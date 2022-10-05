Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
The best of the best!!
by 05/10/2022on
I cannot say this enough- JC and the whole team at Marino are truly one of a kind! Everyone is beyond welcoming and make you feel at home the second you step foot in the building. JC is the absolute best! JC made my first time car buying experience better than I could ever imagine, he explained everything thoroughly and made sure all my questions were answered. I appreciate the constant communication and transparency throughout the car buying process. Thank you for going above and beyond to get me my dream car! You guys are the absolute best!!
The best of the best!!
by 05/10/2022on
I cannot say this enough- JC and the whole team at Marino are truly one of a kind! Everyone is beyond welcoming and make you feel at home the second you step foot in the building. JC is the absolute best! JC made my first time car buying experience better than I could ever imagine, he explained everything thoroughly and made sure all my questions were answered. I appreciate the constant communication and transparency throughout the car buying process. Thank you for going above and beyond to get me my dream car! You guys are the absolute best!!
Quick and efficient
by 05/02/2022on
JC and the team were very efficient, and we were able to go from test drive to completed purchase in short order. Negotiation process was above board as well!
Jeep Compass
by 02/21/2022on
JC was great to work with. He was very friendly.
5 Star Service
by 02/03/2022on
Exceptional service! This is the second car we purchased with JC and as always he’s beyond helpful. He makes sure you get what your looking for and keeps budget in mind!
Always a great experience!
by 12/14/2021on
We always go to JC at Marino for all our car buying needs, always quick friendly and professional. No headaches, No hassles. JC is someone we trust and will continue to shop with him.
Excellent in every way
by 10/26/2021on
This is the number one dealer in the nation for a reason. they go above and beyond in every possible way. no gimmicks no hidden costs no sneaky tactics they are clear and transparent in every way. JC was my salesman. I have worked with him numerous times over the last 10 years Recommending family and friends to him and I always get a thank you from every referral because of his professionalism and courtesy and upfront friendly attitude towards each and every customer. he’s never been anything but exceptional. he is a man you can trust to handle anything from buying a new car or a used one, for repair work for as little as a flat tire on the side of the road in the middle of a storm she is always there for you. He checks in constantly throughout the months and even years to make sure everything is going well with your purchase And there’s always available for any questions comments or concerns about your vehicle or whatever process you might be in at the present moment. This is a dealership and a man that you can trust 110%
Great dealer. Pricing was clear and a good value.
by 07/29/2021on
Great price and experience. Helpful and welcoming staff across the board. No pressure and lots of options and extras
Great service!
by 07/26/2021on
JC was absolutely amazing! He helped me get what I wanted! Great service! Wonderful personality! Thank you again JC
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service!
by 07/25/2021on
The entire staff was friendly, professional, and honest.
Super stock purchased
by 07/19/2021on
This place is awesome, great customer service and big military supporters. JC was extremely helpful with our hellcat super sport purchase. The owners even took time to congratulate us and thank me for my military service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 07/18/2021on
Amazing workers helping us find a car for us. They were super friendly and we highly recommend shopping with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/15/2021on
Customer service was great,an the process was smooth an quick. The salesman we above an beyond to make sure I got into a car that I really liked.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
AVOID!!
by 07/09/2021on
Avoid the service department! Most dishonest [non-permissible content removed] I’ve ever encountered. I brought my Jeep in to have the AC looked at as it wasn’t blowing much cold air. When I made the appointment on their website, I was quoted an estimate of $132.41. When I got there the estimate was $235 just for the “analysis” before they even looked at it. After about 25 minutes the Service Advisor brought me out to have the mechanic show me something. While conducting the “complimentary multi-point inspection” they determined that the steering gear had a “severe leak” and needed to be replaced at a cost of $2,690. Also, after supposedly running dye through the AC to test it, they claimed there was a trace of dye leaking and the condenser and expansion valve needed to be replaced, cost of $2,006. So bringing it in to have the AC looked at is now going to cost me $4,696 before tax. Something seemed off about the situation and the Service Advisor, Rafael Martinez, who didn’t share any real details about the tests and what they claimed they found. Total lack of empathy for the situation. I told him I’d think about it and was going to get a second opinion. He just shrugged his shoulders and said, “Okay” and processed the $235 charge for the “analysis.” A few days later I took it to a dealer that is managed by a family friend (only reason I didn’t go there first is that it’s 3 hours away). They found nothing wrong with the AC. It only needed to have freon added. Total of $180 for the test and freon. Works great now. And… absolutely nothing wrong with the steering gear! Two different mechanics there looked at it over two days and they said there wasn’t any evidence of dye having been run through the AC or steering as Marino claimed (standard procedure to test for leaks). Claiming there was a “severe leak” and recommending replacement was pure fraud and/or mechanic incompetence. Marino owes me $235 and a severe apology. I would strongly caution anyone considering going here for any vehicle service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Took a very long time to tell me they couldn’t do anything…
by 07/02/2021on
Everyone at the dealership was nice but it took way too long to figure out the small problem that they couldn’t even fix at the time bc the part was back ordered. I had to go up to the desk to ask how long it would be (because I had waited 2 hours) and then they were able to tell me within 10 minutes what was wrong..? Seems like I was waiting an unnecessary amount of time. They also gave me a number to text with questions while I was there. I texted it and no one responded… also why give that option if you’re not going to actually help me through it!
Excellent Buying Experience
by 04/29/2021on
I have purchased/leased many cars in my life and I can't remember having such a nice car buying experience. Whereas, other dealers I called wouldn't work with me or refused to give me any pricing on the phone (idiots), in 20 minutes, I was able to work out a deal with Yesenia Soto and the Sales Manager (Mark Caccioppo), When I came in to pick up the car, JC Alvarado, couldn't have been nicer or more professional. He worked so hard to make sure that this was a 5 Star experience for me and it truly was. Whereas, many in the car industry have to ask you to rate them a 10, which annoys the hell out of me, JC didn't and didn't need to. I would highly recommend Marino CJD!
JC was awesome to work with
by 04/25/2021on
He didn’t play no games when it came to me getting the exact car that I wanted. And he was so professional so I liked that.
"JC was a wonderful sales person who respected my concerns..."
by 04/24/2021on
JC was a wonderful sales person who respected my considerations in purchasing a new Jeep...he respectfully answered my questions and his manner of salesmanship was both personable and professional...I am thoroughly grateful that he assisted me in my purchase for a Jeep 2020 Renegade with which I am so very happy with. Thank you, JC! Also, Steve Nunez was extremely helpful in the finance department explaining all the warranty issues regarding my purchase...he explained it such a manner that I understood so I could make the proper choices for my new car. Thank you, Steve! OTHER EMPLOYEES : Anna, who took my initial phone call and set up my visit...Thank you, Anna!
No trouble service.
by 04/03/2021on
Super easy to get an appointment to have my Jeep serviced, it’s all on the net. They make sure that you know that you’re appointment is confirmed, remind you the day of, and take care of you at your given time. Very friendly staff, nice waiting area, very accommodating. Overall a nice experience. I’ll go back to them for all my automotive needs.
Very easy to do business with
by 03/26/2021on
Marino, and Dan K. in particular, we’re great to work with and made the car buying process very easy and no haggling. I just bought my second Cherokee from them and intend to buy from them again in the future.
My car 🚘
by 02/22/2021on
My car was shaking driving pass 45 miles p/h the mechanic fund the problem , he did a wonderful job , I’m so happy with the service 👌
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worked out a fair deal
by 02/21/2021on
They take good care of their cars here, and we were able to work out a fair deal on a used corolla. They were upfront about our credit issues and helped us work out something.
1 Comments