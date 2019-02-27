Enterprise Car Sales Chicago
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Chicago
by 02/27/2019on
Ty and Isaac were great, ty show me a car that I truly liked and I came back on the day I said I would and him and Isaac didnÃ¢ÂÂt hve me n there long at all, a friend of mines bought her car frm there and she recommended me, ty and Isaac was very friendly and they hve great customer service, I'm goin to tell my friends about this great dealership. Ty thank u so much in helping me get the car that suits me, keep up the good work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service/Great Vehicle
by 01/23/2019on
Great experience, smooth process. Sales staff Ty was very knowledgeable and helpful finding the perfect car for me. Answered my questions completely, helped me obtain insurance before I left the lot. I love my 2017 Elantra GT and I am very thankful for them assisting me in purchasing a nice car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Do not buy a car here.
by 07/05/2018on
Let me strongly urge you: do not buy a car from these people. I am stuck with a piece of crap. You don't have to be. Please, shop elsewhere. I bought a 2017 Sonata on April 28. By June 6 my AC stopped working. The next day my battery light came on. I brought it to the dealer, and the mechanic replaced a shredded alternator belt that had snapped. (An alternator belt should NOT need replacing in a 2017 vehicle.) Surprise! The repair wasn't covered by the warranty. Thats my first $140 in repair costs (the dealer gave me a discounttheir initial quote was $190.) Now, when I take my foot off the gas, it slows as if Ive hit the brakes. If I coast long enough with my foot off the gas, it will eventually surge of its own accord. With the AC on, I get sudden surges of air, during which my speed drops from 31 to 24--again, of its own accord. Today it happened with my foot still on the gas pedal. Todays best guess (in my fourth visit to the dealer this month): the mechanic sees what looks to be a freon leak in the low-pressure line. (Apparently the alternator belt and low-pressure line arent inspected in this mythical 109-point inspection they claim to perform.) This hypothesis is based on leaked oil he sees on the line. But he'll have to drain it and insert dye to diagnose for certain. That diagnostic procedure alone will cost me $189.95. (Not powertrain, presumably not covered by warranty.) For now, it's "drivable," he assured me. And Enterprise refuses to return my phone calls. When I call, they feign concern, initially. (Which is the only alternative to simply hanging up on me outright, I guess). The first time I called, on the day the battery light came on and I blew my first $140, Megan, who sold me this piece of crap, said they would pay for it. When I called again I spoke to Isaac, the manager. I said I want a copy of the 109-point inspection they supposedly performed on this vehicle before putting the dud on the market. Absolutely, he assured me, said hed email it, and said he would call me back after talking to the dealer where I brought the car or some such nonsense. No email, no call back. I called again a week or so later. Spoke to someone else, who assured me Isaac said he would call me that day. No call from Isaac. I called back again about two weeks later. Spoke to Megan again. She told me to send her a copy of the receipt for the original $140 repair job on the piece of crap she sold me. Also, that Isaac would call me when he got back to the office. That was days ago. No Isaac.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing service!
by 01/07/2018on
I enjoyed my entire experience at Enterprise. I went in with an idea of what I wanted and test drove that one but Megan, my sales rep, helpfully suggested a Jetta based on what I said I wanted and my price range. I hadn't considered it before but after test driving I was hooked and ready to buy. The finance portion couldn't have been more transparent and honest and detailed so I could understand exactly what each number meant. They tried a couple different things to get me to the monthly payment that made sense for my budget and only suggested the lowest warranty plan without pushing for the higher option because I didn't need them. After the purchase, they helped me add the car to my current insurance and detailed the car so it looked new driving off the lot. Overall, I feel that I got a great deal and made the best decision I could with a really understanding staff to help guide me through it. I would recommend to anyone buying a car, especially first time buyers for ease of the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy with purchase
by 11/30/2016on
The staff were quick to respond. They were not pushy. Answered my "many" questions. They followed up with me as I used my credit union for the purchase. Michael was my sales person, very patient and knowledgable and when he didn't have an answer he got another staff person who could respond.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/09/2016on
Nice experience overall. Excellent service, the sales person went above and beyond to make things easy and fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Pleasant and painless
by 10/18/2016on
Very pleasant and painless car testing and buying experience. The professionals at Enterprise Car sales are knowledgeable, approachable and caring. What matters to them is that you find what you're looking for - and you can tell they aren't driven by the same quotas that cause other car salespeople to be pushy with buyers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service/sales
by 10/11/2016on
This was by far the best car buying experience that I've had.Daniel,Adam,and Mark P were great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Make Sure to Check Here First!
by 10/08/2016on
I have and will recommend buying through Enterprise Car Sales to everyone interested in purchasing a used car. The salesmen were very easy to work with and they fed us as much information as possible so we could make an educated decision. It was a pleasure working with Steve especially. Go there and ask for him. You'll be very happy! The car we bought was from another Enterprise Car Sales location, which made me a little nervous, but after seeing the car's on the local lot and the price of the car we ended up purchasing, we went for it. It was a fantastic decision. We could not be more satisfied customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience
by 05/07/2014on
This is the only way to buy a used car! Unlike the dealerships I was working with, there were: No Games, No Pressure, No Hidden Costs. Everything was clear, as stated, respectful, and very pleasant. I got a great car, at a great cost without the drama.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
