1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Avoid the service department! Most dishonest [non-permissible content removed] I’ve ever encountered. I brought my Jeep in to have the AC looked at as it wasn’t blowing much cold air. When I made the appointment on their website, I was quoted an estimate of $132.41. When I got there the estimate was $235 just for the “analysis” before they even looked at it. After about 25 minutes the Service Advisor brought me out to have the mechanic show me something. While conducting the “complimentary multi-point inspection” they determined that the steering gear had a “severe leak” and needed to be replaced at a cost of $2,690. Also, after supposedly running dye through the AC to test it, they claimed there was a trace of dye leaking and the condenser and expansion valve needed to be replaced, cost of $2,006. So bringing it in to have the AC looked at is now going to cost me $4,696 before tax. Something seemed off about the situation and the Service Advisor, Rafael Martinez, who didn’t share any real details about the tests and what they claimed they found. Total lack of empathy for the situation. I told him I’d think about it and was going to get a second opinion. He just shrugged his shoulders and said, “Okay” and processed the $235 charge for the “analysis.” A few days later I took it to a dealer that is managed by a family friend (only reason I didn’t go there first is that it’s 3 hours away). They found nothing wrong with the AC. It only needed to have freon added. Total of $180 for the test and freon. Works great now. And… absolutely nothing wrong with the steering gear! Two different mechanics there looked at it over two days and they said there wasn’t any evidence of dye having been run through the AC or steering as Marino claimed (standard procedure to test for leaks). Claiming there was a “severe leak” and recommending replacement was pure fraud and/or mechanic incompetence. Marino owes me $235 and a severe apology. I would strongly caution anyone considering going here for any vehicle service. Read more