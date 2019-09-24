sales Rating

I recently traded in my 2005 Xterra for a brand new 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport at Western Avenue Nissan (Chicago, IL), and have experienced a defect with the foam padding underneath the upper portion of the driver-side door which will not expand back out after I placed my arm/elbow against the panel while driving - which is something that I've done for decades in my own personal vehicles, as well as car rentals (SUV and sedans) with no issue or resultant permanent indentation. Nevertheless, I should state that my arm was placed, not forcibly jammed or poked into the panel. I took the vehicle back to the Western Avenue Sales Department, who then transferred me to Service - where I was informed that there was nothing that they could do, and that I should just "cover it up.....somehow." With what, a band-aid?! I then returned to the sales center and was directed to call the Nissan Customer center who concluded that my issue was not a manufacturer defect, so there is no defect - which is ABSOLUTE RUBBISH! I purchased plenty of items in my life that had a defect, but was not a common defect of the product itself. A defect is a defect. Nevertheless, this tells me that Nissan is not willing to stand by the quality of their product - and has left me no recourse but to file three separate complaints with the Better Business Bureau, IL Consumer Complaint Office & The Federal Trade Commission - in addition to offering my words to any and all forums as a Western Avenue Nissan buyer beware........and therapy. Needless to say, I am aware that many Nissan owners have not had the same experience as me, and that the experience of many future Nissan "hopefuls" will be contrary to mine - and I'm glad. But, I sincerely hope you do not find yourself burdened with an uncommon issue, as there is a good chance that Western Avenue Nissan will not support you or their product. Once happy, now extremely frustrated Nissan owner. L. Adams Read more