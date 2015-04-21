Midway Dodge
Love this place
Picked up a dodge for my son here recently and I has such a great experience. They gave me a great deal, they didn't push me into anything, they explained my options in detail, and most importantly they gave me a great deal on the price. I can't recommend Midway Dodge enough!
YES YES AND YES!!
Thank you guys for helping a dude on a tight budget get a working and awesome four door sedan. i came with a lean wallet, hoping against hope. i thought i would get the usual sales speak. i loved the details the sales guy gave. Very concise and simple. he found me a good car that i have been driving since the fall. I experienced quick, professorial and efficient service with a smile
excellent service
I got myself a 2014 Charger from this dealership. I'd been looking around for a place that would give me a good rate on a Charger. I've heard horror stories in the past about dealers who were all out for the sale and weren't very personable. Me not being a super knowledgeable car person, I had questions, and I needed people who could be patient with me. On that note, the first thing I noticed in this place was the friendly atmosphere, the salesmen all out to help me feel more comfortable about my investment. In due time I'll need another vehicle, and I will definitely be coming to this dealership, as I recommend any of you prospective buyers to do.
Amazing service, couldn't be happier
After coming to the Midway Dodge dealership, I can't think of a better car dealership service. Coming in, there were plenty of specialist ready to assist me with my Dodge Avenger. They helped me with all of my questions and then helped me with coming into the certified car service, right on site. My car received quality repair service in no time. I got my oil changed, battery replaced, and my brakes inspected, all in one trip. In a few months my husband and I are looking to buy another car, and I already know, without a doubt, that this is the car dealership we will come to.
Midway Dodge is very professional
I had bought a used 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring SUV car from Midway Dodge last month. It was the best decision that I made. I bought the car from Midway Dodge at a affordable price and the sales rep was very friendly and professional. Midway Dodge made me feel like family and the sales rep made the transaction run very smoothly. Midway Dodge has the best affordable prices for their cars in the city of Chicago. I would definitely recommend Midway Dodge to anyone looking to buy a affordable car whether it's used or new.
I Just Love This Dealership!
I have been to many different car dealerships. This is one of the best dealerships around Chicago. They have a huge selection of new and used vehicles and a great location. You can even look at the vehicles on their website or search for what you're looking for which is super convenient. Personally, I like going in person but it's nice to have the option of looking at their selection before you go in person. They have a great service department, I really always feel comfortable leaving my car there for my regular service appointments. So far, I have purchased two vehicles here, one car and one truck. I will definitely buy here again when I'm in the market for another vehicle. They have such a great selection and exceptional customer service.
Best dealership I've ever been to!
Midway Dodge is undoubtedly the best, most helpful dealership that I have ever been exposed to. I found a car on their website, a beautiful new Dodge Dart. I called them just to make sure that they still had the car and they most certainly did. I drove there with a friend so he could also take a look at the car with me. They were very kind and welcoming to me. The man who I was purchasing the vehicle from was not hesitant to give me all the information I needed to be dying to drive the car, and then was still open to my questions afterwards. The time it took to fill out the paperwork absolutely flew by. If youre looking to buy a new or used car, I strongly suggest heading on over to Midway Dodge, as theyre the absolute best dealership in The Windy City!
Midway Dodge is one of the best dealerships
Midway Dodge is one of the best dealerships in the windy city. I had bought a used car from them a month ago. The salesman was very polite and professional too me when it came to helping me find a car. The location of the dealership is accessible to my job. The salesman had worked the numbers with me to my satisfaction and I left with an affordable car. I would highly recommend Midway Dodge to my family and friends.
Exceptionally great service!
My husband and I are looking into trading in and buying a new family car and we ended at the Midway Dodge. I am extremely impressed with how my husband and I were treated as customers at Midway Dodge. The sales associate was extremely knowledgeable and knew exactly what he was talking about when he explained the plans and types of cars we were looking into, how it worked with trading in our car, and how it would work if we kept our current car and just went for a new one. Apart from being extremely knowledgeable about their work, they are extremely customer service orientated and always put the customer first. They dont let any queues or waiting around form and help you as soon as you need to, with the best service possible. The location of this branch is great! It is exceptionally easy to find and easy to get to and you dont need to be looking around everywhere when the GPS says you have arrived. The sales associates at Midway Dodge definitely helped my husband and I make the best choice possible and we are extremely happy and recommend Midway Dodge to anyone looking to purchase a new car!
bought used problems
2nd time buyer of used SUV at this location, traded in one problem for another, But not buying here again. They really need to do total car inspection/fix up b4 they resell. $14, 000 is a lot for a truck that doesn't wanna start every time its turned off.
Very Good Customer Service And Sales
When I walked into the Midway Dodge dealership there was a welcoming atmosphere. The sales person took the time to help me find the car I was looking for. This dealership offers great cars at an affordable price. Their staff is very curteous and efficient. Everything worked out well and it was a smooth process. I love my new car! I would definitely recommend Midway Dodge if you are wanting to purchase a car. I give them 5 stars for excellent customer service. My overall experience with Midway Dodge was very good. They made me feel at home.
New Nitro from Midway dodge
I just bought my 2001 Nitro from Midway dodge. Armando was very helpful in getting me a low monthly paymnet. - Flecoa
I just love my brand new car
I went back to Chicago for a vacation and I thought it was time for me to get a brand new car. I use to live down in the city and I was familiar with who Midway Dodge was. I previously went to another dealership that was closer to where I grew up but they didnt have any cars on the lot that I was interested in. I just walked in not knowing what to expect. I found a salesman that was very nice and he gave me a few cars to select for a test drive. I drove 3 and I settled on the 2013 Dodge Challenger Coupe. It is a nice fire engine red with black interior. I had a down payment and applied for a loan on the spot. I had my iphone with me and thought I would check to see how much they had it listed for. I was surprised that I saved an additional $2000. I picked a good warranty. My overall shopping experience was very good if youre in the neighborhood for a good car, you should check them out.
Best Dealership in Town
I bought a used vehicle from Midway Dodge and I only have excellent things to say about this dealership! They had a wide selection of used vehicles and they were very knowledgeable about the vehicles and which one would fit my needs. All of the sales people were very professional and friendly. I checked out other dealerships, but none of them compared to Midway Dodge. I highly recommend them!
Midway Dodge is the best dealership in Chicago
I had bought a used 2010 Nissan Altima car from Midway Dodge Dealership five months ago. Midway Dodge is one of the best dealerships in Chicago land period. Their prices are very reasonable for a used car. I had bought a car from the dealership and the employee staff workers were very professional to me. The process was quick for me and not very long like most other dealerships. I would highly recommend Midway Dodge to my friends and family. Midway Dodge is the best car sales dealership ever with affordable prices. All the employees were very nice and polite to me. I was able to get a good affordable used car from Midway Dodge with no hassles at all.
STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALER!!!
This dealership are not only [violative content deleted] and [violative content deleted], they are outright [violative content deleted], perpotrators of outrite fraud and other crimes. *My alleged purchase of a vehicle is currently under review by the Illinois Attorny of State for fraud and other crimes commited by this dealership. *They will go to any means including breaking the law in order to get a signiture, get a loan from the bank, then continue to lie and deny everything, leaving the bank holding the bag. *Even if the bank sued me I have nothing they could sue me for and am elligable for bancrupcy liquidation. *I find it strange that any bank still would do business with this dealership. *They had to call at at least 5 of them before finding a sucker. *I sincerly hope they go out of business, for all of our sakes.