5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I are looking into trading in and buying a new family car and we ended at the Midway Dodge. I am extremely impressed with how my husband and I were treated as customers at Midway Dodge. The sales associate was extremely knowledgeable and knew exactly what he was talking about when he explained the plans and types of cars we were looking into, how it worked with trading in our car, and how it would work if we kept our current car and just went for a new one. Apart from being extremely knowledgeable about their work, they are extremely customer service orientated and always put the customer first. They dont let any queues or waiting around form and help you as soon as you need to, with the best service possible. The location of this branch is great! It is exceptionally easy to find and easy to get to and you dont need to be looking around everywhere when the GPS says you have arrived. The sales associates at Midway Dodge definitely helped my husband and I make the best choice possible and we are extremely happy and recommend Midway Dodge to anyone looking to purchase a new car! Read more