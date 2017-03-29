Howard Orloff Jaguar
Alicia Houston and Orloff
by 03/29/2017on
Our family has purchased 3 cars from this Orloff dealership. Alicia Houston, our salesperson, not only made the experience enjoyable she has also made us return customers. The auto sales industry is often under scrutiny, and can leave one wary of the entire purchasing experience, however our time with Alicia Houston has been most positive. She took the time to understand our needs, and was particularly attentive to our budget. It was clear to us that we were the priority and not just a sale. We've shopped at other dealerships, and have concluded that this experience with Alicia has been the best.
New Car Purchase
by 09/04/2016on
I have been looking for about a year for the perfect car - researching online and talking to sales people from numerous car dealerships around the state. When I found James Pittman at Howard Orloff, I knew he would be the guy I'd buy my car from. His attentiveness, patience, and knowledge are truly the best of any car salesperson I have ever dealt with. My initial conversations with James were over the phone, as I live nearly three hours away - six hours round trip - from Howard Orloff. I was so impressed, my husband and I drove the three hours to buy our new car from James. In the future, when buy another car, I'll most definitely go back to James.
Great Experience
by 07/26/2016on
My Salesman Tom Eckard was a great pleasure to work with, his attention to detail and courteous manner made for a very enjoyable and professional experience. I highly recommend both the dealership and Tom.
Great experience!
by 07/01/2016on
I just purchase my 2nd Jaguar from Tom Eckardt. I come all the way from Indianapolis to purchase there. Both times I've had the best car buying experiences. So easy and stress free, they take care of everything. Tom even fought for me to get a fantastic interest rate!! They have the best prices as well. I was able to have everything set up over email and phone and picked up my new car very quickly! I encourage you to buy your next car from Tom Eckardt at Orloff!
Thanks Alicia!
by 06/30/2016on
I recently purchased a car from Howard Orloff. This is my 4th car purchase from Orloff to be exact and each time, my expectations and their service rises. Alicia Houston made my car buying experience simple and sweet. I look forward to working with her again soon!
Love these guys!
by 01/30/2016on
I bought my first Range Rover from Orloff and have never been disappointed. My salesman, Matt Bonkovich, has been there for me whenever I've called and their service department is top-notch. They are easy to work with and extremely professional 24/7. So happy with my decision to go to them!
Nicely done!
by 11/25/2015on
I purchased my first car from Howard Orloff and was very impressed by the simplicity and professionalism of their team.
Purchase of 2014 Range Rover Sport
by 05/31/2015on
Howard Orloff RangeRover is a very modern dealership and conveniently located in the Chicago CBD. Overall, my experience was just okay but I was disappointed in the lack of responsiveness of my sales person. Many of my emailed questions or requests went unanswered. My sales person just did not know enough about the car to be re-assuring. For example, having me pay for accessories that could not be provided. Generally over-promising and under delivering.
EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE! A GREAT PLACE TO BUY!!
by 04/25/2015on
Last weekend, my husband and I visited Howard Orloff Imports, as I was very interested in getting a Range Rover Evoque. When we arrived Saturday afternoon, we were greeted immediately by one of their salesmen, Brandon Dunne. I explained what I was interested in and he accompanied me on a test drive shortly after arriving. Before we even began the drive, he went over many of the options that the Evoque offered, and he seemed to know everything about the vehicle. When we returned, he showed me every single Evoque that they had on hand and went over the details of each and every one. I am quite picky regarding what I wanted, and he never once rushed me. In fact, he spent a good three hours just going over their Evoque inventory, with quite a bit of back and forth, while I tried to decide which I liked best that fit within my budget. He was so pleasant and knowledgeable about that truck. I truly could not believe it. He knew EVERYTHING. Once I decided which one I wanted, he turned us over to Chris Kowalik, their Business Manager. Chris, too, was very friendly and welcoming, and made the financing portion of the late afternoon very swift and pleasant. It probably took less than 30 minutes to get an excellent deal with an excellent warranty and overall we received exceptional service between these two gentlemen. I am amazed at how patient they both were while I spent the entire afternoon asking what were likely repeat questions on vehicle after vehicle. Everything about our interaction with this dealership, from choosing the car to arranging the terms to signing the paperwork, was just wonderful.
not bad
by 10/06/2013on
easy
Purchase of Used Jaguar
by 05/17/2012on
Purchased many cars over the past 30 years including a pre-ford Jaguar from another dealer. For what is normally a necessary but not pleasant experience, this was. The process and the sales person (Tom) were very good. Excellent car, reasonable negotiations. Overall good value and experience.
