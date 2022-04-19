Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Honda City Chicago

Honda City Chicago

Visit dealer’s website 
4950 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60632
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Honda City Chicago

4.8
Overall Rating
4.77 out of 5 stars(299)
Recommend: Yes (59) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Troy on 04/19/2022

Joaquin was friendly, knowledgeable, and didn't really rush or pressure me. Funny I was gonna buy car in the suburbs, but y'all worked out better for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
299 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda City is reliable and trustworthy!

by Terry on 05/10/2022

Repaired car as promised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Troy on 04/19/2022

Joaquin was friendly, knowledgeable, and didn't really rush or pressure me. Funny I was gonna buy car in the suburbs, but y'all worked out better for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer Service Survey

by Valerie on 03/31/2022

I really liked the customer service and in particular, Selena Montesdeoca, Assistant Service Manager. I also liked the fact that I did not have to spend any money for the work performed because the vehicle is still under warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall

by Maria on 03/25/2022

The service provided, the time it took to get done the work and how quick I was able to take my car in to the shop

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast, friendly, quality service

by AngieM on 02/28/2022

Fast friendly service and quality service repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

What a Ripoff!

by Eli on 02/17/2022

I took my 2011 Honda Pilot for motor oil and transmission fluid change. Next they sent me a text with a report of many more items that required immediate attention among them a timing belt replacement for an amount of $1384. I took my car somewhere else for this and paid a little less than $600 for this work. I went back to the dealer for coolant and brake fluid exchange. I again got a car report of many more items needed immediate attention than on the first report and among them the timing belt that was just replaced!!! I was also charged almost $50 more for the coolant and brake fluid exchange work than what they had quoted me. Their explanation was that the extra charge was for the old coolant and brake fluid disposal. That’s fine but why didn’t they include that in the quote??? In addition, my husband checked the coolant and brake fluid and levels are low. Why??? They just serviced the car for that yesterday!!!! They reported power steering pump was leaking but wasn’t leaking before!!! [non-permissible content removed]!!!! This place should be investigated!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Buying Experience

by Scarlet on 02/17/2022

Everything was great. Sales person Juan was knowledgeable and friendly, very attentive. Manager Jesus was welcoming and reassuring. Finance manager Jim was very helpful in explaining contract and details. Great experience. Second time buyer at this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A PLEASENT EXPERIENCE

by Richard on 02/13/2022

The sales representative (I believe his name was Martin Granados-Ramirez) was courteous, knowledgeable and patient as we worked through the process. I would recommend him to anyone seeking to buy or lease a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Visit

by Collins on 11/08/2021

Quality service as usual!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly service

by Orquidea on 09/23/2021

The customer service. Our representative was very kind and responded every one of our questions. He was also patient with us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Raul on 09/11/2021

Great sales and finance team. Everything was done in a timely manner and all my questions were answered. I left knowing how to work everything in my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly service

by Steve on 09/09/2021

Friendly service, called a Lyft to drop me off and pick me back up

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service @ Honda was fantastic!

by Edward on 09/04/2021

Everyone was friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by NM on 08/22/2021

The test drive was different to any other I’ve had. Everyone was very helpful in a particular situation I had with my trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

K Bergin

by Kellye on 08/13/2021

The show room was very clean and everyone was very polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Adrienne- Sales Manager and Mike- Manager

by Elizabeth on 08/04/2021

Friendly, easy to communicate with, thorough introduction to the vehicle, great test drive etiquette, going above and beyond to work with me, stayed well past closing to get the deal done, beautiful detailing of the car and overall exceptional experience- Adrienne was outstanding and Mike was attentive to working with me on the best trade in value for my vehicle. This was my best car buying experience ever!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service an clean facilitys.

by Brian on 07/20/2021

The employees are very nice and considerate. I enjoy bringing my car here for service. The service is second to none.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service review

by Seth on 07/08/2021

Service was fast and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service and Lyft shuttle

by Oliver on 07/01/2021

Vert straightforward assessment of services needed after inspection, I also like that we get a copy of the inspection report to look over. The option to use Lyft for drop off and pickup while the car is getting worked on is great-Lyft had cancelled on me a few times but Reina kept on trying until they finally sent a car for pickup

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience with Honda city

by Linda on 06/26/2021

Mrs. A. Rodgers is a great saleswoman she made sure all my needs were met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dream Car Achieved!

by Carlos on 06/09/2021

Super friendly and open to negotiation. Kept in touch with any further issues or problems that arose after buying.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
101 cars in stock
30 new62 used9 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for