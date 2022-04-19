Honda City Chicago
Customer Reviews of Honda City Chicago
Great service
by 04/19/2022on
Joaquin was friendly, knowledgeable, and didn't really rush or pressure me. Funny I was gonna buy car in the suburbs, but y'all worked out better for me.
Honda City is reliable and trustworthy!
by 05/10/2022on
Repaired car as promised
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Customer Service Survey
by 03/31/2022on
I really liked the customer service and in particular, Selena Montesdeoca, Assistant Service Manager. I also liked the fact that I did not have to spend any money for the work performed because the vehicle is still under warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
by 03/25/2022on
The service provided, the time it took to get done the work and how quick I was able to take my car in to the shop
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, friendly, quality service
by 02/28/2022on
Fast friendly service and quality service repairs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What a Ripoff!
by 02/17/2022on
I took my 2011 Honda Pilot for motor oil and transmission fluid change. Next they sent me a text with a report of many more items that required immediate attention among them a timing belt replacement for an amount of $1384. I took my car somewhere else for this and paid a little less than $600 for this work. I went back to the dealer for coolant and brake fluid exchange. I again got a car report of many more items needed immediate attention than on the first report and among them the timing belt that was just replaced!!! I was also charged almost $50 more for the coolant and brake fluid exchange work than what they had quoted me. Their explanation was that the extra charge was for the old coolant and brake fluid disposal. That’s fine but why didn’t they include that in the quote??? In addition, my husband checked the coolant and brake fluid and levels are low. Why??? They just serviced the car for that yesterday!!!! They reported power steering pump was leaking but wasn’t leaking before!!! [non-permissible content removed]!!!! This place should be investigated!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Buying Experience
by 02/17/2022on
Everything was great. Sales person Juan was knowledgeable and friendly, very attentive. Manager Jesus was welcoming and reassuring. Finance manager Jim was very helpful in explaining contract and details. Great experience. Second time buyer at this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A PLEASENT EXPERIENCE
by 02/13/2022on
The sales representative (I believe his name was Martin Granados-Ramirez) was courteous, knowledgeable and patient as we worked through the process. I would recommend him to anyone seeking to buy or lease a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Visit
by 11/08/2021on
Quality service as usual!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly service
by 09/23/2021on
The customer service. Our representative was very kind and responded every one of our questions. He was also patient with us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 09/11/2021on
Great sales and finance team. Everything was done in a timely manner and all my questions were answered. I left knowing how to work everything in my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Friendly service
by 09/09/2021on
Friendly service, called a Lyft to drop me off and pick me back up
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service @ Honda was fantastic!
by 09/04/2021on
Everyone was friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 08/22/2021on
The test drive was different to any other I’ve had. Everyone was very helpful in a particular situation I had with my trade in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
K Bergin
by 08/13/2021on
The show room was very clean and everyone was very polite.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Adrienne- Sales Manager and Mike- Manager
by 08/04/2021on
Friendly, easy to communicate with, thorough introduction to the vehicle, great test drive etiquette, going above and beyond to work with me, stayed well past closing to get the deal done, beautiful detailing of the car and overall exceptional experience- Adrienne was outstanding and Mike was attentive to working with me on the best trade in value for my vehicle. This was my best car buying experience ever!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service an clean facilitys.
by 07/20/2021on
The employees are very nice and considerate. I enjoy bringing my car here for service. The service is second to none.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service review
by 07/08/2021on
Service was fast and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and Lyft shuttle
by 07/01/2021on
Vert straightforward assessment of services needed after inspection, I also like that we get a copy of the inspection report to look over. The option to use Lyft for drop off and pickup while the car is getting worked on is great-Lyft had cancelled on me a few times but Reina kept on trying until they finally sent a car for pickup
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience with Honda city
by 06/26/2021on
Mrs. A. Rodgers is a great saleswoman she made sure all my needs were met.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dream Car Achieved!
by 06/09/2021on
Super friendly and open to negotiation. Kept in touch with any further issues or problems that arose after buying.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
