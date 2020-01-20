1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In an attempt to make a purchase at South Chicago Dodge Chrysler Jeep, I was met with an unpleasant manager by the name of Tom Szuc and ultimately had to leave the dealership without the car that I had intended to purchase. As a paying and interested customer, I cannot quite comprehend why I was unable to complete a purchase that I fully intended to make when I arrived. Because this sale required no sales effort other than a bit of maintenance information/solutions and a compromise on price I am concerned that Tom blocked the sale of the car. When viewing the car, I noticed that the mileage of the car had increased nearly 1,000 miles. My understanding is that the dealership has had possession of the car for six months and employees are allowed to demo the vehicles. Given the outright reluctance to service me as a customer, I find it probable Tom had no interest in actually selling this vehicle. At the very least Tom failed to meet a very minimal standard of customer service. Upon arrival, I was kindly directed to Tom as I had requested to speak with a manager. While I intended to inquire with him about the condition and price of the car, he immediately passed me on to another staff member without discussing the car I was interested in viewing. Following my viewing and test driving the car, I had several questions regarding the vehicles maintenance the car was displaying an overdue service notification upon turning on the ignition the front, right tire gauge was broken it appeared that some tires needed to be replaced the tire and steering wheel vibrated when turning the vehicle at low/no speed indicating a problem with the center differential In my attempt to discuss the maintenance needs of the car along with the price, I was met with immediate reluctance. Every person that I spoke with indicated that they were unable to discuss numbers and that only Tom had the ability to discuss the price. Having already been turned away by Tom once, I asked to speak to him once more. Afterwards, I was informed that Tom would not come to speak with me. Perplexed about why the manager would refuse to speak to a customer, I again attempted a circular discussion, without management intervention, about the vehicles needs and price which again ended with me being advised that Tom was the only person who could help me but refused (by way of his absence). This repeated refusal to simply entertain a conversation left me unable to complete the purchase that I had intended to make when I came through the door. While there were other sales team members assisting me with the purchase they all seemed to lack the ability to appropriately address my concerns. I believe that Toms complete disregard to address my concerns as a potential customer has left both myself and the dealership at a loss. Read more