sales Rating

I went in looking for a 2009 Dodge Charger which was advertise on their website, but without the actual picture and when I seen it the vehicle was trashed and dented, but that wasn't my issue. So the salesman Mike told me he could get me in a Nissan Altima 2015 fully loaded for a payment of $350 and a APR of 9%, now these are his exact words, so I went out looking at the car and I fell in love with it. Mike told me he was going to offer me a great deal since it was still a black Friday sales event, but he didn't and then came back with an offer saying he worked his magic, but the payment was going to be $450/month. The insane part is my credit score is fair and I don't have any prior bankruptcies, repos, auto loans, or nothing. He assured me he could get me approved with that payment of $350 and he didn't. He went back on his word and your word means everything in my book. Now I even would have accepted a car note of $390/month and the salesman claimed he tried, but I don't believe he did. Now I'm willing to walk off the car lot with the car the same day and the crazy part is all of the salesman including the manager let me walk out the door without even trying harder to get that payment reduce. This company are [non-permissible content removed]!!! The sign and drive that you see pop on the screen on the homepage is not the real deal. On top of that, the salesman Mike ran my credit with 3 different lenders and only told me he was running it with the lender regional, now how did the other companies get involved. Then the sales manager comes over and say regional is bad I think capital one is better, okay so why would he run it with a bad lender. I will be up there as soon as possible to get those other inquiries off my credit report. They are not legit, please don't waste your time going into this place. This was my first experience buying a car and it was the worst ever I was there for 5 hours and didn't get anything accomplished, and no one called me to say I'll get the payment down come back in. Customers don't waste your time you will regret it, because trust me I do. Read more