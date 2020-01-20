Awesome Experience
by 01/20/2020on
Our sales person was Hector Marroquin and buying a car is always so overwhelming but he made the process fun. He was knowledgeable about all the cars my husband and I were interested in. Highly recommend this place and Hector Marroquin.
Great service
by 01/17/2020on
Had a very good experience salesman was very helpful
Great Sales Professional Curtis
by 01/16/2020on
I was in shock when they got me approved for a vehicle. I just knew I wasn't driving home, but my sales guy Curtis made sure I left happy, and satisfied. Thanks again guys!
South Chicago Dodge
by 01/14/2020on
I had a great experience, the sales associate Hector is a great guy and did everything in his power to assure me the car that I wanted.
Chris is awesome
by 12/31/2019on
Love the patience and friendliness of Chris. He explained everything in detail and took the time to make sure we understood everything
Reggie from south Chicago dodge
by 11/30/2019on
First experience being here. Took a long time but all came to a good end. When you come in look for Reggie he has the most patience and is very understanding.
thank you hector!!!!
by 10/30/2019on
this is ainsley stapleton and im so happy with my new car! ask for hector upon arrive he got me the car i wanted with the payments that were comfortable with me and a timely manner. go see him!!
Rolando
by 10/15/2019on
I came into the lot on 10/14/2019 scared that I wasn't going to get a new car because I have an open loan currently but Rolando assured me that I would be ok. After a few hours and I mean 3 literally my son and I left happy with a reasonable car note and a bigger vehicle to accommodate my growing family. I just want to say that Rolando was excellent in helping through the whole process and the entire staff was friendly. I will definitely be getting all my cars from here now on. Thanks Rolando
Armando Bautista
by 06/01/2019on
Armando was Excellent!!! He helped us get into a new car, explained everything to us perfectly, without making us feel uncomfortable, His customer service was amazing!!! I would definitely recommend my friends!!! Thank you Armando!!!! Talisha Robinson
Car purchase
by 05/11/2019on
I must say Eric was a very friendly sales person. My husband Is a very hard person to please. But Eric made sure to find a vehicle that my house would like. And he tried really hard to stay within our budget. Only thing I told Eric that he will not live down is... drum roll please. He went over by $11.00 for our monthly payments. But truth be told, he worked with us, and we drove out in a jeep, my husband is pleased. I am to. So thank you Eric labauexsr. If you are looking for a vehicle he is the salesman to see!
Bait and Switch
by 05/06/2019on
We scheduled appt to test drive vehicle that was being advertised online for $5,500. The day of our appt, the raised the price of the car to $7,900. They called us a half hour before our appt to confirm appt and we told them that we would arrive shortly. We arrive, only to be told that the car was "sold half an hour earlier"
Bait and Switch
by 05/04/2019on
We scheduled appointment to view and test drive car in 5 days that they were advertising for $5,500 . The day we go to see the car, Saturday, May 4th, they raise the price to $7,900 and after we arrive at the dealership we are told that "the car has been sold"
I recommend South Chicago Dodge
by 03/29/2019on
It was very easy to buy a car and got a good deal on it. Hector made it very clear and simple. No frustration during the process and recommend to get your car here. Thank you guys for all your service!
Mr.Marroquin
by 03/29/2019on
Man when I tell you customer service was great! It was great! The salesman Mr.Marroquin was so helpful in helping me find what I was looking for. Was very nice and even offered me a refreshment. Felt very comfortable with the sale.
All Bad
by 08/13/2018on
I went to South Chicago Dodge to finance a particular vehicle but the salesman (Mr.Jones) got me approved for 2018 Dodge Journey ( brand new) & (one of the finance companies had approved me and agreed to give me $5000 down payment) at a 27% interest rate, $2000 down payment out of pocket and $640 a month as my car note payment, so I declined, wasn’t offered anything else or what I came in for which was extremely cheaper than the car they tried to get me to get so I left without anything, so the salesman ran my name over 21 times with other banks and finance companies to burn my name so I wouldn’t be able to get a car from anyone
Terrible service
by 08/03/2018on
I brought my Jeep in for service. They told me I needed a new clock spring, and a possible tipm unit. $405 diagnostic if no work was performed. They gave me a quote of $3400 to fix an oil leak that they say is coming from my timing cover. I thought that was tremendously overpriced, so I told them just fix the clockspring and the tipm unit. They told me the price would be around $1700 for both. I said ok. Even tho I had the clockspring replaced 2 years ago by them, I still agreed. A full month has passed and they haven’t serviced my vehicle yet!! I call every 2 or three days and they either never answer the phone, or put me on hold for an hour. So I decided to start stopping by. They tell me a different lie every time. This is the worst service I have ever encountered. Extremely high prices, and terrible amount customer service. And I still haven’t had my vehicle fixed yet. BEWARE
The salesman I dealt with seems [non-permissible content removed]
by 11/26/2017on
I went in looking for a 2009 Dodge Charger which was advertise on their website, but without the actual picture and when I seen it the vehicle was trashed and dented, but that wasn't my issue. So the salesman Mike told me he could get me in a Nissan Altima 2015 fully loaded for a payment of $350 and a APR of 9%, now these are his exact words, so I went out looking at the car and I fell in love with it. Mike told me he was going to offer me a great deal since it was still a black Friday sales event, but he didn't and then came back with an offer saying he worked his magic, but the payment was going to be $450/month. The insane part is my credit score is fair and I don't have any prior bankruptcies, repos, auto loans, or nothing. He assured me he could get me approved with that payment of $350 and he didn't. He went back on his word and your word means everything in my book. Now I even would have accepted a car note of $390/month and the salesman claimed he tried, but I don't believe he did. Now I'm willing to walk off the car lot with the car the same day and the crazy part is all of the salesman including the manager let me walk out the door without even trying harder to get that payment reduce. This company are [non-permissible content removed]!!! The sign and drive that you see pop on the screen on the homepage is not the real deal. On top of that, the salesman Mike ran my credit with 3 different lenders and only told me he was running it with the lender regional, now how did the other companies get involved. Then the sales manager comes over and say regional is bad I think capital one is better, okay so why would he run it with a bad lender. I will be up there as soon as possible to get those other inquiries off my credit report. They are not legit, please don't waste your time going into this place. This was my first experience buying a car and it was the worst ever I was there for 5 hours and didn't get anything accomplished, and no one called me to say I'll get the payment down come back in. Customers don't waste your time you will regret it, because trust me I do.
Horrible Customer Service by the General Manager
by 06/01/2017on
In an attempt to make a purchase at South Chicago Dodge Chrysler Jeep, I was met with an unpleasant manager by the name of Tom Szuc and ultimately had to leave the dealership without the car that I had intended to purchase. As a paying and interested customer, I cannot quite comprehend why I was unable to complete a purchase that I fully intended to make when I arrived. Because this sale required no sales effort other than a bit of maintenance information/solutions and a compromise on price I am concerned that Tom blocked the sale of the car. When viewing the car, I noticed that the mileage of the car had increased nearly 1,000 miles. My understanding is that the dealership has had possession of the car for six months and employees are allowed to demo the vehicles. Given the outright reluctance to service me as a customer, I find it probable Tom had no interest in actually selling this vehicle. At the very least Tom failed to meet a very minimal standard of customer service. Upon arrival, I was kindly directed to Tom as I had requested to speak with a manager. While I intended to inquire with him about the condition and price of the car, he immediately passed me on to another staff member without discussing the car I was interested in viewing. Following my viewing and test driving the car, I had several questions regarding the vehicles maintenance the car was displaying an overdue service notification upon turning on the ignition the front, right tire gauge was broken it appeared that some tires needed to be replaced the tire and steering wheel vibrated when turning the vehicle at low/no speed indicating a problem with the center differential In my attempt to discuss the maintenance needs of the car along with the price, I was met with immediate reluctance. Every person that I spoke with indicated that they were unable to discuss numbers and that only Tom had the ability to discuss the price. Having already been turned away by Tom once, I asked to speak to him once more. Afterwards, I was informed that Tom would not come to speak with me. Perplexed about why the manager would refuse to speak to a customer, I again attempted a circular discussion, without management intervention, about the vehicles needs and price which again ended with me being advised that Tom was the only person who could help me but refused (by way of his absence). This repeated refusal to simply entertain a conversation left me unable to complete the purchase that I had intended to make when I came through the door. While there were other sales team members assisting me with the purchase they all seemed to lack the ability to appropriately address my concerns. I believe that Toms complete disregard to address my concerns as a potential customer has left both myself and the dealership at a loss.
A Blessing
by 06/24/2016on
After my old car broke down I came to South Chicago Dodge in need. Mike said he only gives to guarantees... Not to waste my time and to do his best. He got me in a nice car at a payment i can afford
Horrible Customer Service however love my vehicle
by 06/01/2016on
My salesman Brandon was everything a salesman should be until I signed the papers for my vehicle. He has made a couple promises that he hasn't been able to keep. Hasn't returned any of my phone calls or messages that I've left everyday for 2 weeks straight. Going on 3 months and still nothing that I was promised has been given. The lack of communication is horrible, not to mention just being lied to in general to my face numerous times. As a man of his word I would expect at least a phone call to simply inform me hey I'm still working on it or hey I forgot I apologize but nothing. My first experience buying a car has turned out to be a bad one. Thanks to Brandon and the lies that come out of South Chicago Dodge. But as I mentioned before I love my car anything is better than driving your mothers mini van but the customer service from Brandon has me regretting ever stepping foot in this place.
A great used car buying experience . . .
by 05/30/2016on
Everything about this experience was positive. I was in the market for a used Buick Verano with Leather Group, low miles, one-owner, well-maintained, etc. I was pre-qualified for loan. I saw what I was seeking online for a very fair price, so I visited this dealership. Totally worth the trip from the Western Suburbs! Online info was accurate, everyone was customer-friendly despite being very busy, we negotiated a very fair price, car was very new/dealer agreed to do some detailing & kept their word. Many thanks to my salesman Raul & the rest of the staff. I would definitely go back & certainly recommend them.