 08/25/2019on
Jose Quezada was an excellent salesman, friendly and very professional !!! He was patient, listened to what we wanted and answered all of our questions... This is the second time we come to this place We had a Great time purchasing our two brand new vehicles (Nissan Altima SR and NissanMurano). We are very pleased we took our business to Western Avenue Nissan They are professional, respectful, knowledgeable, and helpful. They do not pressure customers and work hard to set up a purchase that works well for the customer's budget... Definitely worth a visit if you are in the market for a new car. Don't forget to ask for Jose Quezada !!! ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆
AVOID LIKE THE PLAGUE
by 04/02/2019on
I just bought a car there. After leaving the dealership at closing - the salesman and I neglected to notice the gash on the passenger side under door. I spoke with the manager John the minute I saw it. He said to bring the car in to discuss. In the meantime, paperwork showed they didn't put the down payment on the financing. After a full day of work I went to speak with John, he was the rudest man I ever dealt with in my life! He compared this dealership with CarMax - no price negation take car or leave it. He also went as far as bringing out a piece of paper to show they only made a hundred dollars on this sale and he loudly said he also had to pay the salesman 200 for selling the car (unprofessional and tacky). This was very loud verbal abuse in the center of the showroom which was filled with people. In the meantime, the finance manger came out of his office with two pieces of paper and a pen to sign the new contract with my down payment and trade in on it. I guess I was supposed to sign this on top of a show room car. John said he would not even give a bolt to hold the trim on. I also left this dealership with an empty gas tank and foul flood odor in the car which was supposed to be "detailed".This place is void of integrity, no class and should not work with the public. My referral is go to a Real CarMax and AVOID THIS PLACE LIKE THE PLAGUE!!!
Amazing Service (Brenda Watts)
by 01/16/2019on
I was only coming into the dealership through a recommendation to meet a woman named Brenda. I am moving across country and wanted to check out my options, as far as a reliable vehicle, to make that commute. Brenda was inviting and charismatic. She listened to my needs and gave info pertaining to my exact needs and wants. She made me laugh and even suggested places to socialize once I've moved to my new city. Wow! I have never felt more comfortable with a car salesperson than I did this day. Western Avenue Nissan, you guys made the right the right choice for bringing Ms. Watts on the team. She will definitely attract more business to that dealership!
Great folks to do business with❣️
by 01/15/2019on
I highly recommend Nissan on Western... I brought my daughter in to purchase a vehicle and our sales person James Bogan was Phenomenal. He was very hospitable & courteous from start. The process from start to finish was very efficient time wise and we felt well informed about our credit worthiness & the sales process. I will seek to make all my purchases thru James Bogan... (JB) as we affectionately call him. I will also recommend everyone I know to him and Nissan on Western...
S. Momoh
by 01/14/2019on
Although at the time I was unable to purchase my car, Ms. Momoh made me feel very relaxed and comfortable. When I return, I will request her services. She is very knowledgeable and I trust her, which is not easy in this industry.
Excellent Salesman and experience
by 01/13/2019on
I had an amazing experience buying my first car. The salesman Joe was very helpful and made it his upmost duty to make sure that i was taken care of. He seemed pretty knowledgeable about cars, and provided me with great information on my new Nissan. I would recommend going to Western Ave Nissan for a great experience.
They just want your money......
by 09/12/2018on
Do not buy anything from those people !!! We bought a car from them 3 months ago, paid over 20K cash and still waiting for the title to be sent to us. Called numerous times, left lots of messages, nobody can give us any information what is going on. Tried to call them today again, got 3 phone calls back from sales people and was offered to buy this car again and told it is still available for sale ....!!! Very bad customer service, they only call you when they want to sell you something, after that you are on your own.....
Integrity
by 08/28/2018on
I recently perchased a vehicle from Western Ave Nissan! Im still in the excitement phase with my car! Mr. Rosario was very honest and had deep knowledge. I only met him that one day but I could tell he is a person with great ethics. I will be sure to return here for services and or another purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Damian was awesome!!!
by 08/26/2018on
Damian was absolutely awesome. He made sure we were well taken cared of. He made sure we got the best deal possible. I really appreciate all his help and hard work.
Thanks for my nissian Vince was great service was great i definitely will b
by 01/29/2018on
I want to thank Nissan for my new car Vincent was really great..the best service ive had in years from a dealership I will definitely be back again when it's time to trade or just buy another car
amazing expirence and very happy
by 03/31/2016on
My Experience at Western Avenue Nissan was amazing!! Great staff especially Jose Lopez who actually helped us with the purchase of our brand new Maxima. He was very Big help and not pushy like other sales men that just want to get a sell. He was very great at providing information and listen to what we were looking for in a car. I recommend him and Western Nissan to everyone Hope your Experience is as great as ours was.
Armando Rodriguez
by 03/26/2016on
Armando is an excellent person to have on your side when in the market for buying a car!! He has been very patient and thorough with me during this process and went the extra mile making sure I was 100% happy with my purchase. If you want to buy a vehicle from Western Avenue Nissan talk to Armando first, you won't be disappointed!!
Ruben Mercado
by 03/25/2016on
My salesman Ruben Mercado went above and beyond to provide excellent service.
satisfied customer
by 03/25/2016on
I would really recommend going with Colby Collins. He was really respectful and helpful. He made sure everything was explained to me about buying a car. Excellent service
Good Customer service
by 03/25/2016on
I've had my 2015 Nissan Versa for a little over a year, and the sales rep Latroy Townsend is awesome. I still call him sometimes if I need to know something about my vehicle. Example, I accidentally had my emergency brake lever pulled up without knowing, and Latroy got on Facetime with me and actually showed me what I did wrong. A whole year later, and he's still available to help me.