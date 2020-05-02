Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Chicago
Customer Reviews of Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Chicago
Satisfied
by 02/05/2020on
Customer service was awesome! Everyone was there to help instead of being out for the money. Just overall a great experience, I will definitely recommend and stick with This dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very professional and thorough.
by 06/01/2016on
I shopped online for a while, this dealership was not on my top 3 list. Mike Anderson bypassed them all by being professional and following thru with phone calls and information I requested. The staff was very patient and friendly and I left with a new Cruze a few hours later. I test drove 6 cars and not once did they pressure me or get frustrated with me. ... I actually had a lot of fun buying my car. This is the first time I can say I had fun buying a car, my previous experience's were horrible. Thank you Sarah!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Anderson Chevrolet
by 05/23/2016on
Really loved the friendliness and the ability to answer any and all questions about buying a car. I got my new 2016 car with no miles the same day
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dissappointed
by 05/17/2016on
Whoever buys used cars from this dealership, check you car out thoroughly cause if you find something after you took it off the lot, they will make you pay for it and treat you like crap and give you attitude because you already signed on the dotted line.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fantastic Experience
by 02/10/2016on
I really enjoyed working with the Mike Anderson Team. They were friendly, helpful and resourceful. I got a good deal for me used car too. I can't recommend the highly enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I DO NOT recommend anyone to visit this location!! STAY AWAY!!
by 07/09/2015on
I DO NOT recommend anyone to visit this location!! STAY AWAY!! Not only does this location not care about your business they have representatives who are okay throwing away your business and wasting your time! If you are looking for professional sales representatives .YOU WON'T FIND THAT HERE! I recently went to Mike Anderson to purchase a vehicle and after closing the deal on a used vehicle, the vehicle was not ready and had to be serviced with problems. After agreeing on a specific package, the representative later called me (2 DAYS LATER) to tell me that they could not provide what was talked about prior to the deal being closed. The representative aggressively told me that he would not do anything for me and called off the deal AFTER THE DEAL WAS DONE. I WASTED 5 HOURS OF MY TIME TO BE TREATED HORRIBLY AND FELT BELITTLED! NO ONE DESERVES TO BE TREATED THAT WAY AND THE REPRESENTATIVE WAS PERFECTLY OKAY WITH IT! MIKE ANDERSON CHEVROLET OF CHICAGO IS A JOKE!
Rachel was the Best!
by 03/05/2015on
I came into the dealership with my mom to purchase a new cruze. Rachel greeted me at the door right away. I felt comfortable the whole time, I never once felt pressured during the process. She was very knowledgeable with the cars and payed attention to what I was looking for specifically. I would recommend anyone looking for a car to see Rachel! She really cared about finding the right car for me, not just about making the sale. Before I left she went over all the features, made sure I understood the radio and even paired my phone to bluetooth for me. She has even called me after I left to make sure I didn't have any other questions. Thank you again for helping me! I will definitely be back for my next car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
worst experience
by 01/25/2015on
I found this car online and set up an appointment with them after gathering all the info I could from them. they said I was approved I talked them down to $8500 but after driver for two hours it took them 30 minuits to find the key and 3 hours later they told me the car was not for sale yet and the listing price would more than likely go up completely disregarding our agreement so I spent 9 hours dealing with them only to find the car listed is not even for sale because they haven't even inspected this rusty car. the wheel wells are rusty and it was owned by a rental company so the motor will be crap very soon. new mazda 19k this one for more than half that.....
