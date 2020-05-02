1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I DO NOT recommend anyone to visit this location!! STAY AWAY!! Not only does this location not care about your business they have representatives who are okay throwing away your business and wasting your time! If you are looking for professional sales representatives .YOU WON'T FIND THAT HERE! I recently went to Mike Anderson to purchase a vehicle and after closing the deal on a used vehicle, the vehicle was not ready and had to be serviced with problems. After agreeing on a specific package, the representative later called me (2 DAYS LATER) to tell me that they could not provide what was talked about prior to the deal being closed. The representative aggressively told me that he would not do anything for me and called off the deal AFTER THE DEAL WAS DONE. I WASTED 5 HOURS OF MY TIME TO BE TREATED HORRIBLY AND FELT BELITTLED! NO ONE DESERVES TO BE TREATED THAT WAY AND THE REPRESENTATIVE WAS PERFECTLY OKAY WITH IT! MIKE ANDERSON CHEVROLET OF CHICAGO IS A JOKE! Read more