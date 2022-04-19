1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my 2011 Honda Pilot for motor oil and transmission fluid change. Next they sent me a text with a report of many more items that required immediate attention among them a timing belt replacement for an amount of $1384. I took my car somewhere else for this and paid a little less than $600 for this work. I went back to the dealer for coolant and brake fluid exchange. I again got a car report of many more items needed immediate attention than on the first report and among them the timing belt that was just replaced!!! I was also charged almost $50 more for the coolant and brake fluid exchange work than what they had quoted me. Their explanation was that the extra charge was for the old coolant and brake fluid disposal. That’s fine but why didn’t they include that in the quote??? In addition, my husband checked the coolant and brake fluid and levels are low. Why??? They just serviced the car for that yesterday!!!! They reported power steering pump was leaking but wasn’t leaking before!!! [non-permissible content removed]!!!! This place should be investigated! Read more