McGrath Lexus of Chicago

1250 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60642
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of McGrath Lexus of Chicago

4.7
Overall Rating
4.66 out of 5 stars(184)
Recommend: Yes (145) No (16)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Alex on 12/15/2021

Buying process was smooth. Kristal C. provided fast service. Overall great experience. Plus free exterior and interior car washes. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
184 Reviews
Sort by:
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Too many trips to service

by AJ on 02/16/2022

I like to get my vehicle repaired correctly the first time I take it in. 4 trips, 4 loaner vehicles and a total of six weeks later, my car is repaired

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

McGrath Service Department is the resin we buy Lexus!

by F chicago on 02/08/2022

Excellent customer service is the reason we will always buy from McGrath Lexus. Their service department always does the job right at a fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

McGrath Lexus a Class Act

by Demetrious on 02/06/2022

Donte was a straight shooter which I appreciated and he was very punctual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always the best

by Sck3 on 01/14/2022

Professionalism Courtesy Kindness And really helps u out quickly So no problem is a problem

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Robert Zuniga has the BEST customer service in Chicago!

by Trish P on 12/23/2021

When you come in that you are treated like royalty!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service

by Jose Antonio on 12/20/2021

Brought my 08 Lexus couple of days before Holidays. Needed to get service and brakes done and while originally was expecting it would take several days they worked to get parts in and turn it around in a day. Great job Andy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Several trips to get the job done right and still unsatisfactory.

by AJH on 12/17/2021

From start to finish the experience was very stressful. Several trips to this dealer on more than One occasion and still unsatisfactory. Asking for the manager of service falls on deaf ears and you have to reach out to corporate to get quality customer service. Poor explanation of what I paid for desk staff very poor . Their main concern is getting your money not taking care of the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Alex on 12/15/2021

Buying process was smooth. Kristal C. provided fast service. Overall great experience. Plus free exterior and interior car washes. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Grace on 11/12/2021

The service is excellent and they schedule right away. I was in and out as I was told.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very efficient. Very accommodating.

by Richard on 11/05/2021

See comments above.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service experience.

by Dan H on 11/03/2021

My service consultant, Andy Pak, consistently provides an excellent service experience, with complete and timely updates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by ANP1061 on 10/31/2021

Service rep was very pleasant and informative. Love how they treat their customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

It's the Little Things...

by Mike on 10/20/2021

No gimmicks. No surprise fees. Straightforward process. Exactly what I expect from a luxury car dealership. Would buy from here again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing service! Andy is the man!!

by Anna Dawson on 10/12/2021

My service at Lexus is always a 10/10. Andy and his team do a terrific job in a timely manner. I don’t trust anyone else with my service work. Highly recommend!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lexus After 78,000

by Angela on 10/11/2021

McGrath service providers are professional and accommodating. I like the manner in which I’m updated about the needs of my vehicle. When an error is made, apologies and resolution are provided in a timely manner. Rotating Tires is too costly. No other complaints!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

This is why I go LEXUS

by Angela Petway on 10/11/2021

I've bought at least 4 cars from this dealership and Gary Sowell my salesman is simply wonderful. McGrath's service department is OUTSTANDING! They came and picked up my SUV serviced it, detailed it (per my special request) and returned it. This is why I go (McGrath) LEXUS!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Conversion persuasion

by Bob Hartfield on 10/05/2021

Great. And patient good listening staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department

by Denise Rozell on 10/03/2021

Wonderful service every time I get my car serviced.. There was one thing wrong,,forgot to put the mileage sticker in the upper corner windshield so I can remember to look for the mileage to bring in my vehicle..I do get the oil sign warning on dashboard,, but I also wanted the sticker as well,,It helps.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank you to the service department!

by Karolina W on 10/01/2021

I am incredibly grateful for this dealership! They’re outstanding service, excellent customer service, and down to earth approach makes any customer feel welcome! A special thank you to Andy Pak for always going above and beyond! I will continue bringing my Lexus to this dealership and thank you again for your top-notch service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Rudy was great

by mariani eric on 09/28/2021

Very helpful, fast and courteous!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My Lex

by Globe Gyrl on 09/24/2021

The level of customer service never disappoints. I appreciate everyone's smile and how they take care of my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
140 cars in stock
59 new47 used34 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

