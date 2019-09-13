1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you are thinking of working with Ray Lefvour and McCarthy Ford you must read this 1st! Ray Lefvour called and asked me to come into the dealership for a sale he was having the Escapes. I came in Lefvour wasn’t in. We had bought a couple of Ford’s from Lefvour before. LeFevour team took over they were very pushy and wouldn’t even look at the preapproval I came in with. On September 6th of this year, I bought a 2019 Ford Escape from McCarthy Ford. On Monday the 9th I sent Lefvour an email saying how I wasn’t happy how I was treated. Lefvour called right back and left on my voice mail how he didn’t want to do business with me and that he had ripped up our contract and to bring the car back in. I sent Lefvour an email telling me he could rip up our contract but I intended to keep the car and since he ripped up the contract and I wasn’t I was obliged to bring the car back. Well Lefvour went into a rage he called me 6 more times a couple from different cell numbers. He demanded I bring the car right back or he was calling the police. Lefvour sent email after email saying I stole his car and that I would be arrested in front of my family. We called Ford they said there was nothing they could do. Once Lefvour called again I answered this time I asked Lefvour whose number was [contact info removed]? LeFevour said how should I know? I asked him again you never called me this number? Lefvour again said no. I said I called that number and you answered and said I had the wrong number. I told Lefvour I got that number from you calling earlier and you answered and said that wasn’t you didn’t know any Ray remember? He said sorry pal I never talked to you from that number. I said, no Ray? Who is Kelly Lefvour from [contact info removed], Illinois? Lefvour then said he works at the dealership. I asked if that is your brother? Lefvour wouldn’t answer. I said you don’t know your brother's number? I said Ray you just lied 7 times in a minute and a half. Lefvour then went into a tirade and called me names that can’t be printed here . LeFevour was screaming so loud over the phone my wife came in the close the windows. My wife asked if she could speak to Ray, to see my he was screaming so much. When my wife asked Lefvour what his problem was he told my wife that “your husband is a [non-permissible content removed] and I am going to show you how much”. My wife took that as a threat and called the police. The police came over and called Lefvour and asked him why he lied and said the police would arrest me for theft when we had a contract and that this is a civil matter. Lefvour told the policeman that he didn’t understand that it is yearend sales and needs to get out all the old cars to make room for the new 2019’s. The officer then said listen to me if call or text or email these people even 1 more with another lie or threat or even to say good morning I am coming over and you won’t like it. The officer then asked if he understood. LeFevour said he understood. After Lefvour said he tore up the paper work we went to another Ford dealer and told the story a few of the salesmen came up and said this kid has HUGE problems Huge problems and that he finally went off the deep end. The kid is not a bad kid but he has to admit he has a problem and get some help. If you are thinking of buy a Ford stay away from McCarthy Ford and Ray Lefvour! Btw…even though Lefvour said he was ripping up the paperwork somehow the paperwork ended up in the lender's hand. Read more