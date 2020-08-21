Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Berman Nissan of Chicago

Berman Nissan of Chicago

Visit dealer’s website 
3456 N Kedzie, Chicago, IL 60618
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Berman Nissan of Chicago

4.3
Overall Rating
4.33 out of 5 stars(105)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle purchase

by Jerry Wap on 08/21/2020

Had great service from Mike Godlewski. Was extremely helpful in getting me a loan as well as answering every question that I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
105 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awful service

by Annett on 01/25/2022

I’ve been a long time customer . Service is usually excellent . Today it was awful !!! I went in for an oil change not even sure if it got done . No one came and told me anything . I had no communication telling me what and if my car needed more work while I was at the dealer . I got a text 2 hours after I got home . It was not the normal service . Never going back …

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle purchase

by Jerry Wap on 08/21/2020

Had great service from Mike Godlewski. Was extremely helpful in getting me a loan as well as answering every question that I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Go see Mike at Berman Nissan!

by Jstein7 on 06/27/2020

Had a terrible experience buying a used truck, took it in for a trade in with Mike and he very quickly and expertly got me into a great car for a great price! Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales Rep!

by Autumn K on 05/27/2020

Mike Godlewski was my sales rep and he made the car buying experience stress free and easy. He was a straight to the point kind of rep and I appreciated that. I will be sending people his way if they want to make a Nissan purchase. 10/10 for Mike !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Alvaro Ca on 05/24/2020

Did you know you can get a car from your house??? Hear me out! This is the easiest process guys, I got my rogue delivered, did financing and test drive it from my house. 5 starts for Domenica and Berman Nissan!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My second Murano

by Rigobert31 on 05/23/2020

This is my second Murano from this dealership and always Jesus Aguilar (Sales Associate) did everything super easy and super fast. The whole team at this dealership are friendly and they always try to take care every customer very well. Really happy with my new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Altima 2020

by Vicente Nunez on 03/16/2020

I came looking for some help, and this place they did everything to help me out with a good bank approval. Everything is very new and they have a huge service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sentra 2019

by Damarish5 on 11/30/2019

Came to do my maintenance, and I was introduced to Jesus, he help me out through the whole upgrade program process. Really happy with my new Nissan Sentra. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan Sentra

by Fatima Garcia on 11/14/2019

I just bought my new nissan sentra at this dealership and Jesus was amazing helping me with the whole negotiation and also with the Bank and the approval

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Taylor

by Taylor on 10/21/2019

Great service representatives, Jesus helped me find a vehicle that fit my needs. I was in and out in a timely manner which I appreciate. Got a great deal on an awesome car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excelent service

by Joseluis Rebolledo on 10/15/2019

Ecxelent service, friendly people they really help you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Berman Nissan of Chicago

by HB on 10/11/2019

Thanks to Xochilt. I am happy with my car and the whole sale process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and car

by Karen Beeman on 10/07/2019

Xochilt was fabulous. She guided us through the car buying process and took time to explain everything and to answer our questions. We love the car, we got a great price and are very impressed with Xochilt and Berman Missan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our New Car (Nissan of Chicago Berman)

by Mike Godlewski on 10/06/2019

We had the privilege of working with Mike Godlewski this guy is very accommodating and super friendly easy to work with, he will get you a great deal with sincerity, will love to recommend this guy with Family and Friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchase

by Javier Barron on 10/05/2019

Our sales person Jesus Aguilar was very helpful and patience. He took his time. To show the car and explained the entire process of paperwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mike Godlewski

by Kathy M Freeman on 10/04/2019

I want to clarify and confirm for the "record" that Mike Godlewski overall rating is 5 stars!!! He provided exceptional service when I purchased my vehicle on September 21, 2019. My sister was with me and she was so impressed with Mike's personal and professional skills and said she is coming back to see Mike to purchase her next vehicle. I have already highly recommended Mike to my other family members and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Maxima Experience

by Carline Williams on 10/01/2019

Great dealership appearance wise. Grateful to Ernesto & the Finance manager for working “magic” I love my car & looking forward to my relationship with this dealership moving forward

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always a GOOD Experience!

by Guadalupe Rendon on 09/30/2019

Gerson Jiménez was so helpful and explainable he made this experience go smooth and fast! Thank you again. Left Happy and satisfy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mike Godlewski Sales Consultant

by Kathy on 09/27/2019

I was well pleased with the personal and professional skills, Mike Godlewski demonstrated to assisted me in purchasing my 2016 SUV Nissan Rogue. I came prepared with a type list of the features I wanted, my price range, requirements and special requests for my purchase. I gave Mike a copy and within 15 minutes he found 3 vehicles matched my request and requirements and I purchased the best one. I got more "luxury features" for my money and what I did not request. Most importantly, Mike was honest with me and friendly and was not only trying to get a sale. I highly recommend him. I also recommend to potential buyers to come prepare with your requests, price ranges, and requirements in writing because you will save yourself and the sales person valuable time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Service Ever!

by Martha M on 09/26/2019

Issac & Johnathan were the nicest sales people I have dealt with. They helped me understand the features in the car and made sure I got everything I wanted in my car. Chuck and Sheryl worked hard to make my 0% interest work for me 15/10 Highly Recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just got a New car

by Patricia Corona on 09/21/2019

The service was great and the process was easy. I was well informed on the vehicle. I would definetly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
38 cars in stock
0 new0 used38 certified pre-owned
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|0 used|
11 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for