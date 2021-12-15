McGrath Lexus of Chicago
Customer Reviews of McGrath Lexus of Chicago
Great service!
by 12/15/2021on
Buying process was smooth. Kristal C. provided fast service. Overall great experience. Plus free exterior and interior car washes. Highly recommend.
Too many trips to service
by 02/16/2022on
I like to get my vehicle repaired correctly the first time I take it in. 4 trips, 4 loaner vehicles and a total of six weeks later, my car is repaired
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
McGrath Service Department is the resin we buy Lexus!
by 02/08/2022on
Excellent customer service is the reason we will always buy from McGrath Lexus. Their service department always does the job right at a fair price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
McGrath Lexus a Class Act
by 02/06/2022on
Donte was a straight shooter which I appreciated and he was very punctual.
Always the best
by 01/14/2022on
Professionalism Courtesy Kindness And really helps u out quickly So no problem is a problem
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Robert Zuniga has the BEST customer service in Chicago!
by 12/23/2021on
When you come in that you are treated like royalty!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 12/20/2021on
Brought my 08 Lexus couple of days before Holidays. Needed to get service and brakes done and while originally was expecting it would take several days they worked to get parts in and turn it around in a day. Great job Andy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Several trips to get the job done right and still unsatisfactory.
by 12/17/2021on
From start to finish the experience was very stressful. Several trips to this dealer on more than One occasion and still unsatisfactory. Asking for the manager of service falls on deaf ears and you have to reach out to corporate to get quality customer service. Poor explanation of what I paid for desk staff very poor . Their main concern is getting your money not taking care of the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 11/12/2021on
The service is excellent and they schedule right away. I was in and out as I was told.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very efficient. Very accommodating.
by 11/05/2021on
See comments above.
Excellent service experience.
by 11/03/2021on
My service consultant, Andy Pak, consistently provides an excellent service experience, with complete and timely updates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 10/31/2021on
Service rep was very pleasant and informative. Love how they treat their customers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It's the Little Things...
by 10/20/2021on
No gimmicks. No surprise fees. Straightforward process. Exactly what I expect from a luxury car dealership. Would buy from here again.
Amazing service! Andy is the man!!
by 10/12/2021on
My service at Lexus is always a 10/10. Andy and his team do a terrific job in a timely manner. I don’t trust anyone else with my service work. Highly recommend!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lexus After 78,000
by 10/11/2021on
McGrath service providers are professional and accommodating. I like the manner in which I’m updated about the needs of my vehicle. When an error is made, apologies and resolution are provided in a timely manner. Rotating Tires is too costly. No other complaints!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is why I go LEXUS
by 10/11/2021on
I've bought at least 4 cars from this dealership and Gary Sowell my salesman is simply wonderful. McGrath's service department is OUTSTANDING! They came and picked up my SUV serviced it, detailed it (per my special request) and returned it. This is why I go (McGrath) LEXUS!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Conversion persuasion
by 10/05/2021on
Great. And patient good listening staff.
Service Department
by 10/03/2021on
Wonderful service every time I get my car serviced.. There was one thing wrong,,forgot to put the mileage sticker in the upper corner windshield so I can remember to look for the mileage to bring in my vehicle..I do get the oil sign warning on dashboard,, but I also wanted the sticker as well,,It helps.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you to the service department!
by 10/01/2021on
I am incredibly grateful for this dealership! They’re outstanding service, excellent customer service, and down to earth approach makes any customer feel welcome! A special thank you to Andy Pak for always going above and beyond! I will continue bringing my Lexus to this dealership and thank you again for your top-notch service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rudy was great
by 09/28/2021on
Very helpful, fast and courteous!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Lex
by 09/24/2021on
The level of customer service never disappoints. I appreciate everyone's smile and how they take care of my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
